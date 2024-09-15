Description (strategy and features)

The Apex is the ideal EA to add to your existing portfolio or if you are just starting with automatic trading. This EA trades both mean reversing and trend following strategies.

With four strategies built into one EA you can create your own portfolio mix of strategies which best suit your trading style. Each strategy is based on basic reversal or trend following concepts.

Recommended Time Frames:

The strategies are designed for checking and taking trades at the end or just before the end of each trading day.

However, due to high spreads on the daily time frame, entries are checked 15m or 30m before 17h00 EST by setting the trading times 1 hour to 30 or 15 minutes before the daily close.

Trades are therefore made 15 or 30 minutes before the daily closing time to prevent additional costs using a 30 or 15 minute timeframe on your charts.

Trading pairs and optimizations

The following trading pairs are examples that can be used for each strategy with some optimization settings.

Always do your own back tests and optimizations before committing to a trading strategy.

Strategy Nr Pair Type SL (points) TP (points) TF Close after x bars Profit DD 1 USDJPY Mean reverse 9750 10000 Daily 21 1 GBPCAD Mean reverse 15000 6500 Daily 21 82k 24% 1 EURGBP Mean reverse 3000 0 Daily 13 29k 35% 1 GBPJPY Trend Follow 8000 7250 Daily 1 76k 19% 2 GBPUSD N/A 6250 7250 / 0 Daily 0 165k 20% 2 CADJPY N/A 11000 7000 Daily 0 75k 21% 3 EURGBP N/A 2500 0 N/A 14 (lookback) 45k 18% 4 GBPJPY N/A 25000 7000 N/A 9 (ma period) 73k 26%





Data and Back Tests:

Customs symbols are created for higher data quality on the MetaQuotes platform. The data is from Dukascopy, which are from Jan 2008 up to March 2024. In-sample data are from Jan 2008 up to Dec 2018 and are used to optimize each strategy.

The remaining data from Jan 2019 to March 2024 leaves five years and three months (5.25 years) for the out of sample data to see how each strategy performs and how the EA performs as a portfolio.

The out of sample data results shown below, should only be used as an indication of the profitability potential of the EA.

They do not guarantee that similar results will be obtained in future when using this EA. See screenshots for more results on the out of sample performance.

Strategy Pair Test Period (out of sample) Time Frame Starting Capital Net Profit Win rate % 1 USDJPY 5.25 Years Daily (30m) $10k $17k 80% 2 GBPUSD 5.25 Years Daily (30m) $10k $22.3k 64% 3 EURGBP 5.25 Years Daily (30m) $10k $12.1k 93% 4 GBPJPY 5.25 Years Daily (30m) $10k $9.5k 95% All Portfolio 5.25 Years Daily (30m) $40k $61k 84%





Price & Availability:

This EA is only available via the Metatrader platform. If you purchased this EA somewhere else then it was a scam.

Price may increase depending on the demand for this EA.

Disclaimer

Please note that using this EA does not guarantee any performance expectations.

Due to the high risk nature, do not invest capital that you cannot afford to lose.



