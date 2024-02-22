The Legendary EA

You can't make stable profit by executing trades continuously every day; wait for a good signal and enter the trade when you have the highest winning ratio.

We don't know how long we will sell this EA.

One thing we are sure of is that the price you see will be the lowest from now on and this EA may no longer be sold.

We offer the MOST STABLE, AND LEAST RISKY EA.

Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: EURUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum deposit : $ 1,000 (required)
  • Use VPS

EA is the most optimal and easy to use. You just need to attach the EA to the EUR/USD chart, turn on Algo Trading and do nothing more.


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4.82 (45)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
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Mohamed110269
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Mohamed110269 2024.02.26 11:40 
 

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Duong Ngoc Hung
229
Reply from developer Duong Ngoc Hung 2024.02.27 04:05
Thanks ♥
potter_97
21
potter_97 2024.02.26 06:35 
 

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Duong Ngoc Hung
229
Reply from developer Duong Ngoc Hung 2024.02.26 11:43
We are really appreciate!
Niko
139
Niko 2024.02.24 02:24 
 

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Duong Ngoc Hung
229
Reply from developer Duong Ngoc Hung 2024.02.25 11:58
Thank you ♥
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