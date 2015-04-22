CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Doji Candle Detection - indicator for MetaTrader 4

KHALID ABES | English Русский Español Deutsch 日本語
Views:
48859
Rating:
(29)
Published:
Updated:
DojiDetect.mq4 (81.42 KB) view
Doji candle histogram detector with alert & email notfication.

This is an indicator for chart pattern detection, can detect DOJI candle and draw histogram, with alert message, works for all time frames.

Features:

  • Work for Anytime frame from M1 to MN;
  • Can Enable or Disable MetaTrader 4 notification;
  • Can Enable or Disable Email notification.

