EquiTrend
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Key Features
- Fully automated trading execution
- Intelligent trend detection and market analysis
- Dynamic pending order placement based on market conditions
- Advanced risk and money management system
- Built-in market filters to avoid unfavorable trading conditions
- Automatic Trailing Stop functionality to protect profits
- Optional partial profit-taking during periods of market consolidation
- Flexible configuration for different trading styles and instruments
- Comprehensive optimization capabilities for strategy fine-tuning
Smart Position Management
The EA continuously monitors open trades and adapts to changing market conditions. Stop Loss and trade management parameters are dynamically adjusted to help protect capital and maximize profit potential throughout the life cycle of each trade.
Flexible Risk Control
Users can customize a wide range of parameters, including:
- Risk per trade
- Maximum number of active positions
- Trend filtering settings
- Trailing Stop configuration
- Profit management options
- Trade execution parameters
Designed for Trend Traders
The system is specifically developed for traders who prefer trading in the direction of the prevailing market trend. Its adaptive approach allows it to operate across multiple instruments and timeframes while maintaining strict risk control.
Why Choose Advanced Trend Trading EA?
- No Martingale strategy
- No dangerous lot multiplication after losses
- Automated risk management
- Advanced trade protection mechanisms
- Suitable for both live and demo trading
- Highly customizable and optimization-friendly
Important Notice
Trading financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test any trading system on a demo account before using it on a live account.
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