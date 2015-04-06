RioBot Oracle

KINDLY READ THE DESCRIPTION WORD BY WORD BEFORE MAKING A PURCHASE.

Introducing RioBot Oracle, a cutting-edge trading expert advisor designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4)


Key Features:
  • Advanced analysis: Combines market trend and price action analysis for optimal trading opportunities.
  • Risk management: Incorporates stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stop-loss orders.
  • Instant execution: Places pending orders promptly when all trading conditions are met.
  • User-friendly interface: Customizable to suit individual preferences and trading styles.
  • Suitable for all traders: Whether experienced or novice, RioBot Oracle empowers traders at any level.


Benefits:

  • Accurate signals: Identifies perfect trading opportunities in real-time.
  • Minimized losses: Prioritizes risk management to safeguard investments.
  • Secure profits: Ensures profits are protected with intelligent order placement.
  • Efficient execution: Lightning-fast order placement without delays.
  • Versatile and adaptable: Configurable to individual preferences and trading strategies.

Unlock the potential of the financial markets with RioBot Oracle, your ultimate trading companion. Experience the precision, speed, and profitability it brings to your trading endeavors, and elevate your trading performance to new heights.


RioBot Oracle has been designed with a focus on the USDJPY trading instrument with a 1-hour time frame, where it has demonstrated optimal performance. While it is highly effective on USDJPY, it is also worth exploring its capabilities on other trading instruments. By systematically testing RioBot Oracle on different trading instruments, you can expand its usage beyond USDJPY and potentially discover additional opportunities for profitable trading. However, it is important to note that each instrument has its own unique characteristics, and thorough testing and optimization are necessary to ensure the best results on each specific instrument.


Recommendations:

1. VPS (Virtual Private Server) is recommended:

  • Utilize a VPS service to ensure the expert advisor is running 24/7 uninterruptedly.
  • VPS minimizes potential disruptions caused by internet connectivity issues or power outages.

2. Reputable ECN (Electronic Communication Network) broker is recommended:

  • Choose a reputable broker that offers ECN trading conditions.
  • ECN brokers provide direct market access, tight spreads, and reliable trade execution, enhancing the overall trading experience.

3. Minimum trading account size of $300 USD:

  • Start with a trading account size of at least $300 USD to have sufficient capital for effective trading.
  • A larger account size may provide more flexibility in managing risk and taking advantage of various trading opportunities.

4. Leverage of 1:100 or above recommended:

  • Consider utilizing leverage of 1:100 or higher, based on personal risk tolerance and regulatory restrictions.
  • Higher leverage allows for larger position sizes relative to the account balance, potentially amplifying profits (but also risks).

5. Maximum risk of 2% per position:

  • Limit the risk exposure of each trade to a maximum of 2% of your trading account balance.
  • This approach helps to preserve capital and mitigate potential losses.


When using RioBot Oracle on a proprietary firm's funded trading account, it is essential to consider the following factors and ensure they align with the firm's policies:

1. Check the news trading policy:

  • Verify if the prop firm allows trading during news events.
  • Understand any restrictions or guidelines regarding trading around high-impact news releases.

2. Confirm weekend holding policy:

  • Ensure that holding positions over weekends is permitted by the prop firm.
  • Some firms may have specific rules or charges associated with holding trades over the weekend.

3. Verify the use of expert advisors (EAs):

  • Confirm that the prop firm permits the use of EAs.
  • Understand any specific requirements or restrictions related to running EAs on their trading platform.


Please feel free to reach out to us for the installation guide, perfect settings (set files), or any other guidance related to the Expert Advisor. Our dedicated support team is available to ensure a smooth and successful installation process. We value your satisfaction and are committed to helping you make the most of our Expert Advisor.


Disclaimer:
Even though trading in the financial markets can be rewarding, there is no guarantee of consistent performance, as results may vary over time. You should never invest more than you can afford to lose.







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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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RioBot Rapid
Rajeshkumar Durgaprasad Bisoyi
Experts
KINDLY READ THE DESCRIPTION WORD BY WORD BEFORE MAKING A PURCHASE. Introducing RioBot Rapid - the ultimate trading expert advisor designed to take your trading to the next level! RioBot Rapid utilizes multiple confluences to make its trading decisions. With the combination of the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Two Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) and price action analysis, this expert advisor makes highly accurate predictions on market trends and identify perfect trade opportunities. RioBot
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