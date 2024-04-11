Chart Range EA MT5

UPDATED VERSION! LIVE SIGNAL https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2289041


    Our powerful Expert Advisor is designed to make consistent profits by using closing prices to identify support and resistance in the market.

    Thanks to the fixed lot, take profit, stop loss and grid/martingale mode options, you will have full control over your trades and can maximize your profits.

    Backtests on over ten years of data and live signal from a real account confirm the effectiveness of this EA, which has been further improved in its fourth version to offer you the best automated trading experience.

    Don't miss the opportunity to get it at an affordable price and start maximizing your earnings today! This EA is designed to be used on currency pairs such as GBPUSD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, EURGBP, AUDUSD and NZDCAD with H4 timeframe.


      Recommended products
      Pivot Hunter EA
      Daniel Naranjo Morales
      Experts
      Pivot Hunter EA Pivot Hunter EA is a specialized trading robot developed exclusively for the   CADJPY   currency pair on the   H1 timeframe . Its strategy is designed to identify potential market turning points by analyzing price action and momentum. The core of the EA's logic is a multi-indicator confirmation system. It combines signals from classic indicators, including the Parabolic SAR, Awesome Oscillator (AO), Relative Strength Index (RSI), and Average True Range (ATR). By requiring agreeme
      Gold Highest BreakOut
      Michal Kudela
      Experts
      Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) — places ATR-filtered pending Buy/Sell orders based on recent high/low ranges (recommended H1). Short overview: Gold Highest BreakOut is an automated Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD . It places pending Buy Stop / Sell Stop orders at breakout levels derived from recent High/Low ranges and uses ATR and range filters to reduce false entries. Key points: Strategy: breakout from recent High/Low over configurable period. Filters: ATR-based volatil
      Gold Session Breakout Trading Expert
      Eric John Peter Meissner
      Experts
      Session Pivots EA – LITE (Free Version) Session Pivots EA – LITE is an Expert Advisor that demonstrates a session-based breakout trading strategy using predefined market sessions. The EA calculates session high and low levels during specific trading hours and automatically places a trade when price breaks these levels after the session has ended . Main Features Session high and low calculation based on ICT Killzones (New York time) Trades breakouts after session completion Reversed breakout log
      FREE
      Simple Engulfing bar BUY
      Paul Conrad Carlson
      Experts
      This is a simple EA Can only open ONE trade EVER then MUST be reattached to the chart everytime you want to use it. Designed to help manual traders Has lot sizes and stops / targets in pips. For a buy trade the engulfing bar must close above the previous red bars high Includes Alarm and Phone notifications Basically if you find a price zone you like and will take a trade if there is an engulfing bar . use this.
      FREE
      Plain
      Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
      Experts
      This is a semi-automatic Expert Advisor that opens trades automatically based on the direction you set using the trade sell / buy on the panel. The magic of this EA is that it recognizes the objects that you draw on the chart by closing the open positions at key levels, it will notify you through the mobile notification, then it will wait for the next direction. It opens orders continuously regardless of the time frame of the chart. So you don't have to stay on a lower time frame. Instead, you c
      The Catalyst EA
      Daniel Naranjo Morales
      Experts
      The Catalyst EA The Catalyst EA is a sophisticated trading robot designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is specifically developed for trading the   AUDUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe . The EA employs a multi-indicator strategy that aims to identify and capitalize on potential market reversals and corrections. A primary focus of its design is robust risk management, featuring dynamic lot sizing and multiple layers of trade protection to manage your capital effectively. Strategy The Cata
      EurUsd London Breakout Pro
      Morgana Brol Mendonca
      Experts
      EURUSD London Breakout Pro Developed with the support of advanced Artificial Intelligence tools, EURUSD London Breakout Pro delivers a clean, efficient codebase optimized for speed and stability. This Expert Advisor applies an institutional-grade risk management framework and avoids high-risk strategies such as martingale, grid averaging, or uncontrolled hedging. Built for traders who demand both precision and safety, the system combines a proven London session breakout concept with powerful en
      FREE
      Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
      Percival David
      Experts
      Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
      Market Maker Tracker
      Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
