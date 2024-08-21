SuperTrend System

Welcome to the Super Trend System

The Super Trend System has been running live for over 18 months with consistent performance and proven reliability. Powered by an advanced trend-detection algorithm, it delivers strong results on over 88% of forex pairs. The system analyzes multiple timeframes to determine the overall market direction and improve the quality of each signal.

We've also included trade management screenshots to help you get started quickly and confidently.

How to Use the System

  • Sell Signal: When the signal line turns red, this indicates a potential sell. Wait for a fresh red line with a clear downward edge before opening a trade. Set your stop loss just above the edge of that red line.

  • Buy Signal: When the signal line turns green, this signals a potential buy. Wait for the line to form an upward edge, then enter and place the stop loss just below it.

Refer to the attached images for stop loss guidance.

Important Tip for Trailing Stop:
Once your trade moves into profit, do not trail the stop loss immediately. Instead, wait until the Super Trend line flattens out and forms a straight horizontal level. At that point, you can safely trail your stop loss to lock in profits while allowing room for the trend to continue. Images have been provided to show how this works in practice.

Why Traders Love It

✔️ 10 Activations included
✔️ Compatible with all account types
✔️ Clean, simple inputs
Best results on H1 — it offers a balanced view for trend identification

Try It Free

Take a few minutes to download the system for free and run your own backtest. I’d love to hear your thoughts and feedback after you've given it a try.

Disclaimer
Trading leveraged instruments involves risk. Please always use a stop loss to protect your capital. Even the best systems can’t guarantee success in every trade, so good risk management is key.

Wishing you successful trades — I look forward to hearing from you!


Filtro:
Shainee
56
Shainee 2025.06.26 09:08 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Ad Hock Technologies Pty LTD
9584
Risposta dello sviluppatore Tanki Kaloli 2025.06.26 09:34
Thank you very much for your feedback. I appreciate it a lot.
Eliastk5133
14
Eliastk5133 2025.05.31 19:02 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Ad Hock Technologies Pty LTD
9584
Risposta dello sviluppatore Tanki Kaloli 2025.11.27 12:33
Thank you very much for your feedback.
Rispondi alla recensione