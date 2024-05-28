Hammer Master MT5

Introducing HammerMaster EA, your ultimate trading assistant designed for the MQL5 market. Harness the power of technical analysis with our expert advisor that identifies and capitalizes on hammer candlestick patterns. Whether you’re a novice or an experienced trader, HammerMaster EA offers robust features to enhance your trading strategy and maximize your potential profits.

Strategy Overview

HammerMaster EA is based on the identification of hammer candlestick patterns, specifically the bullish hammer and the bearish hammer. These patterns signal potential reversals in the market, offering lucrative trading opportunities. Here’s how it works:

  • Hammer Candles: The EA scans for hammer candlestick patterns. A bullish hammer suggests a potential upward reversal, while a bearish hammer indicates a potential downward reversal.
  • Pin Bar and Key Bar: The EA also identifies pin bars (candles with long shadows) and key bars (confirmation candles) to ensure the hammer pattern is valid.
  • Confirmation: Once a hammer is detected, the EA waits for confirmation before entering a trade. For bullish hammers, it enters a long trade, and for bearish hammers, it enters a short trade.

Key Features

  • General Settings:

    • Index Symbol: Set the symbol to trade (e.g., EURUSD).
    • Trade LONG and SHORT: Enable or disable long and short trades.

  • Hammer Settings:

    • TimeFrame: Specify the timeframe for identifying hammer patterns (default: H1).
    • Shadow to Body Ratio: Define the shadow to body ratio for a valid hammer pattern.
    • Candles Back: Determine how many candles to look back for the highest and lowest points to identify the hammer.

  • Trend Settings:

    • Number of Candles for Trend: Set the number of candles to consider for identifying the trend.
    • Trend TimeFrame: Specify the timeframe for trend analysis (default: M1).

  • Trade Settings:

    • Initial Risk: Configure the initial risk for lot size calculation.
    • StopLoss and Risk per Reward: Set your stop-loss distance and risk-to-reward ratio.
    • Martingale Coefficient: Apply a lot multiplier after a stop-loss for a martingale strategy.

  • Object Color Settings:

    • Customize colors for bullish and bearish hammer zones, approved hammers, and trade arrows for better visual identification.

  • EA Identifier:

    • Assign unique comments and magic numbers for multi-chart trading.

  • Time Settings:

    • Define specific hours and days to apply the EA, ensuring trades are executed only during your preferred trading times.

Inputs Overview

  • DollarIndexSymbol: Choose the symbol to trade, default is "EURUSD".
  • Buy and Sell: Enable or disable long and short trades.
  • risk: Define your risk management parameters.
  • TimeFrame: Select the timeframe for identifying hammers, default is PERIOD_H1.
  • ShadowToHammerFactor: Set the ratio of the shadow to the body for hammer candles.
  • CandlesBack: Number of candles to look back for hammer identification.
  • Eper: Number of candles to determine the trend.
  • ETF: Trend timeframe, default is PERIOD_M1.
  • RISK: Initial risk for lot size calculation.
  • StopLoss: Stop-loss distance based on hammer high/low.
  • RPR: Risk per reward ratio for trades.
  • MartingaleCoefficient: Lot multiplier after a stop-loss.
  • Color Settings: Customize colors for different trading elements.
  • EAComment: Comment/Identifier for the EA.
  • MagicNumber: Unique magic number for the EA.
  • StartHour and EndHour: Define trading hours.
  • Weekday Settings: Specify which days of the week the EA should trade.

Why Choose HammerMaster EA?

  • Precision: Accurate identification of hammer candlestick patterns ensures high-quality trade entries.
  • Customization: Extensive input settings allow for tailored trading strategies to suit your needs.
  • Trend Analysis: Integrated trend analysis enhances trade accuracy and decision-making.
  • Risk Management: Sophisticated risk management features, including initial risk settings and martingale coefficients, protect your investments.

Elevate your trading with HammerMaster EA – where technical precision meets strategic excellence. Get started today and watch your trading performance soar!


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