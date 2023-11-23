Trend and Counter trend Project

-70% OFF



About EA:



There are tens of calculations made on chart for the best possible entry in order to AVOID news, sudden changes etc.ALL based on past reactions and trained for the next possible ones.



3 different strategies cover almost all best possible scenarios for scalping the trend and the counter trend.













Recommendations:

Pair: GOLD

TF: 1M ( 5M and 15M can work also, but i prefer 1M)



BALANCE: 3000+ THE MORE the better always in forex world.

If you run multiple gold charts with same EA in same MT4 ,you must set different magic numbers.













Inputs:

Starting Lot:The starting lot.

FixRatio Delta: The EA will auto increase by 0.01 the starting lot after accumulating X profit.

Close ALL if loss is greater than MINUS X money: The EA will close all positions when the loss is greater than MINUS X money.

Multiplier: The multiplier of the positions.

Min distance between trades in pips: The min distance in pips after the second trade.

Second Position Distance in pips: The distance between 1st and 2nd Position.

Max Lot: The max lot a position can have.

Max Sells:The max Sells.

Max Buys:The max buys.





TP for 1 or 2 positions: The tp in pips for 1 or 2 positions.

TP for 3 of more: The TP for 3 or more positions in pips.



