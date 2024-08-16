Levi The Trader

PLEASE READ THE DESCRIPTION TO BETTER UNDERSTAND THE USE. ALSO CHECKOUT THE IMAGES PROVIDED FOR GUIDES. YOU CAN DM FOR ASSISTANCE

VIDEO COMING SOON

Overview: Levi The Trader is a sophisticated trading tool tailored for scalping and day trading on the MT5 platform. It employs advanced techniques to analyze market conditions and execute trades with precision, ensuring that traders can maximize their profit potential while effectively managing risk.

Key Features:

  • 50 SMA Trend Analysis: Levi The Trader utilizes the 50 Simple Moving Average to determine market trends, helping to identify optimal entry and exit points.
  • Candlestick Pattern Recognition: The EA analyzes candlestick patterns to confirm trade setups, ensuring alignment with prevailing market conditions.
  • 5-Minute Timeframe Optimization: Specifically designed to perform best on the 5-minute timeframe, making it ideal for short-term trading.
  • Versatile Across Assets: While effective across various assets, Levi The Trader excels when trading major currency pairs such as EURUSD, USDJPY, and GBPUSD.
  • Automated Trading: The EA handles all aspects of trade execution, from entry to exit, allowing traders to focus on strategy development without missing opportunities.

Input Parameters:

  • SMAPeriod: Adjusts the period for the 50 SMA, providing flexibility in trend detection.
  • Lot Size: Defines the volume of each trade, allowing users to control risk exposure.
  • Stop-Loss (SL): Sets the maximum loss in points for each trade to manage downside risk.
  • Take-Profit (TP): Specifies the profit target in points for each trade, ensuring profitable exits.

NB: 5min Timeframe is the required timeframe for the default Input Parameters. Remember to Increase the SL and TP point in the Inputs section when using higher timeframes.


Best Practices:

  • Trade Duration: For optimal results, it is advisable to close positions that have made much profit within 0-48 hours of initiating the trade. This timeframe aligns with the EA's short-term strategy, maximizing potential returns while minimizing exposure to market volatility.
  • Monitoring and Adjustment: While Levi The Trader is fully automated, users may wish to monitor trades and adjust settings based on evolving market conditions.

Advantages:

  • High Precision Trading: The combination of SMA trend analysis and candlestick pattern recognition ensures that trades are executed with a high degree of accuracy.
  • Optimized for Short-Term Gains: Levi The Trader is designed to capitalize on short-term market movements, making it ideal for scalping and day trading strategies.
  • Adaptable Risk Management: With customizable stop-loss and take-profit settings, users can tailor the EA to fit their individual risk tolerance and trading goals.


Disclaimer: Levi The Trader is a powerful tool for traders seeking to enhance their market performance. However, all trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Users are encouraged to apply sound risk management principles and trade responsibly.


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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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