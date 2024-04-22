Cybor
- Experts
- Aleksei Kondakov
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
- Forex trading robot specializes in trading only from support and resistance levels,
- using filters on unique proprietary indicators. Additionally, it comes with an order grid feature with the ability to partially close orders,
- which helps manage risk and maximize profits.
-
- Signals
-
- https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1776144?source=Site+Profile+Seller
-
- Currency pairs: EURGBP, GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCAD, EURCAD, use minimum lot
- For rollback currency pairs, you can use an increased lot of AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD.
- Timeframe: M15
- Settings
- Lots=0.01 Fix lot
- LotsMartinp= 1 Lot multiplication coefficient
- Grid Level Settings
- FirstNumberp= Support Line Level
- MultiCurrency Tradable currency pairs
