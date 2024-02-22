The Legendary EA

You can't make stable profit by executing trades continuously every day; wait for a good signal and enter the trade when you have the highest winning ratio.

We don't know how long we will sell this EA.

One thing we are sure of is that the price you see will be the lowest from now on and this EA may no longer be sold.

We offer the MOST STABLE, AND LEAST RISKY EA.

Recommendations:



Currency pair: EURUSD

Timeframe: H1

Minimum deposit : $ 1,000 (required)

Use VPS

EA is the most optimal and easy to use. You just need to attach the EA to the EUR/USD chart, turn on Algo Trading and do nothing more.



