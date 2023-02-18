How do i test the Demo robots

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i am thinking of buying a robot on the market of mql5 can any one give me advice of how to setup a demo so i can test before i buy
 
This article contains everything you need to know https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/586
How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying
How to Test a Trading Robot Before Buying
  • 2012.11.09
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.mql5.com
Buying a trading robot on MQL5 Market has a distinct benefit over all other similar options - an automated system offered can be thoroughly tested directly in the MetaTrader 5 terminal. Before buying, an Expert Advisor can and should be carefully run in all unfavorable modes in the built-in Strategy Tester to get a complete grasp of the system.
 

Use Strategy Tester

 

 

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