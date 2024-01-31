F35 Lightning II MT5

Features

Virtual Stop Loss system with a built in hard Stop-Loss for each initial trade





Important:

Backtesting: Backtesting only utilizes 20% of a real environment and cannot fully capture real market conditions. It shows the direction an EA will take but it is not 100% accurate as you may all know.

When backtesting, you will see large spikes to the downside meaning large drawdowns and large potential losses. This is due to large price movements and could result in the failure of this EA. When backtesting, news is a factor that cannot be fully emulated in this environment.

If you want to verify the dates of the large spikes, take note of the day where the drawdown began and look it up on forexfactor.com/calendar.

Feel free to run this EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Rules are listed below and must be followed to minimize any unnecessary losses. Be sure to read them along with the manual*





Using it on pairs such as NAS100 and US30 are not recommended.





.set files will be provided in the comment section.





If you have any questions, please feel free to message me.

Regards,

Geran





User Manual

Main

“The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient.” – Warren Buffet

Settings:

Magic number: Unique identifier by which the system understands its positions.

Lot Mode: Fixed or Auto, allows for exponential growth

Risk Percentage: Allows you to change the risk %

Fixed Lot: Fixed lot usage

Virtual SL System: SL system is virtual and therefore managed by the EA. It will place a SL for brokers who require it.

Time Filter: Allows the EA to trade at specific times





Breakeven: Allows the EA to use the Breakeven functions and allows for the trade to be closed if price retraces

Activate Breakeven After X points: Allows for the trade to be set to Breakeven after a certain amount of points are reached.





***For Personal accounts, use 0.01 as the lot size. Minimum balance for personal accounts should be no less than $1500





Optimal Setup, using a $25,000 account as an example:

Each Set File is optimized to minimize drawdown based on the account size and should not exceed 5% drawdown, but it is possible that 5% can be exceeded in a stormy market.

I recommend using the given set-files depending on your account size. It is strongly suggested that no modifications are made

as they could result in larger drawdown.

Balance: 25,000

Lot Mode: Fixed

Risk percentage (Not important because we are using fixed)

Fixed Lot: 0.06 (For a 25k account, it is strongly recommended not to use a lot size higher than 0.06)

Time Filter: 02:00 - 10:00 (GMT +2)

Breakeven: False (Not necessary as part of the strategy but feel free to modify)

Activate Breakeven after X points: (20 by default but feel free to play around with this variable)





Tips:

Make https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar your friend and ally and please do bookmark this site. The first release of this EA doesn’t have a built in news filter but a separate news indicator is in the works and will be available in the near future. This wouldn’t be your typical news filter, it will be able to stop all trading on the account and turn it all back on after a given amount of time.

(It is your full responsibility to check here daily. If there is ever more than 2 or 3 red folder news for EUR or USD, I strongly suggest turning off the EA for that day and resuming it the next day

Feel free to test the EA on a demo account before fully using it.