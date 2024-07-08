This EA system, named "Tbb3," encapsulates the essence of modern trading technology and is truly a gem in the investment world.





Firstly, its versatility is astonishing.





Whether you prefer any type of financial instrument, "Tbb3" can customize an unparalleled trading experience for you.





Even more exciting is that it can be applied to any time frame. From the fast-paced minute chart to the macro monthly chart, it can accurately grasp the market pulse.





Secondly, the automation level of "Tbb3" is unprecedented. With just a simple click, it transforms into your loyal trading partner, safeguarding your investments around the clock. You can enjoy peace and elegance without needing to be present in the market.





It can automatically detect trend directions, acting like a humble yet brave pathfinder, helping you to steadily move forward and capturing every trend opportunity.





What’s more exceptional is its certainty in scaling in. Once you've decided to increase your position, regardless of how the market might change in the future, it ensures your profits remain intact. It’s like having a magical tool, allowing you to navigate a turbulent market with ease and confidence.





Additionally, "Tbb3" comes equipped with virtual trailing stop-loss, making your trades smooth and graceful like flowing water. The stop-loss positions are cleverly concealed, like a splendid dance where every move leaves one in awe.





This is a trend-following strategy, it will not scale in against the trend. It includes stop-losses and scales in with floating profits.





Features:





- Symbol: applies to any symbol - Time Period: Can be applied to any time frame

- Fully Automated Operation: No need for manual monitoring - Adaptive Trend : Adapts to identify trend directions