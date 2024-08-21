SuperTrend System

Welcome to the Super Trend System

The Super Trend System has been running live for over 18 months with consistent performance and proven reliability. Powered by an advanced trend-detection algorithm, it delivers strong results on over 88% of forex pairs. The system analyzes multiple timeframes to determine the overall market direction and improve the quality of each signal.

We've also included trade management screenshots to help you get started quickly and confidently.

How to Use the System

  • Sell Signal: When the signal line turns red, this indicates a potential sell. Wait for a fresh red line with a clear downward edge before opening a trade. Set your stop loss just above the edge of that red line.

  • Buy Signal: When the signal line turns green, this signals a potential buy. Wait for the line to form an upward edge, then enter and place the stop loss just below it.

Refer to the attached images for stop loss guidance.

Important Tip for Trailing Stop:
Once your trade moves into profit, do not trail the stop loss immediately. Instead, wait until the Super Trend line flattens out and forms a straight horizontal level. At that point, you can safely trail your stop loss to lock in profits while allowing room for the trend to continue. Images have been provided to show how this works in practice.

Why Traders Love It

✔️ 10 Activations included
✔️ Compatible with all account types
✔️ Clean, simple inputs
Best results on H1 — it offers a balanced view for trend identification

Try It Free

Take a few minutes to download the system for free and run your own backtest. I’d love to hear your thoughts and feedback after you've given it a try.

Disclaimer
Trading leveraged instruments involves risk. Please always use a stop loss to protect your capital. Even the best systems can’t guarantee success in every trade, so good risk management is key.

Wishing you successful trades — I look forward to hearing from you!


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Hidden Trend Channel Project 17 Tool SPECIAL NOVEMBER SALE is now finished. Price goes back to normal.  This is an Automated Tool for Multi Timeframe Trend Channel Analysis Visualization with Intelligent Range Market, Trending Market, Reversal, Breakout Detection.  It draws multiple Trend Channels with multiple sub-trendlines levels inside the channel for perfectly give you the trader, the crystal clear Trend channels where price trend direction is moving. This tool is accurately useful for T
TraderHUD
Justino Porto Neto
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TraderHUD v2 — Complete Dashboard for the Professional Trader TraderHUD v2 is the evolution of the most complete visual indicator for MetaTrader 5. It brings together everything a trader needs to see on the chart to make more informed decisions: temporal context, dollar strength, statistical range, pivot levels, movement speed and macro trend — all integrated, configurable and without cluttering the chart. This version was built based on real use in live trading, incorporating a clear philosophy
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Daily hedge
Ad Hock Technologies Pty LTD
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Introducing Daily Hedge - Your Advanced Custom Hedge System for Forex Trading Unleash the Power of Daily Hedge - Your Ultimate Trading Companion Experience the next level of trading sophistication with Daily Hedge, an advanced custom hedge system designed to revolutionize your Forex trading experience. With its cutting-edge features and intelligent algorithms, Daily Hedge empowers you to make informed decisions and seize profitable opportunities like never before. Unlocking Advanced Trading Str
XAUUSD queen
Ad Hock Technologies Pty LTD
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XAUUSD Queen Recommended Time Frame M5( 5 minutes) NB . Instructions for use : The system analysis the market at New York session open and opens a trade at 16:40 based on the side market volume drives to and immediately places a hedge pending order. At least 98% of hedge pending orders win if initial trade lost. So loses are highly reduced. Live market recommended(demo)  for testing the system's permeance(not back testing). 1 to 2 weeks, your are free to post your results under our comment sect
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Shainee
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Shainee 2025.06.26 09:08 
 

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Ad Hock Technologies Pty LTD
10075
Reply from developer Tanki Kaloli 2025.06.26 09:34
Thank you very much for your feedback. I appreciate it a lot.
Eliastk5133
14
Eliastk5133 2025.05.31 19:02 
 

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Ad Hock Technologies Pty LTD
10075
Reply from developer Tanki Kaloli 2025.11.27 12:33
Thank you very much for your feedback.
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