There Problem in My Server mql5 In ( ms ) !!
I want to talk to anyone who is responsible for server mql5 to solution my problem??
i show this happend , how that ? mql5 say my order do through 2 ms
how happend above to 60 ms , 205 ms , 105 ms els
show my pic and what i do ?
Please don't mix up your concepts. 2ms may be for the Ping response time, or in other words, the latency of the network communication.
However, there is much more that the server has to do besides the network response, and it all depends on the type of market, the symbol being used, the volatility of the market or the amount of traffic at the time.
However, your values of 60-100ms seem totally normal when including the time required for order processing.
Please don't mix up your concepts. 2ms may be for the Ping response time, or in other words, the latency of the network communication.
However, there is much more that the server has to do besides the network response, and it all depends on the type of market, the symbol being used, the volatility of the market or the amount of traffic at the time.
However, your values of 60-100ms seem totally normal when including the time required for order processing.
Create your own brokerage!!!
hhhhhhhh , i serious :D
you say by the broker can i go to my want ?
can you tell me what broker legal can i use it to have what i want ?
hhhhhhhh , i serious :D
you say by the broker can i go to my want ?
can you tell me what broker legal can i use it to have what i want ?
Order processing below 5ms is usually reserved for high rolling traders doing High Frequency Trading with specialised software and direct connections to liquidity providers.
I doubt you will ever find any MetaTrader broker able to do that speed, especially not with MetaTrader 4. The response times you are getting are actually quite good for MetaTrader 4.
Order processing below 5ms is usually reserved for high rolling traders doing High Frequency Trading with specialised software and direct connections to liquidity providers.
I doubt you will ever find any MetaTrader broker able to do that speed, especially not with MetaTrader 4. The response times you are getting are actually quite good for MetaTrader 4.
Please don't mix up your concepts. 2ms may be for the Ping response time, or in other words, the latency of the network communication.
However, there is much more that the server has to do besides the network response, and it all depends on the type of market, the symbol being used, the volatility of the market or the amount of traffic at the time.
However, your values of 60-100ms seem totally normal when including the time required for order processing.
This is exactly what's happened.
Ping is a time which take a packed from VPS server reach to Broker's server.
Better ping means better execution.
BUT in addition to ping time, broker need some time to execute your order. ~50 ms is normal execution time for MT4 systems.
If you want more speed - find MT5 brokers, as MT5 has around 1-2 ms internal latency.
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hello
i Check my Server After My EA work until See fast do my order ( ms )
i show this happend , how that ? mql5 say my order do through 2 ms
how happend above to 60 ms , 205 ms , 105 ms els
show my pic and what i do ?