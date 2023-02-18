How do i test the Demo robots
i am thinking of buying a robot on the market of mql5 can any one give me advice of how to setup a demo so i can test before i buy
- How do you test the indicators or robots? Thank you to explain me if you have time.
- Discussion of article "How to Test a Program Before Buying it from MQL5 Market"
- i am a newbie and i also have a big problem with my EA. Can everyone help me?
This article contains everything you need to know https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/586
How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying
- 2012.11.09
- MetaQuotes Software Corp.
- www.mql5.com
Buying a trading robot on MQL5 Market has a distinct benefit over all other similar options - an automated system offered can be thoroughly tested directly in the MetaTrader 5 terminal. Before buying, an Expert Advisor can and should be carefully run in all unfavorable modes in the built-in Strategy Tester to get a complete grasp of the system.
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