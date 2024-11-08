SuperTrend MTF

The SuperTrend MTF indicator is an excellent trend tracking indicator . It can not only display SuperTrend trends within the timeframe of the chart, but also set up to display SuperTrend trends for larger time frames simultaneously . This will be beneficial for grasping trends at a larger time scale and predicting future trends . At the same time, the price of the trend line can also be displayed at a glance, making it easy to observe.

Input parameters : 

ATR period used at chart timeframe        

ATR weight used at chart timeframe         

SuperTrend line width at chart timeframe  

Up trend line color at chart timeframe       

Down trend line color at chart timeframe   

Show trend line price at chart timeframe    

Trend line price color at chart timeframe   

Trend line price font size at chart timeframe    

Show SuperTredn MTF    : true or false

SuperTredn MTF timeframe (bigger than chart timeframe)   :  The time frame of SuperTrend at a larger time level (if the set MTF timeframe is less than or equal to the timeframe of the chart, SuperTrend MTF greater than the timeframe of the chart will be automatically displayed)

ATR period used at bigger timeframe      

ATR weight used at bigger timeframe        

SuperTrend line width at bigger timeframe    

Up trend line color at bigger timeframe     

Down trend line color at bigger timeframe  

Show trend line price at bigger timeframe    

Trend line price color at bigger timeframe    

Trend line price font size at bigger timeframe    


