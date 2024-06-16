Alien Titan

5

Alien Titan is a next-generation multi-currency bot designed for efficient trading in the Forex market. This expert advisor combines cutting-edge algorithms and customizable settings, enabling traders to achieve stable profits with minimal risk. Let's explore its main features, advantages, parameters, and usage process.

Main Features of Alien Titan:

Flexible Settings: Alien Titan offers a wide range of customizable parameters, including strategy settings, stop-loss and take-profit levels, lot sizes, and much more. These settings allow the bot to be tailored to individual requirements and trading strategies.

Automated Trading: Alien Titan is fully automated and can operate 24/7 without the need for constant monitoring. This allows traders to free up their time and focus on other aspects of trading.

Market Adaptation: The bot quickly responds to changing market conditions, adjusting its strategies to maximize profits. This ensures high trading efficiency in various market situations.

Support for Multiple Currency Pairs: Alien Titan supports trading across different currency pairs, allowing for portfolio diversification and risk distribution, thus increasing overall trading profitability.

Advantages:

High Efficiency: Alien Titan delivers stable results thanks to its variety of strategies and adaptability. It is suitable for different market conditions, making it a versatile tool for traders.

Risk Management: The bot allows you to set stop-loss and take-profit levels, lot sizes, and other parameters according to your risk preferences. This helps minimize potential losses.

Ease of Use: Installing and configuring Alien Titan on the MetaTrader trading terminal is straightforward. The bot is intuitive and easy to use, making it accessible for traders of all experience levels.

Support and Updates: The Alien Titan development team provides regular updates and technical support, ensuring the bot remains up-to-date and reliable throughout its usage.

How to Start Using Alien Titan:

  1. Purchase the Bot: Acquire a license to use Alien Titan.

  2. Configure Parameters: Set up the capital management and strategy parameters according to your preferences.

  3. Launch the Bot: Connect to the MetaTrader trading terminal, load, and start the bot. Alien Titan will begin analyzing the market and opening trades according to your settings.

  4. Monitor and Optimize: Regularly monitor the bot's performance, analyze results, and adjust parameters if necessary to achieve optimal results.

Key Parameters of Alien Titan:

Risk Management:

  • Lot: Trading lot size.
  • RiskOn: Enable automatic risk management.
  • RiskBase: Base for risk calculation.

Trade Series:

  • LimitSeries: Maximum number of trades in a series.
  • MinimalStep: Minimum step for the next trade.
  • TypeSeria: Type of trade series (e.g., GRID).
  • LotExponent: Multiplier for calculating the volume of the next trade in a series.

Position Protection:

  • TakeProfit: Take-profit level.
  • StopLoss: Stop-loss level.
  • TrailingStart: Trailing stop start level.
  • TrailingStop: Trailing stop level.

Entry Signal:

  • HunterTF: Hunter timeframe.
  • HunterLength: Hunter period length.
  • HunterLevel: Hunter level.
  • HunterDiffraction: Hunter diffraction.
  • HunterMinLevel: Hunter minimum level.
  • HunterDeltaLevel: Hunter delta level.
  • BandsPeriod: Bands period.
  • BandsDeviation: Bands deviation.
  • ChannelMaxBands: Maximum number of bands.

Spread Limit:

  • SpreadLimitOn: Enable spread limit.
  • SpreadMin: Minimum spread.
  • SpreadMax: Maximum spread.

Management:

  • SetBrockerFilling: Order filling type.
  • HintBotOrder: Order hints.
  • EnabledBuy: Enable buy trades.
  • EnabledSell: Enable sell trades.
  • MagicNumber: Unique order identifier.
  • EcnMode: ECN mode.

Alien Titan is a reliable tool for Forex trading, offering extensive options for risk management, position protection, and precise entry signals. It is suitable for both novice and experienced traders, providing flexibility in settings to achieve desired results.

4o


Reviews 1
przemek deredas
44
przemek deredas 2024.07.21 18:38 
 

Very Good EA with amazing test result. Hope it can make profit for my live account

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Tingting Yu
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Tingting Yu
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You Liang Tham
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Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
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Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
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️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
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Norapan Tonphim
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Money Machine 7.99 Money Machine 7 is an automated trading tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This expert advisor focuses on trading the XAUUSD (Gold) symbol through an implementation of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and an adaptive grid system. Main Strategy Features Smart Money Concepts (SMC): The system is designed to identify market structures, including Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH). It attempts to detect supply and demand zones based on Order Blocks and Fa
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przemek deredas
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przemek deredas 2024.07.21 18:38 
 

Very Good EA with amazing test result. Hope it can make profit for my live account

Oleksii Ferbei
4123
Reply from developer Oleksii Ferbei 2024.07.22 08:04
Thanks for the feedback!
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