RioBot Oracle
- Experts
-
Rajeshkumar Durgaprasad BisoyiHello there! I'm a seasoned Meta Quotes developer with 5+ years of experience in the financial markets and trading technologies. Specializing in MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms, I've successfully created and implemented custom indicators, expert advisors, and scripts to cater to traders'
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 7
|KINDLY READ THE DESCRIPTION WORD BY WORD BEFORE MAKING A PURCHASE.
Introducing RioBot Oracle, a cutting-edge trading expert advisor designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
- Advanced analysis: Combines market trend and price action analysis for optimal trading opportunities.
- Risk management: Incorporates stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stop-loss orders.
- Instant execution: Places pending orders promptly when all trading conditions are met.
- User-friendly interface: Customizable to suit individual preferences and trading styles.
- Suitable for all traders: Whether experienced or novice, RioBot Oracle empowers traders at any level.
Benefits:
- Accurate signals: Identifies perfect trading opportunities in real-time.
- Minimized losses: Prioritizes risk management to safeguard investments.
- Secure profits: Ensures profits are protected with intelligent order placement.
- Efficient execution: Lightning-fast order placement without delays.
- Versatile and adaptable: Configurable to individual preferences and trading strategies.
Unlock the potential of the financial markets with RioBot Oracle, your ultimate trading companion. Experience the precision, speed, and profitability it brings to your trading endeavors, and elevate your trading performance to new heights.
RioBot Oracle has been designed with a focus on the USDJPY trading instrument with a 1-hour time frame, where it has demonstrated optimal performance. While it is highly effective on USDJPY, it is also worth exploring its capabilities on other trading instruments. By systematically testing RioBot Oracle on different trading instruments, you can expand its usage beyond USDJPY and potentially discover additional opportunities for profitable trading. However, it is important to note that each instrument has its own unique characteristics, and thorough testing and optimization are necessary to ensure the best results on each specific instrument.
Recommendations:
1. VPS (Virtual Private Server) is recommended:
- Utilize a VPS service to ensure the expert advisor is running 24/7 uninterruptedly.
- VPS minimizes potential disruptions caused by internet connectivity issues or power outages.
2. Reputable ECN (Electronic Communication Network) broker is recommended:
- Choose a reputable broker that offers ECN trading conditions.
- ECN brokers provide direct market access, tight spreads, and reliable trade execution, enhancing the overall trading experience.
3. Minimum trading account size of $300 USD:
- Start with a trading account size of at least $300 USD to have sufficient capital for effective trading.
- A larger account size may provide more flexibility in managing risk and taking advantage of various trading opportunities.
4. Leverage of 1:100 or above recommended:
- Consider utilizing leverage of 1:100 or higher, based on personal risk tolerance and regulatory restrictions.
- Higher leverage allows for larger position sizes relative to the account balance, potentially amplifying profits (but also risks).
5. Maximum risk of 2% per position:
- Limit the risk exposure of each trade to a maximum of 2% of your trading account balance.
- This approach helps to preserve capital and mitigate potential losses.
When using RioBot Oracle on a proprietary firm's funded trading account, it is essential to consider the following factors and ensure they align with the firm's policies:
1. Check the news trading policy:
- Verify if the prop firm allows trading during news events.
- Understand any restrictions or guidelines regarding trading around high-impact news releases.
2. Confirm weekend holding policy:
- Ensure that holding positions over weekends is permitted by the prop firm.
- Some firms may have specific rules or charges associated with holding trades over the weekend.
3. Verify the use of expert advisors (EAs):
- Confirm that the prop firm permits the use of EAs.
- Understand any specific requirements or restrictions related to running EAs on their trading platform.
Please feel free to reach out to us for the installation guide, perfect settings (set files), or any other guidance related to the Expert Advisor. Our dedicated support team is available to ensure a smooth and successful installation process. We value your satisfaction and are committed to helping you make the most of our Expert Advisor.
|Disclaimer:
Even though trading in the financial markets can be rewarding, there is no guarantee of consistent performance, as results may vary over time. You should never invest more than you can afford to lose.