      Experts
      Market Maker Tracker - A p rofessional EA for all Traders What Makes This EA Special?  Market Maker Tracker is a plug-and-play trend-following Expert Advisor designed for traders who want consistent, professional results without complicated setup. Just install it, use the default settings, and let it work for you. Key Features & Advantages Simple & Ready to Use No complex configuration needed - Default settings are optimized and ready to trade Easy installation - Just attach to your chart and
      Golden US Session MT5
      Daniela Elsner
      Experts
      Golden US Session MT5 is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms. Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted. If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size
      Doji Style
      Dimpho Simon
      1 (1)
      Experts
      (Feel free to download this at absolutely no cost, if you like it I have a scalping manager here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101312 ) [Feel free to suggest on improvements that can be implemented. This EA will forever remain free.] Timeframe: 5 Min upwards (The 1 minute timeframe has very short candles, stoploss cannot be set) Currencies: Multi Settings: Lotsize: the trading volume for the EA How long a position will be held: 900 000 milliseconds for the 5 minute time or an equav
      FREE
      Algo Edge Boost Buy MT5
      Niklas Templin
      1 (2)
      Experts
      Algo Edge EA  This EA only BUY download the second EA for SELL and Run it both. -DE40/ Tec100 Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30. -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and in
      FREE
      Martingale EA Trading Forex
      Ba Tinh Ho
      Experts
      IKAN MFX In the volatile world of financial markets, finding the best trading opportunities and minimizing risks is always a significant challenge for every investor. That’s why we developed IKAN (Intelligent Knowledge Automated Navigator) , an advanced automated trading system. IKAN is not just a tool but a perfect combination of artificial intelligence and years of trading experience. With the ability to analyze millions of data points per second, IKAN can identify market trends, predict price
      Friday Monday MT5
      Konstantin Kulikov
      3.71 (7)
      Experts
      This EA trades a weekly GAP, opening trades on the Friday before the market close and closing trades on Monday morning. The expert works from one chart for all currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, EURJPY, EURCHF, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURNZD, GBPJPY, GBPCHF, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, CHFJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, AUDCHF, AUDCAD, AUDNZD. If the symbols in the "Market Watch" have a suffix, then specify it in the expert parameter "Symbol_suffix". Version for MT4 >>> Chat <<< Expert setup Download the
      Simple Engulf Sell
      Paul Conrad Carlson
      Experts
      This is a simple EA Can only open ONE trade EVER then MUST be reattached to the chart everytime you want to use it. Designed to help manual traders Has lot sizes and stops / targets in pips. For a sell trade the engulfing bar must close below the previous green bars low  Includes Alarm and Phone notifications Basically if you find a price zone you like and will take a trade if there is an engulfing bar . use this.
      FREE
      Nova DNA Trader
      Anita Monus
      Experts
      Nova DNA Trader is a disciplined automation combining the Donchian Channel and Alligator indicators — blending trend detection with dynamic support/resistance levels for structured trade entries. This EA identifies clear breakout and continuation setups by tracking price relative to the Donchian Channel while confirming trend direction using the Alligator’s jaws, teeth, and lips. Instead of reacting to every price movement, Nova DNA Trader waits for confirmed alignments: trades are taken only wh
      Glow Beyond Time
      Ghaith Khaddour
      Experts
      Glow Beyond Time Welcome to a new era of trading. Glow Beyond Time is not just another EA—it's a sophisticated solution designed to give you an edge in the ever-evolving markets. Built on an advanced framework, this Expert Advisor combines cutting-edge strategies with innovative risk management systems, allowing you to trade with confidence and precision. Request a demo-exclusive trial by contacting me directly. Early access pricing: 100. Just 9 users have purchased so far. Once 10 copies are s
      PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
      PZ TRADING SLU
      3.33 (49)
      Experts
      This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
      FREE
      Gold Smiley Master
      Bojan Jokanovic
      5 (1)
      Experts
      This EA does not have update every week like some scam programs do, to hide the loss trade. Also, they use grid tactics which soon or laiter will burn your account, there is no such thing here! The tactics are set, the robot is doing his thing...the sky is the limit. So sit, watch, enjoy and beSmiley :) This robot is the result of really big work and analysis, it took me 5 years to come to these results. All I'm asking for is a 5 star(no less!) and positive comment when you see the results. Than
