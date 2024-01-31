F35 Lightning II MT5
- Experts
-
Geran Alexandrov MarkDay Trader and computer programming for 5+ years
- Version: 1.41
- Updated: 8 February 2024
- Activations: 7
Imagine dominating the trading arena like the F-35 dominates the skies. Unfazed by volatility, you anticipate every shift, capitalize on hidden opportunities, and leave the competition in your wake.
Are you ready to take control of your trading destiny?
Preferences:
- Currency pairs: USDCAD EURUSD, GBPUSD*, AUDNZD
- Leverage: 1:100
- Minimum capital: $500 with 0.01 lot size
- Timeframe: M1
- VPS is strongly recommended and could make or break this EA
*GBPUSD could have larger drawdowns than average, make your lot size smaller by about 15-20% when trading.
This EA is not HFT. It's trend trading based on price action.
With the F-35 advisor by your side, you'll experience:
- Unmatched Precision: Laser-focused execution that capitalizes on fleeting opportunities invisible to the naked eye.
- Adaptive Agility: Seamless adjustments to market changes, ensuring you stay ahead of the ever-shifting market landscape.
- Fortress-Level Risk Management: A built-in G-force limiter that safeguards your capital from unforeseen turbulence.
- Confidence and Control: Unwavering peace of mind knowing your EA wingman has your back every step of the way.
While an expert advisor is designed to be a simple means to make a steady stream of income, the user, You, are the pilot and must take action
to ensure success with this EA. There are a few rules you must follow as there are even rules of the skies for all pilots.
RULES:
1. Do not run this EA on the First day of the month, or the first Monday of the month, the last day of the month or the last Friday of any given month.
Reason being, price tends to fluctuate and correct itself on these days and it could prove a false signal causing the EA to spin out and crash.
2. Do not run this EA on NFP day. If it's NFP day, turn off this EA at least 1 hour before NFP.
If you don't know what NFP day is... read up about it.
3. If there are more than 3 Red folders for EUR or USD, turn this EA off until the news events have passed, at least 15 minutes.
4. Best trading time is from 02:00 to 10:00 (GMT +2) I highly recommend you leave this setting alone
By following these rules, you will minimize any large price fluctuations and will ensure success of this EA.
Features
- Machine learning algorithm to dynamically adjust to market conditions
- Virtual Stop Loss system with a built in hard Stop-Loss for each initial trade
- Simple to install, minimalistic interface with a small amount of variables
- Each purchase comes with lifetime updates and improvements
Important:
Backtesting: Backtesting only utilizes 20% of a real environment and cannot fully capture real market conditions. It shows the direction an EA will take but it is not 100% accurate as you may all know.
When backtesting, you will see large spikes to the downside meaning large drawdowns and large potential losses. This is due to large price movements and could result in the failure of this EA. When backtesting, news is a factor that cannot be fully emulated in this environment.
If you want to verify the dates of the large spikes, take note of the day where the drawdown began and look it up on forexfactor.com/calendar.
Feel free to run this EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.
Rules are listed below and must be followed to minimize any unnecessary losses. Be sure to read them along with the manual*
Using it on pairs such as NAS100 and US30 are not recommended.
.set files will be provided in the comment section.
If you have any questions, please feel free to message me.
Regards,
Geran
User Manual
Main
“The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient.” – Warren Buffet
Settings:
Magic number: Unique identifier by which the system understands its positions.
Lot Mode: Fixed or Auto, allows for exponential growth
Risk Percentage: Allows you to change the risk %
Fixed Lot: Fixed lot usage
Virtual SL System: SL system is virtual and therefore managed by the EA. It will place a SL for brokers who require it.
Time Filter: Allows the EA to trade at specific times
Breakeven: Allows the EA to use the Breakeven functions and allows for the trade to be closed if price retraces
Activate Breakeven After X points: Allows for the trade to be set to Breakeven after a certain amount of points are reached.
***For Personal accounts, use 0.01 as the lot size. Minimum balance for personal accounts should be no less than $1500
Optimal Setup, using a $25,000 account as an example:
Each Set File is optimized to minimize drawdown based on the account size and should not exceed 5% drawdown, but it is possible that 5% can be exceeded in a stormy market.
I recommend using the given set-files depending on your account size. It is strongly suggested that no modifications are made
as they could result in larger drawdown.
Balance: 25,000
Lot Mode: Fixed
Risk percentage (Not important because we are using fixed)
Fixed Lot: 0.06 (For a 25k account, it is strongly recommended not to use a lot size higher than 0.06)
Time Filter: 02:00 - 10:00 (GMT +2)
Breakeven: False (Not necessary as part of the strategy but feel free to modify)
Activate Breakeven after X points: (20 by default but feel free to play around with this variable)
Tips:
Make https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar your friend and ally and please do bookmark this site. The first release of this EA doesn’t have a built in news filter but a separate news indicator is in the works and will be available in the near future. This wouldn’t be your typical news filter, it will be able to stop all trading on the account and turn it all back on after a given amount of time.
(It is your full responsibility to check here daily. If there is ever more than 2 or 3 red folder news for EUR or USD, I strongly suggest turning off the EA for that day and resuming it the next day
Feel free to test the EA on a demo account before fully using it.
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