Tbb3

This EA system, named "Tbb3," encapsulates the essence of modern trading technology and is truly a gem in the investment world.

Firstly, its versatility is astonishing.

Whether you prefer any type of financial instrument, "Tbb3" can customize an unparalleled trading experience for you.

Even more exciting is that it can be applied to any time frame. From the fast-paced minute chart to the macro monthly chart, it can accurately grasp the market pulse.

Secondly, the automation level of "Tbb3" is unprecedented. With just a simple click, it transforms into your loyal trading partner, safeguarding your investments around the clock. You can enjoy peace and elegance without needing to be present in the market.

It can automatically detect trend directions, acting like a humble yet brave pathfinder, helping you to steadily move forward and capturing every trend opportunity.

What’s more exceptional is its certainty in scaling in. Once you've decided to increase your position, regardless of how the market might change in the future, it ensures your profits remain intact. It’s like having a magical tool, allowing you to navigate a turbulent market with ease and confidence.

Additionally, "Tbb3" comes equipped with virtual trailing stop-loss, making your trades smooth and graceful like flowing water. The stop-loss positions are cleverly concealed, like a splendid dance where every move leaves one in awe.

This is a trend-following  strategy, it will not scale in against the trend. It includes stop-losses and scales in with floating profits.

Features:

- Symbol: applies to any symbol

- Time Period: Can be applied to any time frame

- Fully Automated Operation: No need for manual monitoring

- Adaptive Trend : Adapts to identify trend directions

- Certain Scaling In: Ensures no loss after scaling in

- Virtual Trailing Stop-Loss: Concealed stop-loss and closing positions


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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Ghost Scalper MT5
Thomas Christoph Lipka
5 (3)
Experts
Ghost Scalper MT5 – Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Trading System Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . With version 2.3 , Ghost Scalper has evolved into a multi-strategy system. Four independent strategies – Ghost A, Ghost B, Ghost C and Ghost D – operate inside one Expert Advisor and can be enabled together or individually. Each strategy uses its own entry logic together with individually optimized Stop Loss, Take Profit and trailing parameters
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Dao Liang Ding
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Exploring market limits and seizing every opportunity is the essence of the ZenithNadir Blueprint strategy. The ZenithNadir Blueprint, a unique trading strategy, is designed for those brave investors who seek opportunities at the market's nadir and decisively pull back at its zenith. Inspired by the classic Martingale doubling strategy, it aims to maximize investment returns through a meticulously planned entry and exit mechanism. However, like all lofty dreams that require a solid foundation,
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Tsar Signals for MT4
Dao Liang Ding
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In the rapidly changing financial markets, finding reliable trading signals is the key to success! In trading, the timing of entry is everything!！ Whether you are a short-term trader or a long-term investor, this indicator can provide you with the most accurate entry signals, helping you to seize market opportunities and become your most powerful trading assistant! MT5:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129934 Features: Accurate Entry Signals: Based on advanced algorithms and real-tim
Tsar Signals
Dao Liang Ding
Indicators
In the rapidly changing financial markets, finding reliable trading signals is the key to success! In trading, the timing of entry is everything!！ Whether you are a short-term trader or a long-term investor, this indicator can provide you with the most accurate entry signals, helping you to seize market opportunities and become your most powerful trading assistant! MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129945 Features: Accurate Entry Signals: Based on advanced algorithms and real-tim
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