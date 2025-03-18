IntelliTrade Pro

Disclaimer:

  1. Financial Risks:

    • Trading foreign exchange (Forex) and other financial markets involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
    • The use of automated trading systems, including Expert Advisors (EAs), does not guarantee profits or protection against losses.
    • Past performance is not indicative of future results. The performance of the EA in historical testing does not guarantee similar results in live trading conditions.
    • Users should carefully consider their financial situation, risk tolerance, and investment objectives before using the EA.

  2. Market Volatility:

    • Financial markets are subject to sudden and unpredictable movements, including price gaps, slippage, and other forms of market volatility.
    • The EA may not perform as expected during periods of extreme market volatility, leading to unexpected losses.

  3. Technical Limitations:

    • The EA operates based on predefined algorithms and technical parameters. It may encounter technical issues, software bugs, or compatibility issues with trading platforms.
    • Users should regularly monitor the performance of the EA and be prepared to address any technical issues that may arise.

  4. No Guarantee of Profit:

    • The sale of this product does not imply a guarantee of profit or success in trading. The effectiveness of the EA depends on various factors, including market conditions and user settings.
    • Users should conduct thorough testing and analysis before using the EA in live trading environments.

  5. User Responsibility:

    • Users are solely responsible for their trading decisions and the consequences thereof. The developer of the EA is not liable for any losses incurred as a result of using the product.
    • It is recommended that users seek professional financial advice before engaging in trading activities.

By purchasing and using this Expert Advisor, you acknowledge and accept the risks associated with trading financial markets and agree to release the developer from any liability for losses incurred during trading.



IntelliTrade Pro: Empowering Forex Trading with State-of-the-Art Automated Strategies

Description:

Introducing IntelliTrade Pro, an unparalleled Expert Advisor meticulously engineered to revolutionize automated trading strategies in the dynamic realm of Forex. Crafted with precision and innovation, IntelliTrade Pro sets a new standard for algorithmic trading, blending advanced machine learning algorithms with sophisticated trading logic to deliver unparalleled performance and reliability. Tailored to cater to the needs of both novice traders seeking simplicity and seasoned professionals demanding sophistication, IntelliTrade Pro offers a comprehensive array of features designed to elevate trading proficiency to unprecedented levels.

Key Features:

  1. Dynamic Trend Analysis: Harnessing the power of cutting-edge machine learning algorithms, IntelliTrade Pro conducts real-time analysis of market trends, enabling traders to capitalize on emerging opportunities with pinpoint accuracy. Whether detecting trend reversals or confirming trend continuations, IntelliTrade Pro provides timely and insightful signals to facilitate informed decision-making and maximize profit potential.

  2. Adaptive Risk Management: With IntelliTrade Pro, risk management is not merely a feature—it's a cornerstone of trading success. The EA dynamically adjusts position sizes based on market conditions, volatility levels, and individual risk preferences, ensuring optimal capital allocation while safeguarding against excessive drawdowns. Traders can customize risk parameters to align with their risk tolerance and investment objectives, fostering a disciplined and prudent approach to trading.

  3. Capital Preservation Mechanisms: IntelliTrade Pro prioritizes capital preservation through robust risk mitigation strategies and stringent trade execution practices. By assessing available margin and implementing rigorous risk controls, the EA minimizes the risk of catastrophic losses and protects traders' investment capital. With IntelliTrade Pro, traders can trade confidently, knowing their assets are shielded from undue risk.

  4. Advanced Configuration Options: Offering unparalleled flexibility, IntelliTrade Pro empowers traders with extensive customization options to tailor trading strategies to their unique preferences and market conditions. From fine-tuning technical indicators to optimizing entry and exit parameters, the EA provides a comprehensive suite of tools to accommodate diverse trading styles and objectives. Whether scalping in volatile markets or swing trading in trending conditions, IntelliTrade Pro adapts to suit individual preferences with precision and efficiency.

  5. Comprehensive Performance Analysis: IntelliTrade Pro goes beyond trade execution, providing actionable insights and performance analytics to aid traders in decision-making and strategy refinement. Through comprehensive trade history analysis, performance reports, and risk-reward assessments, traders gain valuable insights into strategy effectiveness and identify areas for optimization. With IntelliTrade Pro's robust monitoring and reporting capabilities, traders can enhance profitability and maximize trading efficiency.

  6. Seamless Integration with MetaTrader 5: Designed for seamless integration with the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, IntelliTrade Pro offers a user-friendly interface and effortless installation process. Traders can deploy the EA on their preferred MT5 platform with ease, streamlining the automation of trading strategies without the need for complex coding or programming knowledge. Whether a beginner or an experienced trader, IntelliTrade Pro simplifies automated trading, enabling traders to focus on strategy execution and performance enhancement.

Experience the future of Forex trading with IntelliTrade Pro and unlock your full potential in the global currency markets. Combining advanced technology with intuitive design, IntelliTrade Pro empowers traders to trade smarter, faster, and with greater confidence than ever before.

