F35 Lightning II MT5

F-35 Lightning II MT5 is a fully automated expert advisor which utilizes price action and trend trading for "high probability setups". It checks when price becomes exhausted, "pulls back" and continues in a given direction. It especially specializes with EURUSD and XAUUSD and it uses predictable patterns to find the best entries on the 1 minute timeframe. It works especially well on prop accounts. Set files provided in the comments section.


Imagine dominating the trading arena like the F-35 dominates the skies. Unfazed by volatility, you anticipate every shift, capitalize on hidden opportunities, and leave the competition in your wake.


Forget clunky interfaces and overwhelming data. Our algorithm, honed by a cutting-edge trend tracking strategy, anticipates market shifts before they even appear on your radar. Its intelligent algorithms adjust to fluctuations in real-time, keeping you on course even when the winds of change whip the market.

In the cutthroat world of prop trading, where fortunes are won and lost in milliseconds, success demands the precision and adaptability of a stealth fighter navigating a contested airspace.

Don't just survive the prop trading arena, dominate it. Download the demo of the F-35 advisor today and experience the exhilaration of precision-guided profits.

Let the market tremble. The F-35 has arrived.

Are you ready to take control of your trading destiny?


Preferences:

  • Currency pairs: USDCAD EURUSD, GBPUSD*, AUDNZD
  • Leverage: 1:100
  • Minimum capital: $500 with 0.01 lot size
  • Timeframe: M1
  • VPS is strongly recommended and could make or break this EA

*GBPUSD could have larger drawdowns than average, make your lot size smaller by about 15-20% when trading.

This EA is not HFT. It's trend trading based on price action.


With the F-35 advisor by your side, you'll experience:

  • Unmatched Precision: Laser-focused execution that capitalizes on fleeting opportunities invisible to the naked eye.
  • Adaptive Agility: Seamless adjustments to market changes, ensuring you stay ahead of the ever-shifting market landscape.
  • Fortress-Level Risk Management: A built-in G-force limiter that safeguards your capital from unforeseen turbulence.
  • Confidence and Control: Unwavering peace of mind knowing your EA wingman has your back every step of the way.

While an expert advisor is designed to be a simple means to make a steady stream of income, the user, You, are the pilot and must take action 

to ensure success with this EA. There are a few rules you must follow as there are even rules of the skies for all pilots.

RULES:

1. Do not run this EA on the First day of the month, or the first Monday of the month, the last day of the month or the last Friday of any given month.

Reason being, price tends to fluctuate and correct itself on these days and it could prove a false signal causing the EA to spin out and crash.

2. Do not run this EA on NFP day. If it's NFP day, turn off this EA at least 1 hour before NFP. 

If you don't know what NFP day is... read up about it.

3. If there are more than 3 Red folders for EUR or USD, turn this EA off until the news events have passed, at least 15 minutes.


4.  Best trading time is from 02:00 to 10:00 (GMT +2) I highly recommend you leave this setting alone


By following these rules, you will minimize any large price fluctuations and will ensure success of this EA.


Features

  • Machine learning algorithm to dynamically adjust to market conditions
  • Virtual Stop Loss system with a built in hard Stop-Loss for each initial trade
  • Simple to install, minimalistic interface with a small amount of variables
  • Each purchase comes with lifetime updates and improvements


Important:

Backtesting: Backtesting only utilizes 20% of a real environment and cannot fully capture real market conditions. It shows the direction an EA will take but it is not 100% accurate as you may all know.

When backtesting, you will see large spikes to the downside meaning large drawdowns and large potential losses. This is due to large price movements and could result in the failure of this EA. When backtesting, news is a factor that cannot be fully emulated in this environment.

If you want to verify the dates of the large spikes, take note of the day where the drawdown began and look it up on forexfactor.com/calendar.

Feel free to run this EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Rules are listed below and must be followed to minimize any unnecessary losses. Be sure to read them along with the manual*


Using it on pairs such as NAS100 and US30 are not recommended.


.set files will be provided in the comment section.


If you have any questions, please feel free to message me.

Regards,

Geran


User Manual

Main

“The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient.” – Warren Buffet

Settings:

Magic number:  Unique identifier by which the system understands its positions.

Lot Mode: Fixed or Auto, allows for exponential growth

Risk Percentage: Allows you to change the risk %

Fixed Lot: Fixed lot usage

Virtual SL System: SL system is virtual and therefore managed by the EA. It will place a SL for brokers who require it.

Time Filter: Allows the EA to trade at specific times


Breakeven: Allows the EA to use the Breakeven functions and allows for the trade to be closed if price retraces

Activate Breakeven After X points: Allows for the trade to be set to Breakeven after a certain amount of points are reached.


***For Personal accounts, use 0.01 as the lot size. Minimum balance for personal accounts should be no less than $1500


Optimal Setup, using a $25,000 account as an example:

Each Set File is optimized to minimize drawdown based on the account size and should not exceed 5% drawdown, but it is possible that 5% can be exceeded in a stormy market.

I recommend using the given set-files depending on your account size. It is strongly suggested that no modifications are made

as they could result in larger drawdown.

Balance: 25,000

Lot Mode: Fixed

Risk percentage (Not important because we are using fixed)

Fixed Lot: 0.06 (For a 25k account, it is strongly recommended not to use a lot size higher than 0.06)

Time Filter: 02:00 - 10:00 (GMT +2)

Breakeven: False (Not necessary as part of the strategy but feel free to modify)

Activate Breakeven after X points: (20 by default but feel free to play around with this variable)


Tips:

Make https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar your friend and ally and please do bookmark this site. The first release of this EA doesn’t have a built in news filter but a separate news indicator is in the works and will be available in the near future. This wouldn’t be your typical news filter, it will be able to stop all trading on the account and turn it all back on after a given amount of time.

(It is your full responsibility to check here daily. If there is ever more than 2 or 3 red folder news for EUR or USD, I strongly suggest turning off the EA for that day and resuming it the next day

Feel free to test the EA on a demo account before fully using it. 



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LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.82 (45)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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