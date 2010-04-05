Pullback Cobra

This trading strategy was built based on back testing in MetaTrader 4 and has shown high effectiveness on the M1 and M30 charts of XAUUSD. The features and benefits of this strategy are numerous.





First of all, MagicNumber can be used to identify unique trades. This ensures that each trade is accurately identified, even when operating multiple strategies simultaneously. Additionally, by adjusting the BBBarOpensPeriod1 and BBBarOpensPeriod2 parameters, you can control the bandwidth and adapt to market fluctuations. This optimizes entry and exit timing and maximizes profits.





Profit and risk can be managed by setting ProfitTarget1 and StopLoss1. This strategy effectively controls positions in response to market fluctuations, ensuring profits while minimizing losses. In addition, MaxDistanceFromMarketPct is used to limit the maximum distance from the market price, preventing large unexpected losses.





There are also plenty of options to control the timing of trades, such as Don't Trade On Weekends and LimitSignalsTimeRange to limit trading during off-peak or volatile market periods and reduce risk. In addition, the MaxTradesPerDay setting controls the number of trades per day to prevent excessive trading.





