EquiTrend

EquiTrend is a fully automated trading system designed for traders seeking a sophisticated trend-following solution. The Expert Advisor utilizes advanced market structure analysis to identify high-potential trading opportunities and manage positions automatically.

Key Features

Fully automated trading execution

Intelligent trend detection and market analysis

Dynamic pending order placement based on market conditions

Advanced risk and money management system

Built-in market filters to avoid unfavorable trading conditions

Automatic Trailing Stop functionality to protect profits

Optional partial profit-taking during periods of market consolidation

Flexible configuration for different trading styles and instruments

Comprehensive optimization capabilities for strategy fine-tuning

Smart Position Management

The EA continuously monitors open trades and adapts to changing market conditions. Stop Loss and trade management parameters are dynamically adjusted to help protect capital and maximize profit potential throughout the life cycle of each trade.

Flexible Risk Control

Users can customize a wide range of parameters, including:

Risk per trade

Maximum number of active positions

Trend filtering settings

Trailing Stop configuration

Profit management options

Trade execution parameters

Designed for Trend Traders

The system is specifically developed for traders who prefer trading in the direction of the prevailing market trend. Its adaptive approach allows it to operate across multiple instruments and timeframes while maintaining strict risk control.

Why Choose Advanced Trend Trading EA?

No Martingale strategy

No dangerous lot multiplication after losses

Automated risk management

Advanced trade protection mechanisms

Suitable for both live and demo trading

Highly customizable and optimization-friendly

Important Notice

Trading financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test any trading system on a demo account before using it on a live account.

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