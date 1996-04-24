The Trend Approximator indicator is a powerful trend indicator that helps traders identify turning points in the Forex market. Here are the main characteristics and parameters of this indicator:





Main characteristics:





Trend Indicator: Trend Approximator is a trend indicator that helps determine the direction of the current trend and identify potential reversal points.





Finding Pivot Points: It searches for and displays pivot points on a price chart, allowing traders to react to changes in the market trend.





Noise Reduction: The purpose of developing the indicator is to provide signals with less noise, making it more efficient and reliable to use.





Indicator parameters (customizable):





HistoryDepth: History depth that is taken into account when calculating the indicator. This parameter can affect the accuracy of signals and the speed of reaction to trend changes.





MaxRange: The maximum size of candles taken into account in the analysis. This setting allows you to control what data is used for calculations.





MinimumRange: Minimum size of candles for analysis. This parameter helps filter out noise and focus on more significant price movements.





GlobalTrend: Option to display the global trend. This can be useful for traders who want to see the general direction of the market on a chart.





Signals and Alerts:





UseAlerts: Ability to display alerts. This means that the indicator can output audio or visual signals on the chart when signals are detected.





UseSendMail: Sending E-mail messages to mail when signals are triggered. This is convenient for traders who want to receive notifications to their email.





UseSendPush: Send Push notifications to a mobile device. This makes it possible to keep abreast of market events even outside the workplace.





Usage:





Entry Point: The Trend Approximator indicator provides signals about possible turning points. The trader can use these signals to make decisions about entering a trade.





Additional tool: The indicator should be used as an additional tool to confirm signals from other technical indicators or strategies.





Signals: A blue signal indicates a possible upward reversal, a red one, on the contrary, a downward reversal. The stronger the signal (larger digital value), the more likely a reversal is.





The Trend Approximator indicator helps traders effectively use trend analysis to make decisions in the Forex market, providing more accurate signals and alerts about possible reversals.