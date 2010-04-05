Gold Ultimate bs
Gold Ultimate_bs represents a sophisticated MT4 forex indicator designed for trading XAUUSD, encompassing various strategies and management techniques, including the Martingale strategy. This indicator operates autonomously, selecting trades during specific times of the day after undergoing multiple checks and filters. It incorporates robust risk management protocols, automatically closing trades upon reaching predefined profit or loss thresholds to safeguard capital. Moreover, it features a breakeven function that triggers under specific conditions, adjusting stop-loss levels to mitigate risk once a trade has reached a certain profit level. With its advanced functionalities, Gold Ultimate_bs offers traders a comprehensive toolset for navigating the XAUUSD market effectively.