Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Doji Candle Detection - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 48859
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Doji candle histogram detector with alert & email notfication.
This is an indicator for chart pattern detection, can detect DOJI candle and draw histogram, with alert message, works for all time frames.
Features:
- Work for Anytime frame from M1 to MN;
- Can Enable or Disable MetaTrader 4 notification;
- Can Enable or Disable Email notification.
Angry Bird (Scalping)
Expert Advisor with the system is very sensitive to movement.Open a Trade Script
Easy to use an open trade script.
Arbitrage
Difference between two currencies.Alpha Trend Spotter PA Free
This indicator acts by PRICE ACTION to find the strongest trend each day.