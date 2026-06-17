Transform your chart clutter into a streamlined, institutional-grade trading workstation.

​As professional traders, we know that scanning dozens of currency pairs across multiple timeframes is both exhausting and prone to costly human error.

The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe TDI Dashboard solves this by consolidating the powerful mechanics of the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) into a single, clean, and highly sophisticated visual matrix.

​Stop flipping through charts. Let this dashboard instantly pinpoint the high-probability setups across your entire watchlist.



​Key Professional Features:

​- Comprehensive Trend Detection Across Timeframes: Instantly tracks market conditions from H4 down to M1 simultaneously, giving you an immediate eagle-eye view of structural alignment.

- ​Systematic Daily Bias Determination: Automatically calculates and displays the macro direction (BUY DAY / SELL DAY), ensuring you never trade against the dominant daily momentum.

​- Actionable Trading Setup Identification: Features a dedicated, highlighted SETUP column that flashes clear visual cues the exact moment multi-timeframe criteria align.

​- Advanced Watchlist Analysis & Filtering: Seamlessly monitor multiple assets (Forex, Gold, Oil, Crypto) in real-time on a single screen without lagging your terminal.

​- Instant Multi-Timeframe Condition Alerts: Receive real-time alerts (Pop-up, Push notifications, or Sound) when a specific pair hits extreme oversold/overbought conditions across your selected timeframes.

​- Fully Configurable Asset Management: Easily customize your pairs list, adjust the underlying TDI parameters, and tailor the dashboard layout to match your specific trading style.

Customizable RSI Period, Volatility Band, and RSI Price types.Toggle visibility for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, or D1.Turn on/off alerts for multi-timeframe alignment or extreme market extensions ().​Don't let market noise dictate your performance. Elevate your technical analysis, Master your daily bias, and secure your execution edge with the ultimate institutional trading companion.