Looking for an expert troubleshooting with MT4 VPS server!
I am not an expert sorry ...
but as far as I see from your image - you confused: ms is not kb.
and kilobytes of the data (downloaded to your computer's metatrader) have nothing to do with VPS.
If you really paid for MQL5 VPS so you can find this VPS on your profile:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/roelb81/hosting
Hi!
Is there anyone who has a lot of knowledge of the MT4 VPS server?
I have a subscription to this VPS server, but the platform does not connect to the VPS server I have paid for (at least that is what I think).
Take a look at the attached image.
Can someone help me with this, please?
You might want to remove the screenshot, and replace with your name edited out.
and, please, find some information which you should know (just in case you missed something there) -
----------------
1. How to subscribe to VPS (step by step instruction) - #4
2. VPS log files to check the possible issue - Virtual Platform logs
2. latency/ping - small thread (it is related to your image)
3. how to check MQL5 VPS (how to monitor) - post #1
4. Synchronize - the thread (you really need it)
5. explanation about MQL5 VPS in KISS way (just to make it shorter) - post #6
6. this is the post #872 where I collected many news and particularities (I hope you do not need it)
7. you can move your VPS subscription from one account to another - post #2
Hi!
Is there anyone who has a lot of knowledge of the MT4 VPS server?
I have a subscription to this VPS server, but the platform does not connect to the VPS server I have paid for (at least that is what I think).
Take a look at the attached image.
Can someone help me with this, please?
You upload the EA and indicators you want to use on your local MT4/5 charts, setup your settings and click the Autotrading button.
Then you right click the: Synchronize Experts, Indicators option on the MQL5 VPS server in the Navigator window.
If its a signal you are copying, you setup the signals settings in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals and then you right click the: Synchronize Signal only option on the MQL5 VPS server.
After the synchronization of the trading environment with the MQL5 VPS, trading is performed in the VPS server, not locally in your MT4/5 platform.
So, you only have to check the MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journals, to see the message that says that everything (EA, indicators or signals) runs normally.
Thanks Sergey!
Thanks Enrique!
Thanks Eleni!
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Hi!
Is there anyone who has a lot of knowledge of the MT4 VPS server?
I have a subscription to this VPS server, but the platform does not connect to the VPS server I have paid for (at least that is what I think).
Take a look at the attached image.
Can someone help me with this, please?