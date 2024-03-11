Unofficial Indicator based on Mentfx structure

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Discover the unparalleled capabilities of MentFX's structural rules, now optimized for MT5! Our state-of-the-art algorithm is engineered to commence calculations from a robust dataset spanning 1500 bars from the current position. This meticulous approach ensures unparalleled accuracy and dependability in your trading endeavors.

Experience the seamless integration of MentFX with MT5, empowering you to analyze markets with precision and confidence. With MentFX at your fingertips, you'll unlock new possibilities for refining your trading strategies and maximizing your potential for success.

Don't let financial constraints impede your progress. If affordability is a concern, reach out to us to discuss your situation. We're committed to supporting traders on their journey to success and will explore options to assist you in accessing our transformative technology.

Elevate your trading experience with MentFX on MT5 and embark on a journey towards greater profitability and proficiency. Your success is our utmost priority, and we're here to help you every step of the way.

For inquiries, assistance, or reporting issues, please contact us at the.underdog420@gmail.com.