Super Bot EA V1

SUPER BOT: The Ultimate Trading Solution with AI Intelligence for Synthetic Indices

Are you ready to revolutionize your trading experience? Introducing SUPER BOT, an advanced Expert Advisor designed to transform your trading performance with the power of artificial intelligence and dynamic market adaptation.

Key Features and Benefits:

1. Adaptive Market Intelligence: Utilizing advanced AI algorithms, SUPER BOT constantly adjusts to market changes, ensuring optimal trading strategies in real-time.

2. Universal Compatibility: Specifically designed for synthetic indices on the Deriv platform, SUPER BOT seamlessly operates across all indices, giving you the versatility to trade wherever you see opportunity.

3. Intelligent Indicators: SUPER BOT is equipped with powerful indicators like ATR and ADX, enhancing your decision-making process with reliable data analysis. It leverages:
   - ATR (Average True Range): Dynamically sets stop loss levels, accounting for market volatility.
   - ADX (Average Directional Index): Accurately identifies strong trends for confident buy and sell signals.

4. Risk Management Excellence: The bot incorporates intelligent risk management, dynamically adjusting lot sizes based on the market's behavior, while protecting your capital.

5. Fully Automated Trading: Experience hassle-free trading with full automation that requires no manual intervention. Set your parameters and let SUPER BOT handle the rest.

6. User-Friendly Configuration: With a range of customizable input parameters, you can fine-tune SUPER BOT to match your trading style and risk appetite.

Why Choose SUPER BOT?
- Innovative AI-Driven Trading: Stay ahead of the market with cutting-edge AI that constantly learns and adapts.
- Versatility Across Synthetic Indices: Trade confidently across a wide range of synthetic indices.
- Comprehensive Support: Receive updates and support to ensure your trading remains optimized.

Elevate your trading strategy today with the unmatched power of SUPER BOT. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this AI-powered Expert Advisor is your gateway to smarter, more efficient trading.


//Step Index M15

================

ATR calculation period = 108;        

ADX calculation period = 98;       

Threshold to consider a strong trend = 19.0;  

Lot size = 2.56;  

Multiplier to calculate the SL = 1.65;  

Multiplier to calculate the TP = 5.8;  

Stop Loss = 11.4;  

Take Profit = 7.75



// EURUSD H1 (ALSO WORK ON FOREX MAJOR)

=======================================

ATR calculation period = 13;       

ADX calculation period = 10;       

Threshold to consider a strong trend = 10;  

Lot size = 0.01;  

Multiplier to calculate the SL = 1.0;  

Multiplier to calculate the TP = 1.0;  

Stop Loss = 3.7;  


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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Ghost Scalper MT5
Thomas Christoph Lipka
5 (3)
Experts
Ghost Scalper MT5 – Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Trading System Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . With version 2.3 , Ghost Scalper has evolved into a multi-strategy system. Four independent strategies – Ghost A, Ghost B, Ghost C and Ghost D – operate inside one Expert Advisor and can be enabled together or individually. Each strategy uses its own entry logic together with individually optimized Stop Loss, Take Profit and trailing parameters
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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