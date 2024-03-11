Unofficial Indicator based on Mentfx structure

Limited time offer, 30 usd only!!!


Discover the unparalleled capabilities of MentFX's structural rules, now optimized for MT5! Our state-of-the-art algorithm is engineered to commence calculations from a robust dataset spanning 1500 bars from the current position. This meticulous approach ensures unparalleled accuracy and dependability in your trading endeavors.

Experience the seamless integration of MentFX with MT5, empowering you to analyze markets with precision and confidence. With MentFX at your fingertips, you'll unlock new possibilities for refining your trading strategies and maximizing your potential for success.

Don't let financial constraints impede your progress. If affordability is a concern, reach out to us to discuss your situation. We're committed to supporting traders on their journey to success and will explore options to assist you in accessing our transformative technology.

Elevate your trading experience with MentFX on MT5 and embark on a journey towards greater profitability and proficiency. Your success is our utmost priority, and we're here to help you every step of the way.

For inquiries, assistance, or reporting issues, please contact us at the.underdog420@gmail.com.

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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (9)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
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