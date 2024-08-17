Buraq Bars

Enhance Your Trading with Buraq Bars Indicator!

Take your trading to the next level with Buraq Bars! This easy-to-use indicator draws bars on your chart whenever the RSI (Relative Strength Index) crosses above or below the levels you choose, giving you clear signals to help you trade better.

Key Features:

  • Set Your Own RSI Levels: Choose the levels for overbought and oversold that work best for you.
  • Clear Visual Signals: Bars appear on your chart when the RSI crosses your levels, making it easy to spot opportunities.
  • Simple to Use: Just attach the indicator to your chart, set your levels, and let Buraq Bars do the rest.
  • Works on All Markets: Use it on any trading instrument and time frame—Forex, stocks, crypto, you name it!
  • Real-Time Updates: Stay on top of the market with instant alerts when RSI crosses your levels.

Why Use Buraq Bars?

Buraq Bars is perfect for traders who rely on RSI to decide when to enter or exit trades. It saves you time by showing clear signals right on your chart, so you don’t have to watch the market constantly. Whether you’re trading Forex, stocks, or cryptocurrencies, Buraq Bars makes it easier to find great trading opportunities.


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5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Buraq RSI Detector
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Improve Your Trading with Buraq RSI Detector! Buraq RSI Detector makes trading easier by spotting important RSI levels and marking them on your chart with clear bars. This helps you see exactly when to enter or exit trades. Key Features: Set Your Own RSI Levels: Choose the levels you want, and Buraq RSI Detector will mark them when the RSI touches those points. Clear Visual Signals: Bars appear on your chart as soon as the RSI hits your chosen levels, making it easy to find trading opportunitie
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