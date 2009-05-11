Alert and Comment for External Indicators

Introduction

Practice shows that developers of indicators not always include the possibility of displaying alerts or comments in an indicator code which results in requests to add the possibility of showing signals in an indicator.

MQL4 Possibilities for Showing Information of Indicators



Possibilities of the MQL4 programming language do not include the extended usage of indicator buffers, for example extending them by adding comment or alert showing, which could be an advantage simplifying the creation of a program code. On the other hand, MQL4 allows reading the location of any objects and getting their full characteristics.

In this article I would like to show the method of getting data on a signal of an indicator attached to a chart and show its comment, alert or creating a global variable for further use for informational purposes, for example for passing it to an Expert Advisor.

All marks drawn on a chart use Wingdings and arrow codes. That is why it is not difficult to get information about a mark drawn on a chart. By the way, if an indicator author includes quite an informative description of the OBJ_ARROW object, a user can easily identify a signal. An example is the description of marks given by creators of classic Japanese candlesticks. In the standard performance of his indicator a user needs only to put the mouse cursor over the mark for getting a pop-up help with a corresponding text.









Standard showing of a signal





In MQL4 you can use some built-in options for more informative way of data presentation.

Among language commands the function



double ObjectGet (string name, int prop_id)

returns the value of a specified object property. To get an error data call the GetLastError() function.



Parameters:

name - object name.

prop_id - Identifier of object properties. Can be any value from the list of object properties.



Identifiers of object properties are used in functions ObjectGet() and ObjectSet(). Can be any of below values:

Constant Value Type Description OBJPROP_TIME1 0 datetime Receives/sets the first coordinate of time OBJPROP_PRICE1 1 double Receives/sets the first coordinate of price OBJPROP_TIME2 2 datetime Receives/sets the second coordinate of time OBJPROP_PRICE2 3 double Receives/sets the second coordinate of price OBJPROP_TIME3 4 datetime Receives/sets the third coordinate of time OBJPROP_PRICE3 5 double Receives/sets the third coordinate of price OBJPROP_COLOR 6 color Receives/sets the color of an object OBJPROP_STYLE 7 int Receives/sets the line style of an object OBJPROP_WIDTH 8 int Receives/sets the line width of an object OBJPROP_BACK 9 bool Receives/sets the background representation flag of an object OBJPROP_RAY 10 bool Receives/sets the flag of ray properties for objects of OBJ_TREND type and the like OBJPROP_ELLIPSE 11 bool Receives/sets the flag of displaying the full ellipse for OBJ_FIBOARC OBJPROP_SCALE 12 double Receives/sets the value of an object scale OBJPROP_ANGLE 13 double Receives/sets the angle value in degrees for OBJ_TRENDBYANGLE OBJPROP_ARROWCODE 14 int Receives/sets the arrow code of OBJ_ARROW. Can be one of wingdings symbols or one of predefined arrow codes OBJPROP_TIMEFRAMES 15 int Receives/sets object representation on various periods. Can be one of or combination of several object visibility constants OBJPROP_DEVIATION 16 double Receives/sets deviation value for OBJ_STDDEVCHANNEL OBJPROP_FONTSIZE 100 int Receives/sets font size for OBJ_TEXT and OBJ_LABEL OBJPROP_CORNER 101 int Receives/sets number of binding angle for OBJ_LABEL. Gets values 0-3 OBJPROP_XDISTANCE 102 int Receives/sets distance of X coordinate in pixels relative to the binding angle for OBJ_LABEL OBJPROP_YDISTANCE 103 int Receives/sets distance of Y coordinate in pixels relative to the binding angle for OBJ_LABEL OBJPROP_FIBOLEVELS 200 int Receives/sets number of levels of the Fibonacci object. Can be from 1 to 32 OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR 201 color Receives/sets line color of the object level OBJPROP_LEVELSTYLE 202 int Receives/sets line style of the object level OBJPROP_LEVELWIDTH 203 int Receives/sets the line width of the object level OBJPROP_FIRSTLEVEL+n 210+n int Receives/sets objet level number, where n is index of installed/received level. Can be from 0 to 31

That is why let's use parameter OBJPROP_ARROWCODE in order to find a necessary object and we will receive the list of all objects. After that let's select necessary objects in the array and show the information on them in the required form.

Then let's create a code for receiving information about names of candlesticks for indicator “japan”. We get the following code:



int obj_total= ObjectsTotal (); for ( int i= 0 ;i<obj_total;i++) { if ( ObjectGet ( ObjectName (i), OBJPROP_ARROWCODE )

First we should define how we will deal with Wingdings and correspondingly set up parameters in the program code. In this example we will handle the part of Wingdings table that starts with 100.

if ( ObjectGet ( ObjectName (i), OBJPROP_ARROWCODE )> 100 && ObjectGet ( ObjectName (i), OBJPROP_TIME1 )> Time [ExtBars])

The ExtBars variable is used for defining the number of last bars for finding object drawn on a chart.

Now we will show Alerts and (or) Comments.

if (ExtAlert== true ){ Alert ( Symbol (), Period (), " " , TimeYear ( ObjectGet ( ObjectName (i), OBJPROP_TIME1 )), "." , TimeDay ( ObjectGet ( ObjectName (i), OBJPROP_TIME1 )), "." , TimeMonth ( ObjectGet ( ObjectName (i), OBJPROP_TIME1 )), "; " , TimeHour ( ObjectGet ( ObjectName (i), OBJPROP_TIME1 )), ":" , TimeMinute ( ObjectGet ( ObjectName (i), OBJPROP_TIME1 )), " " , ObjectName (i));} if (ExtComment== true ){ Comment ( "

" , "

" , "

" , Symbol (), Period (), " " , TimeYear ( ObjectGet ( ObjectName (i), OBJPROP_TIME1 )), "." , TimeDay ( ObjectGet ( ObjectName (i), OBJPROP_TIME1 )), "." , TimeMonth ( ObjectGet ( ObjectName (i), OBJPROP_TIME1 )), "; " , TimeHour ( ObjectGet ( ObjectName (i), OBJPROP_TIME1 )), ":" , TimeMinute ( ObjectGet ( ObjectName (i), OBJPROP_TIME1 )), " " , ObjectName (i));}

In the comment line



( "

" , "

" , "

" ,

is used for showing information onto the third line of a display.

If necessary, you can include sending the information to global variables for using them in an Expert Advisor. Thus eliminating the breach of copyright of indicator authors we get the possibility to use information on alerts for our own purposes and do not have to ask authors to modify their codes.

Using the described approach we get the following result:







Operating result of the indicator showing external information





In the analogous way the code works with the indicator ExCandles2. This is the second indicator published in MQL4 base; it was tried together with the published code.



Conclusion

Here is the source code of the indicator for displaying information about appearing signals of indicators: