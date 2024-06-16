Alien Titan

Alien Titan is a next-generation multi-currency bot designed for efficient trading in the Forex market. This expert advisor combines cutting-edge algorithms and customizable settings, enabling traders to achieve stable profits with minimal risk. Let's explore its main features, advantages, parameters, and usage process.

Main Features of Alien Titan:

Flexible Settings: Alien Titan offers a wide range of customizable parameters, including strategy settings, stop-loss and take-profit levels, lot sizes, and much more. These settings allow the bot to be tailored to individual requirements and trading strategies.

Automated Trading: Alien Titan is fully automated and can operate 24/7 without the need for constant monitoring. This allows traders to free up their time and focus on other aspects of trading.

Market Adaptation: The bot quickly responds to changing market conditions, adjusting its strategies to maximize profits. This ensures high trading efficiency in various market situations.

Support for Multiple Currency Pairs: Alien Titan supports trading across different currency pairs, allowing for portfolio diversification and risk distribution, thus increasing overall trading profitability.

Advantages:

High Efficiency: Alien Titan delivers stable results thanks to its variety of strategies and adaptability. It is suitable for different market conditions, making it a versatile tool for traders.

Risk Management: The bot allows you to set stop-loss and take-profit levels, lot sizes, and other parameters according to your risk preferences. This helps minimize potential losses.

Ease of Use: Installing and configuring Alien Titan on the MetaTrader trading terminal is straightforward. The bot is intuitive and easy to use, making it accessible for traders of all experience levels.

Support and Updates: The Alien Titan development team provides regular updates and technical support, ensuring the bot remains up-to-date and reliable throughout its usage.

How to Start Using Alien Titan:

  1. Purchase the Bot: Acquire a license to use Alien Titan.

  2. Configure Parameters: Set up the capital management and strategy parameters according to your preferences.

  3. Launch the Bot: Connect to the MetaTrader trading terminal, load, and start the bot. Alien Titan will begin analyzing the market and opening trades according to your settings.

  4. Monitor and Optimize: Regularly monitor the bot's performance, analyze results, and adjust parameters if necessary to achieve optimal results.

Key Parameters of Alien Titan:

Risk Management:

  • Lot: Trading lot size.
  • RiskOn: Enable automatic risk management.
  • RiskBase: Base for risk calculation.

Trade Series:

  • LimitSeries: Maximum number of trades in a series.
  • MinimalStep: Minimum step for the next trade.
  • TypeSeria: Type of trade series (e.g., GRID).
  • LotExponent: Multiplier for calculating the volume of the next trade in a series.

Position Protection:

  • TakeProfit: Take-profit level.
  • StopLoss: Stop-loss level.
  • TrailingStart: Trailing stop start level.
  • TrailingStop: Trailing stop level.

Entry Signal:

  • HunterTF: Hunter timeframe.
  • HunterLength: Hunter period length.
  • HunterLevel: Hunter level.
  • HunterDiffraction: Hunter diffraction.
  • HunterMinLevel: Hunter minimum level.
  • HunterDeltaLevel: Hunter delta level.
  • BandsPeriod: Bands period.
  • BandsDeviation: Bands deviation.
  • ChannelMaxBands: Maximum number of bands.

Spread Limit:

  • SpreadLimitOn: Enable spread limit.
  • SpreadMin: Minimum spread.
  • SpreadMax: Maximum spread.

Management:

  • SetBrockerFilling: Order filling type.
  • HintBotOrder: Order hints.
  • EnabledBuy: Enable buy trades.
  • EnabledSell: Enable sell trades.
  • MagicNumber: Unique order identifier.
  • EcnMode: ECN mode.

Alien Titan is a reliable tool for Forex trading, offering extensive options for risk management, position protection, and precise entry signals. It is suitable for both novice and experienced traders, providing flexibility in settings to achieve desired results.

İncelemeler 1
przemek deredas
44
przemek deredas 2024.07.21 18:38 
 

Very Good EA with amazing test result. Hope it can make profit for my live account

