The robot opens one Buy and one Sell position as soon as it is loaded onto the desired symbol. Regardless of the market direction, it closes the profitable position and multiplies the losing position by the coefficient specified in the robot settings to open a new position. The average cost of all opened positions is determined based on their lot weights. Then, the profit ratio specified in the robot settings is added to this average cost, and positions in the same direction are closed with a profit. In other words, it attempts to generate profit by compressing the price within an upper and lower channel.

Video Ortalama Robotu
MOST Indicator
Yasin Ipek
Indicateurs
This indicator is the translated version of Anıl ÖZEKŞİ's MOST Indicator, developed on the Matriks Data Terminal, into the MQL4 language. It is a trend-following indicator and quite successful. Its usage will be free and unlimited for a lifetime. You can click on my profile to access the MQL5 version of this indicator.
FREE
PMAX Indicator
Yasin Ipek
Indicateurs
This indicator is the translated version of Kıvanç ÖZBİLGİÇ's PMAX Indicator, developed on the Matriks Data Terminal, into the MQL4 language. It is a trend-following indicator and quite successful. Its usage will be free and unlimited for a lifetime. You can click on my profile to access the MQL5 version of this indicator.
FREE
ckocabal
182
ckocabal 2024.11.01 12:45 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Yasin Ipek
1104
Réponse du développeur Yasin Ipek 2024.11.21 19:49
varsayılan ayarlar iyi çalışır başka set dosyası yoktur
696757
69
696757 2024.06.14 19:48 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Yasin Ipek
1104
Réponse du développeur Yasin Ipek 2024.06.14 19:48
Thank you
Anamaria Codruta
45
Anamaria Codruta 2024.04.10 19:31 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Yasin Ipek
1104
Réponse du développeur Yasin Ipek 2024.04.10 19:41
I will make an English version as soon as possible
worldofhunger
1054
worldofhunger 2024.04.03 17:34 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Yasin Ipek
1104
Réponse du développeur Yasin Ipek 2024.04.08 14:10
English version will follow as soon as possible. thank you for your attention