Trading Strategy Overview:

IntelliTrade Pro employs a sophisticated trading strategy that integrates dynamic trend analysis, adaptive risk management, and robust capital preservation mechanisms to identify high-probability trading opportunities while effectively managing risk exposure. The EA's trading logic is underpinned by a combination of technical indicators, price action analysis, and proprietary algorithms, enabling it to adapt to evolving market conditions and capitalize on favorable trends.

Position Opening Mechanism:

  1. Trend Identification:

    • IntelliTrade Pro utilizes advanced machine learning algorithms to identify prevailing market trends accurately. By analyzing historical price data and key technical indicators, the EA distinguishes between bullish, bearish, and ranging market conditions, providing a foundation for strategic decision-making.

  2. Entry Signal Generation:

    • Once a clear trend direction is identified, IntelliTrade Pro generates precise entry signals based on predefined criteria and technical parameters. These signals may be triggered by price breakouts, trend reversals, or confirmation of existing trends, depending on the specific market context and trading preferences.

  3. Confirmation and Validation:

    • Before initiating a trade, IntelliTrade Pro conducts thorough confirmation and validation checks to ensure the integrity and reliability of the entry signal. This may involve cross-referencing multiple indicators, assessing market sentiment, and evaluating risk-reward ratios to ascertain the viability of the trade opportunity.

  4. Execution and Position Sizing:

    • Upon confirmation of the entry signal, IntelliTrade Pro executes the trade with precision, adhering to predefined risk management parameters and position sizing strategies. The EA calculates the appropriate position size based on factors such as account equity, risk tolerance, and volatility levels, ensuring optimal capital allocation and risk-adjusted returns.

Risk Management Strategy:

  1. Dynamic Position Sizing:
    • IntelliTrade Pro employs a dynamic position sizing algorithm that adjusts the size of each trade according to prevailing market conditions, account equity, and risk tolerance levels. By scaling position sizes relative to account size and volatility, the EA optimizes risk-reward ratios and minimizes the impact of adverse market movements.
  2. Volatility-based Stop Loss and Take Profit:
    • The EA utilizes volatility-based stop loss and take profit levels to mitigate risk and capture profits in a dynamic market environment. These levels are calculated dynamically based on recent price volatility, ensuring that stop loss distances are proportional to market conditions and maximizing the potential for profitable trades.
  3. Margin and Account Protection:
    • IntelliTrade Pro prioritizes capital preservation through stringent risk management controls and margin protection mechanisms. The EA monitors available margin levels, account equity, and drawdown thresholds in real-time, automatically adjusting trading activity to prevent excessive losses and preserve trading capital.
  4. Adaptive Risk Controls:
    • Recognizing the importance of adapting to changing market conditions, IntelliTrade Pro incorporates adaptive risk controls that recalibrate risk parameters based on evolving volatility, market trends, and trade outcomes. This dynamic approach to risk management ensures resilience in diverse market environments and safeguards against unexpected fluctuations in price action.

By combining a sophisticated position opening mechanism with a robust risk management strategy, IntelliTrade Pro achieves a delicate balance between capital growth and risk mitigation, empowering traders to navigate the complexities of the Forex market with confidence and precision.


Methods of Entering Trades:

  1. Reversal Strategy:

    • When a trend reversal signal is detected, the EA opens a trading position in the opposite direction of the prevailing trend.
    • The reversal signal can be generated by technical indicators or specific logics implemented in the EA.
    • Entry occurs with a buy or sell operation based on the current trend direction.

  2. Trend Following Strategy:

    • The EA uses indicators or specific logics to determine the direction of the prevailing trend.
    • When a trend is confirmed, the EA opens a position in the same direction as the confirmed trend.
    • Entry occurs with a buy or sell operation based on the confirmed trend direction.

Methods of Exiting Trades:

  1. Take Profit (TP):

    • The EA uses a predefined take profit level to lock in the desired profit for each trade.
    • The take profit level can be calculated based on factors such as the Average True Range (ATR), risk multipliers, or other user-defined criteria.
    • Once the price reaches the take profit level, the EA automatically closes the position to realize the profit.

  2. Stop Loss (SL):

    • The EA uses a predefined stop loss level to limit losses on each trade.
    • The stop loss level can be calculated based on factors such as ATR, risk multipliers, or other user-defined criteria.
    • If the price reaches the stop loss level, the EA automatically closes the position to limit losses.

  3. Manual Closure:

    • The user has the option to manually close positions at any time through the EA or trading platform interface.
    • This allows the user to make immediate decisions based on market events or additional analysis.

Overall, the Expert Advisor utilizes a combination of entry strategies based on market signals and technical indicators, along with predefined exit criteria such as take profit and stop loss to efficiently manage trades.

How to Backtest:

As suggested

Timeframe: H1

Instruments: Major Forex

Lots: Dinamic but based on the inputs: Risk Percentage.

 

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Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.4 (30)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Ghost Scalper MT5
Thomas Christoph Lipka
5 (3)
Experts
Ghost Scalper MT5 – Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Trading System Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . With version 2.3 , Ghost Scalper has evolved into a multi-strategy system. Four independent strategies – Ghost A, Ghost B, Ghost C and Ghost D – operate inside one Expert Advisor and can be enabled together or individually. Each strategy uses its own entry logic together with individually optimized Stop Loss, Take Profit and trailing parameters
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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