Ortalama Robotu

The robot opens one Buy and one Sell position as soon as it is loaded onto the desired symbol. Regardless of the market direction, it closes the profitable position and multiplies the losing position by the coefficient specified in the robot settings to open a new position. The average cost of all opened positions is determined based on their lot weights. Then, the profit ratio specified in the robot settings is added to this average cost, and positions in the same direction are closed with a profit. In other words, it attempts to generate profit by compressing the price within an upper and lower channel.

You can also get your programming requests for MQL4 and MQL5 languages done at İpek Bilgisayar with an invoiced service. You can reach İpek Bilgisayar at

.



