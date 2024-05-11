Turnaround Titan

Turnaround Titan: A dynamic MQL5 expert advisor driven by the ebb and flow of inflation and economic growth. Our strategy centers on the cyclical nature of money, drawing it inexorably toward global powerhouses. We exclusively focus on index trading, with a keen eye on prestigious benchmarks like the S&P500, Nasdaq100, US30, UK100 and DE40.

Key Features:

  1. Stable Performance: Since the 2008 financial crisis, Turnaround Tuesday has consistently delivered stable results. With an impressive win rate, it’s a strategy worthy of a place in your live account.
  2. Hedging-Free Approach: Turnaround Tuesday avoids conflicting positions and additional risk exposures by steering clear of hedging. This streamlined approach simplifies trading and minimizes unexpected outcomes arising from complex position management.
  3. Strategic Trade Execution: Turnaround Tuesday initiates trades at Monday’s market close and closes them at Tuesday’s market close. Our nuanced approach involves closing positions before Tuesday’s market open, striking a balance between success rate and downside risk, while profits may be slightly tempered. or with the same thinking you can just go long on your favorite index, buying at open of the day and closing position at the end of the day protecting your capital from the swap fee you have the flexibility to tailor your approach based on your trading objectives.
  4. Core Inputs:
    • Stop Loss: Turnaround Titan incorporates a stop loss that adjusts based on index movements. This safety net ensures our account balance remains secure, as the strategy rarely triggers the stop loss.
    • Trade Timing: Define when to open and close trades, optimizing entry and exit points.
    • Moving Average Filter: For reversals, we use a moving average filter to buy below the moving average.
    • Retracement Filter: Additionally, we employ a filter that triggers a trade if the index experiences a specific percentage change.

Remember that while backtesting provides valuable insights, it doesn’t guarantee future performance. Prioritize demo testing to fine-tune parameter settings and build confidence in Turnaround Titan’s capabilities before deploying it in live trading scenarios.


Based on my research I strongly recommend this broker, here you can find access also to all major Indices, cryptos, stocks one of the best spreads in the market and exceptional service!

https://www.ictrading.com?camp=79653 Europe 

https://icmarkets.com/?camp=78137 Rest of the world


Your reviews will be appreciated, suggestions for improvements are welcome!

If you have any ideas for a simple strategy, feel free to share them with me, and I will upload them to the market.


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Breakout MV :  This Expert Advisor offers you one of the most fundamental trading strategy,  combining Moving Average and Volums indicators!  Key Features : Consistent Performance : Breakout strategy has demonstrated a robust performance across various market conditions, by capitalizing on significant price movements. Strategic Trade Execution : We select the desired range, and once the price approaches these levels and the indicators confirm our entry, we open a trade. The trade will close eit
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Stefan Gruesgen
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Stefan Gruesgen 2024.08.26 23:57 
 

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Emmanouil Bampalos
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Reply from developer Emmanouil Bampalos 2024.08.27 11:31
Thanks for the feedback, mql5 community makes a great jobs with free products, i tried some other platforms and you have to pay even for the most basic things.
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