Apex EA

Description (strategy and features)

The Apex is the ideal EA to add to your existing portfolio or if you are just starting with automatic trading. This EA trades both mean reversing and trend following strategies.

With four strategies built into one EA you can create your own portfolio mix of strategies which best suit your trading style. Each strategy is based on basic reversal or trend following concepts.

 

Recommended Time Frames:

The strategies are designed for checking and taking trades at the end or just before the end of each trading day.

However, due to high spreads on the daily time frame, entries are checked 15m or 30m before 17h00 EST by setting the trading times 1 hour to 30 or 15 minutes before the daily close.

Trades are therefore made 15 or 30 minutes before the daily closing time to prevent additional costs using a 30 or 15 minute timeframe on your charts.

 

Trading pairs and optimizations

The following trading pairs are examples that can be used for each strategy with some optimization settings.

Always do your own back tests and optimizations before committing to a trading strategy.

Strategy Nr

Pair

Type

SL (points)

TP (points)

TF

Close after

x bars

Profit

DD

1

USDJPY

Mean reverse

9750

10000

Daily

21

 

 

1

GBPCAD

Mean reverse

15000

6500

Daily

21

82k

24%

1

EURGBP

Mean reverse

3000

0

Daily

13

29k

35%

1

GBPJPY

Trend Follow

8000

7250

Daily

1

76k

19%

2

GBPUSD

N/A

6250

7250 / 0

Daily

0

165k

20%

2

CADJPY

N/A

11000

7000

Daily

0

75k

21%

3

EURGBP

N/A

2500

0

N/A

14 (lookback)

45k

18%

4

GBPJPY

N/A

25000

7000

N/A

9 (ma period)

73k

26%


Data and Back Tests:

Customs symbols are created for higher data quality on the MetaQuotes platform. The data is from Dukascopy, which are from Jan 2008 up to March 2024. In-sample data are from Jan 2008 up to Dec 2018 and are used to optimize each strategy.

The remaining data from Jan 2019 to March 2024 leaves five years and three months (5.25 years) for the out of sample data to see how each strategy performs and how the EA performs as a portfolio. 

The out of sample data results shown below, should only be used as an indication of the profitability potential of the EA.

They do not guarantee that similar results will be obtained in future when using this EA. See screenshots for more results on the out of sample performance.

Strategy

Pair

Test Period

(out of sample)

 Time Frame

Starting Capital

Net Profit

Win rate %

1

USDJPY

5.25 Years

Daily (30m)

$10k

$17k

80%

2

GBPUSD

5.25 Years

Daily (30m)

$10k

$22.3k

64%

3

EURGBP

5.25 Years

Daily (30m)

$10k

$12.1k

93%

4

GBPJPY

5.25 Years

Daily (30m)

$10k

$9.5k

95%

All

Portfolio

5.25 Years

Daily (30m)

$40k

$61k

84%


Price & Availability:

This EA is only available via the Metatrader platform. If you purchased this EA somewhere else then it was a scam.

Price may increase depending on the demand for this EA.

 

Disclaimer

Please note that using this EA does not guarantee any performance expectations.

Due to the high risk nature, do not invest capital that you cannot afford to lose.


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