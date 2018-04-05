Unveiling Momentum Deep Neural, a uniquely designed, momentum-based artificial intelligence deep neural network Expert Advisor. Currently on a limited time offer, secure this meticulously crafted software at a special sales price before it escalates to its final price of $1599. Seize this exceptional opportunity and experience the revolution in forex trading.





Power of deep neural network

Momentum Deep Neural works on key market momentum, ensuring trades are placed strategically. Unlike the risk-laden methods used in grid and martingale systems, Momentum Deep Neural is built on a foundation of secure trading principles. Its predictive algorithms work on real-time momentum shifts, creating a stable environment for your trades and maintaining a healthy risk-reward ratio. It leverages the power of deep neural networks to provide a significant advantage in forex markets. By utilizing advanced machine learning algorithms, it can analyze vast amounts of historical and real-time market data to identify complex patterns. This enables the robot to adapt to changing market conditions. Additionally, the deep neural network's ability to learn from new data ensures that the trading strategies remain relevant and effective, providing a competitive edge in making trades.

Authentic Backtest Results

Backtest period: 2022-2024 (EURUSD M5)

We believe in transparency, and so does Momentum Deep Neural . With this Expert Advisor, you can wave goodbye to the illusion shown by manipulated backtests. Instead, Momentum Deep Neural offers you an honest backtesting.





Pair & Timeframe Compatibility

Momentum Deep Neural is designed to operate on the M5 chart of the EURUSD currency pair. This popular forex pair is known for its high liquidity and low spreads, making it an ideal candidate for our EA's momentum-driven trading strategy.

Basic Requirements and installation

To get the most out of Momentum Deep Neural, we recommend:

- Using a hedging account.

- Running the EA on a Virtual Private Server (VPS) to ensure uninterrupted trading.

- Using a reputable ECN broker to take advantage of tighter spreads and faster execution speeds.

- apply the EA on a EURUSD 5-minute chart

- Use either default setting

- adjust the risk percent or fixed lot size based on your preference





Disclaimer: Trading involves a high level of risk, and historical results do not guarantee future performance. Please exercise caution when using this EA and assume full responsibility for your actions.



