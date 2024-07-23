RSI MA Grid Pro Advanced Automated Trading EA

Introducing the RSI_EA, an advanced automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. This EA combines the power of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Averages (MA) with sophisticated money management strategies to maximize your trading potential.

Rigorous backtesting from 2020 to 2024 to ensure that your capital is safe without stop outs using

Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)

To be used on EURUSD 5M Chart - KEY SETTINGS for live trade: RSILowLevel: 30, RSIHighLevel: 70, LotSizePer1000: 0.01, MAPeriodsmall: 20 (FOLLOW THE SETTINGS SHOWN ON STRATEGY TESTER)

It is optimum to ensure maximum profit with no stop-outs

The settings are there to try on your own for back-testing