      Pullback ATR
      Sergio Tiscar Ortega
      2 (1)
      Experts
      Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
      FREE
      Crypto Price Action EA
      Bjoern Tegetmeyer
      Experts
      Crypto Price Action EA is a trading robot specially designed for forex trading as well as trading crypto-currencies (as soon as the latter ones can be traded for reasonable spreads again). The EA uses the ATR indicator. A trade is opened when the price within a candle moves away from the opening price by an adjustable ATR factor ("Open trade factor"). Many currency pairs have the tendency of continuing a trend once it has started so that exactly the direction the price has exceeded the factored
      Market Breakout Plan
      Marta Gonzalez
      Experts
      We recommend it to be 1 min after the opening of the European Market. It also allows you to say close the operation at the close of the session or keep the cycle open(I prefer the second option). It only performs a daily cycle that starts at the scheduled time and remains alive until it exits for profit or session close. Being a system of multiple operations and multiple lots, it is recommended to use only one system at a time, it can be agreed with other ea or this same in several pairs, bu
      ARCA bot
      Artiom Kamincki
      4.25 (20)
      Experts
      ARCA bot - a full-featured, non-syndicated, automated system that uses a time-tested grid strategy adapted to modern conditions. This methodology has appeared since the inception of the financial markets and is still used by many professional traders and hedge funds, as it has shown good results for decades. The expert is fully automated and must be on 24 hours a day to work, so we recommend to use VPS-server, which will provide uninterrupted work of the expert.  Characteristics: Platform: MT5
      FREE
      BoomCrashDeriv
      Mohammed Imran Jani
      Experts
      Boom and Crash indices from Deriv are synthetic indices designed to mirror the dynamics of rising and falling real-world financial markets. They specifically simulate the behavior of a market that's either booming or crashing. For traders looking to capitalize on these indices, one of the most effective strategies involves focusing on higher time frames. This is because Boom spikes and Crash drops tend to easily break through support and resistance levels on lower time frames. By placing your e
      SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
      Adam Gerasimov
      Experts
      SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
      Trading Buddy MT5 Bot
      Lungile Mbanjwa
      Experts
      USDJPY & EURUSD Trading Buddy EA - Detailed Description Name: USDJPY & EURUSD Trading Buddy Version: 1.05 Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Supported Symbols: Exclusively USDJPY and EURUSD Strategy Type: Trend-following with triple SMA confirmation Optimized Default Settings USDJPY: MA Timeframe H4 (4-hour), Signal Timeframe M15 (15-minute) EURUSD: MA Timeframe H1 (1-hour), Signal Timeframe M30 (30-minute) These settings are fully customizable via inputs. Trading Hours The EA is configured to trade
      TrendFusion X
      Daniel Mandachi
      Experts
      TrendFusion X is a fully automated trading solution designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and structured decision-making. It combines a trend scoring model with multi-timeframe analysis and confirmation logic to ensure trades are executed only under technically favorable conditions. Built for modern trading environments, TrendFusion X adapts to changing market behavior and focuses on quality setups rather than volume. Core Features Trend Strength Scoring System Filters out weak
      SMC Market Structure Pro
      Twin Fitersya
      Experts
      What is SMC Market Structure Pro? SMC Market Structure Pro is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , developed based on Smart Money Concept (SMC) and market structure analysis . The EA is designed to help traders follow the natural flow of the market , focusing on price structure instead of indicators or lagging signals. How Does the EA Work? The EA analyzes market structure changes using pure price action: Detects higher highs & higher lows for bullish structure Detects l
      FREE
      Kit Trader Golden Days MT5
      Samuel Cavalcanti Costa
      Experts
      A complete and super effective slip to help you with your trading. trading itself is very difficult. it's no wonder that 97% of traders are losers, financing the trades of the 3% of winners. this slip is intended to improve your trading level, helping you have more control over your orders. A slip with stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, and dynamic order adjustments helps traders: Control risks – Stop loss automatically limits losses. Protect profits – Take profit and trailing stop guarantee
      Blue CARA MT5
      Duc Anh Le
      Experts
      | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
      Buyers of this product also purchase
      Quantum Queen MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.98 (394)
      Experts
      Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
      AI Gold Sniper MT5
      Ho Tuan Thang
      4.85 (26)
      Experts
      LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
      Aot
      Thi Ngoc Tram Le
      4.75 (52)
      Experts
      AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
      Quantum King EA
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (101)
      Experts
      Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
      CryonX EA MT5
      Solomon Din
      5 (11)
      Experts
      Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
      AI Gold Trading MT5
      Ho Tuan Thang
      5 (12)
      Experts
      LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
      Nova Gold X
      Hicham Chergui
      2.96 (23)
      Experts
      Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
      Zenox
      PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
      4.65 (20)
      Experts
      Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
      X Fusion AI
      Chen Jia Qi
      4.9 (29)
      Experts
      X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
      Golden Hen EA
      Taner Altinsoy
      5 (14)
      Experts
      Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
      Goldwave EA MT5
      Shengzu Zhong
      5 (7)
      Experts
      LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
      Aura Ultimate EA
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.82 (90)
      Experts
      Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
      Mad Turtle
      Gennady Sergienko
      4.52 (77)
      Experts
      Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
      Quantum Emperor MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.87 (497)
      Experts
      Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
      Vortex Turbo EA
      Stanislav Tomilov
      5 (3)
      Experts
      Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
      The Gold Reaper MT5
      Profalgo Limited
      4.47 (89)
      Experts
      PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
      AI Forex Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.52 (66)
      Experts
      AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
      Ultimate Breakout System
      Profalgo Limited
      5 (29)
      Experts
      IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
      NTRon 2OOO
      Konstantin Freize
      4.16 (19)
      Experts
      Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
      ABS GoldGrid
      Thi Ngoc Tram Le
      4.18 (28)
      Experts
      S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
      Golden Zephyr
      Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
      3 (2)
      Experts
      Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
      HTTP ea
      Yury Orlov
      5 (9)
      Experts
      How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
      Cheat Engine
      Connor Michael Woodson
      5 (3)
      Experts
      Cheat Engine is a midrange gold scalping system that can make decisions based on global forex sentiment via web-based API. Cheat Engine live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 149 USD Single shot trading only. No grid or martingale ever. Intelligent trailing stop exits that adapts to daily volatility The global forex sentiment is a measurement of hundreds of thousands of traders' positions totaling over 1 billion USD in account value. Cheat Engine is able to
      Gold Atlas
      Jimmy Peter Eriksson
      5 (7)
      Experts
      Read This First (Very Important) Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results LAUNCH PRICE! Only 4 Copies Left At Current Price. Next Price $449. Final Price $999 What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approach to capture both intraday moves and large
      The ORB Master
      Profalgo Limited
      4.88 (24)
      Experts
      PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
      Aura Black Edition MT5
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.37 (51)
      Experts
      Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
      Ultimate Pulse
      Clifton Creath
      5 (4)
      Experts
      live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****9 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
      Pivot Killer
      BLODSALGO LIMITED
      4.63 (24)
      Experts
      Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
      Vortex Gold EA
      Stanislav Tomilov
      5 (30)
      Experts
      Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
      Golden Synapse
      Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
      3.78 (55)
      Experts
      Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
      More from author
      Strike Zone EA MT5
      Matteo Schizzerotto
      Experts
      Strike Zone is an Expert Advisor based on an OHLC candlestick chart pattern, all backtests are based on 10 years of Expert activity. Fixed parameters were used for the backtests: 1 Pair, $10,000 capital and a market entry of 0.1 Lots. after days of testing this Expert Advisor proved profitable with the following pairs and timeframes: AUDCAD H4 NAS100  NZDCAD H1 USDCAD H1 Backtests are not a guarantee of future profit, any use of this tool is the sole responsibility of the person using it. Be
      FREE
      Filter:
      No reviews
      Reply to review