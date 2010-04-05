Trading Beast

Unleash the Trading Beast: Automate Your Trading with This Powerful Forex EA

Tired of staring at charts and missing trades? Introducing the Trading Beast, your secret weapon for conquering the Forex market. This sophisticated MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor automates your trading, leveraging advanced mathematical models and years of development to calibrate, execute, and generate profits while you relax.

The Beast Within:

  • 6 years of refinement: Trading Beast is the culmination of extensive research and testing, combining the power of Linear Regression, Standard Deviation, and Kelly Criterion for optimal entry points and lot sizes.
  • Mean Reversion Mastery: This unique strategy exploits market tendencies to revert to the mean, capitalizing on predictable price movements.
  • Forex-Focused: Unlike some EAs, Trading Beast is specifically designed and tested for Forex pairs.

Taming the Beast:

  • Safe & Controlled: Trading Beast avoids risky strategies like Martingale, Grid, and Hedging, prioritizing calculated risk management.
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: The Kelly Criterion formula adjusts lot sizes based on your account balance, maximizing potential profits while minimizing risk.
  • Protection & Transparency: Each trade is guarded by Stop Loss and Take Profit.
  • Optimal Performance: For peak results, we recommend using ECN/RAW accounts with low spreads and a VPN. Remember, testing and optimizing the EA for your specific pairs and timeframes is crucial.

Recommendations:

  • Utilize ECN or RAW accounts with tight spreads.
  • Consider using a VPN for enhanced performance.
  • Optimize the EA before deployment for tailored results.
  • Works best on timeframes of 15 minutes and above.

Specifications:

  • No Grid, Hedge, or Martingale strategies.
  • Designed for all Forex pairs.
  • Minimum account balance: $100.
  • Trades protected by SL and TP.

Bonus:

  • Optimization is simple: adjusting "LinReg Period" and "Review Period" only.
  • Signals and MT5 version to follow soon.


