Super Bot EA V1

SUPER BOT: The Ultimate Trading Solution with AI Intelligence for Synthetic Indices





Are you ready to revolutionize your trading experience? Introducing SUPER BOT, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to transform your trading performance with the power of artificial intelligence and dynamic market adaptation.





Key Features and Benefits:





1. Adaptive Market Intelligence: Utilizing advanced AI algorithms, SUPER BOT constantly adjusts to market changes, ensuring optimal trading strategies in real-time.





2. Universal Compatibility: Specifically designed for synthetic indices on the Deriv platform, SUPER BOT seamlessly operates across all indices, giving you the versatility to trade wherever you see opportunity.





3. Intelligent Indicators: SUPER BOT is equipped with powerful indicators like ATR and ADX, enhancing your decision-making process with reliable data analysis. It leverages:

- ATR (Average True Range): Dynamically sets stop loss levels, accounting for market volatility.

- ADX (Average Directional Index): Accurately identifies strong trends for confident buy and sell signals.





4. Risk Management Excellence: The bot incorporates intelligent risk management, dynamically adjusting lot sizes based on the market's behavior, while protecting your capital.





5. Fully Automated Trading: Experience hassle-free trading with full automation that requires no manual intervention. Set your parameters and let SUPER BOT handle the rest.





6. User-Friendly Configuration: With a range of customizable input parameters, you can fine-tune SUPER BOT to match your trading style and risk appetite.





Why Choose SUPER BOT?

- Innovative AI-Driven Trading: Stay ahead of the market with cutting-edge AI that constantly learns and adapts.

- Versatility Across Synthetic Indices: Trade confidently across a wide range of synthetic indices.

- Comprehensive Support: Receive updates and support to ensure your trading remains optimized.





Elevate your trading strategy today with the unmatched power of SUPER BOT. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this AI-powered Expert Advisor is your gateway to smarter, more efficient trading.

//Step Index M15 ================ ATR calculation period = 108; ADX calculation period = 98; Threshold to consider a strong trend = 19.0; Lot size = 2.56; Multiplier to calculate the SL = 1.65; Multiplier to calculate the TP = 5.8; Stop Loss = 11.4; Take Profit = 7.75



// EURUSD H1 (ALSO WORK ON FOREX MAJOR) ======================================= ATR calculation period = 13; ADX calculation period = 10; Threshold to consider a strong trend = 10; Lot size = 0.01; Multiplier to calculate the SL = 1.0; Multiplier to calculate the TP = 1.0; Stop Loss = 3.7;



