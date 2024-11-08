The SuperTrend MTF indicator is an excellent trend tracking indicator . It can not only display SuperTrend trends within the timeframe of the chart, but also set up to display SuperTrend trends for larger time frames simultaneously . This will be beneficial for grasping trends at a larger time scale and predicting future trends . At the same time, the price of the trend line can also be displayed at a glance, making it easy to observe.

Input parameters :

ATR period used at chart timeframe

ATR weight used at chart timeframe

SuperTrend line width at chart timeframe

Up trend line color at chart timeframe

Down trend line color at chart timeframe

Show trend line price at chart timeframe

Trend line price color at chart timeframe

Trend line price font size at chart timeframe

Show SuperTredn MTF : true or false

SuperTredn MTF timeframe (bigger than chart timeframe) : The time frame of SuperTrend at a larger time level (if the set MTF timeframe is less than or equal to the timeframe of the chart, SuperTrend MTF greater than the timeframe of the chart will be automatically displayed)

ATR period used at bigger timeframe

ATR weight used at bigger timeframe

SuperTrend line width at bigger timeframe

Up trend line color at bigger timeframe

Down trend line color at bigger timeframe

Show trend line price at bigger timeframe

Trend line price color at bigger timeframe

Trend line price font size at bigger timeframe



