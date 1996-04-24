BandsEmaTrend

indicator seems to be a sophisticated tool for trend analysis in financial trading. It utilizes Bollinger Bands with an exponential method and color-coding to indicate the current trend direction—whether it's with the trend (bullish) or against it (bearish), as well as using the intermediate color, blue, to suggest a potential trend reversal.

Additionally, the indicator uses a total of six tracks—upper band, upper band EMA, middle band, middle band EMA, lower band, and lower band EMA—to assess whether the price is within a proper range.

Usage 1: Determining Trends
A: When the upper, middle, and lower tracks are all green, it indicates a strong likelihood of price moving upwards.
B: When the upper, middle, and lower tracks are all red, it indicates a strong likelihood of price moving downwards.
C: When the three tracks do not align in color, it suggests the possibility of other variables coming into play.

Usage 2: Key Price Levels
A: If the price exceeds the upper band, it suggests an upward bias in price.
B: If the price falls below the lower band, it suggests a downward bias in price.

Moreover, by combining different time frames—such as daily or four-hour levels—the colors at these levels can be used to determine the overall trend direction, and then the key levels on the lower time frames can be used to time trades.

one more thing, the System default  Parameter for period is 20, my opinion is 144 which is the best parameter!


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KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
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Bbands with double OBOS
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This is an indicator that combines the Rate of Change and Bollinger Bands, with several functions: Identifying trends. Detecting overbought and oversold conditions. Determining potential reversal points. Applicable Chart: M5 The indicator is composed of four lines: the Upper Band, Lower Band, Fast Line, and Slow Line. Usage 1: Identifying Trends When the yellow line is above the red line and the green and blue lines are expanding, it indicates an upward trend. Conversely, if the yellow line is b
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