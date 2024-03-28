RealValueIndicator EURUSD

Indicator: RealValueIndicator

Description: RealValueIndicator is a powerful tool designed specifically for trading on the EURUSD pair. This indicator analyzes all EUR and USD pairs, calculates their real currency strength values, and displays them as a single realistic value to give you a head start on price. This indicator will tell you moves before they happen if you use it right. RealValueIndicator allows you to get a quick and accurate overview of the EURUSD currency pair tops and bottoms, helping you make more informed trading decisions.

Features:

  • Powerful tool designed specifically for trading on the EURUSD pair.

  • Analyzes all EUR and USD pairs to calculate real currency strength values.

  • Displays a single realistic value that predicts EURUSD movements before they happen.

  • Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders

  • Works in all market conditions



Recommended useage:

I recommend using it for three months initially: spend the first month simply exploring various timeframes, sessions, and strategies to identify the most suitable ones for you. During the second month, focus on thorough testing of the system and refining it according to your needs. In the third month, try applying your knowledge on a demo account and monitor the results. In the first month, you may not gain a complete understanding of the capabilities of this powerful tool, so it's important to give yourself time for thorough exploration and utilization.



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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
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