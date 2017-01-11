Mt5 VPS
My build is 1347 of 17 Jun 2016.
May be - Roboforex prevents mql5.com VPS as a competitor because their are having their own VPS ...
My build is 1347 of 17 Jun 2016.
May be - Roboforex prevents mql5.com VPS as a competitor because their are having their own VPS ...
Or you can start to select the broker on this page. Because I see Roboforex server for MT5 and the link to register for example:
"Choose the most suitable hosting site for your virtual platform from the "Virtual Hosting" section. The MetaTrader platform installed on your computer will be automatically launched, and its trading environment will be copied to the virtual platform."
Attention: before you rent a hosting platform, make sure you are connected with the account you want to migrate to a virtual machine.
Or you can start to select the broker on this page. Because I see Roboforex server for MT5 and the link to register for example:
"Choose the most suitable hosting site for your virtual platform from the "Virtual Hosting" section. The MetaTrader platform installed on your computer will be automatically launched, and its trading environment will be copied to the virtual platform."
Attention: before you rent a hosting platform, make sure you are connected with the account you want to migrate to a virtual machine.
Yes I see Roboforex mt5 does appear here Virtual Hosting" But the "Register a Virtual Server" option really needs to appear on my terminal in order for to rent. It seems that for my PC windows 7, the latest Build is 1340.
I am just having VPS link on MetaQuotes Demo MT5, and I think - it is only because I subscribed to VPS some time ago.
You can try to register using webpage and select free plan just to see - I think MT5 link should be appear (I hope).
It must be 64-bit client terminal to use virtual hosting
2016.06.28 17:25:02.177 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 1347 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
It must be 64-bit client terminal to use virtual hosting
Use 64 Bit Operating System.
But i'm not sure whether it's true because i think i used hosting on 32 Bit computer as well so if somebody else can clarify that could help.
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How do one register a VPS in MT5 because on my terminal there is no option like the one on MT4?