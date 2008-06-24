Integrating MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal with MS SQL Server

Introduction

The use of integrations with other products offers additional challenge in trading.

There can be many usages thereof, so I will give some of them below.



You can collect ticks and pass them to MS SQL SERVER for further analysis. Having a large tick history, you can collect any period starting from the minimum time slice and up to any non-standard periods. Having real tick quotes, you may debug tick-data dependent strategies known as 'scalpers'.



You can use a store for quick analysis of data taken from other applications, for example, from MS Excel or other third-party software or from you own products.



For example, you can unload the entire history from History Center of the terminal into MS SQL. Then you won't need to store the history in MT4. This will help to relieve the terminal memory.



You can calculate neural networks using quotes stored in MS SQL SERVER: for example, STATISTICA - 7.8 to allow you to download quotes from SQL can be solved in the real-time mode by passing the network signals into MT4.

You can develop your own program in another language and for another symbol, and pass signals using MS SQL SERVER, having left only executing functions for the client terminal and relieving it from serious calculations.



The Following Software Products Were Used for This Project

MS SQL SERVER 2000 Developer - BASE

VISUAL C++ 6.0 SP5 - to create DLL "YZMSSQLExpertSample.dll"

MDAC 7







The minimal set to be installed:



1 MS SQL SERVER 2000 Developer

2 MDAC 7



I debugged the program using MDAC 7. However, it is possible that everything works ok on some older versions. If you aren't going to compile the DLL, you needn't to install or have Visual C++ 6.0 installed. You can use a ready DLL. However, I hardwired the user name in it, the name of DSN, and connections. So you will have to repeat all above-listed in your version of the program. I won't describe here how to install MS SQL SERVER or Visual C++ 6.0, these things are outside the scope of this specific article.

After the necessary software products have been installed, we should create a DSN:



dsn=MT4_SQL_BASE; " , " yuraz " , " qwerty "





Example of Tick Receiving in MS SQL



All experiments were conducted with MS SQL SERVER 2000 Developer. In Visual C++ 6.0, YZMSSQLExpertSample.DLL was created using the method of accessing to MS SQL via ADO. MDAC 7 or MDAC 8 must be installed. I will only describe the examples of how to create procedures and tables. The minimal set of what we have to create in MS SQL are the base, tables and procedures. Let's consider the table and procedures of working with tick quotes. You can add some other functions, if you want.

It is necessary to create a base and tables in MS SQL. I created a new base named MT4TRADE. Then we should create tables in it:



MT4TICK - Table of Ticks

CREATE TABLE [dbo].[MT4TICK] ( [idc] [bigint] IDENTITY ( 1 , 1 ) NOT NULL , [ServerDateTime] [ datetime ] NULL , [iDateTime] [bigint] NULL , [sSymbol] [ char ] ( 6 ) COLLATE SQL_Latin1_General_CP1251_CI_AS NULL , [cAsk] [numeric]( 18 , 4 ) NULL , [cBid] [numeric]( 18 , 4 ) NULL ) ON [PRIMARY] GO --- Include automated filling out the ServerDateTime field with the date and time of server MS SQL ALTER TABLE [dbo].[MT4TICK] ADD CONSTRAINT [DF_MT4TICK_ServerDateTime] DEFAULT (getdate()) FOR [ServerDateTime] GO

Below is how the tick receiving and tabulating procedure appears:

CREATE PROCEDURE dbo.YZ_MT4_TICK @RetCode int out ,@psSymbol char ( 6 ) ,@piDateTime bigint ,@pdAsk float ,@pdBid float AS insert into MT4TICK ( sSymbol, iDateTime, cAsk, cBid ) values ( @psSymbol , @piDateTime, @pdAsk , @pdBid ) select @RetCode= 0 return @RetCode

We can see from the above description what procedures and for what purposes are used.



@RetCode - it doesn't bear any functionality when being passed from DLL, it serves for receiving the termination code only.

The MS SQL SERVER setup is finished. A script for creating a standard configuration is attached to this article.

Let's Fantasize: Possible Solutions and Pluses



We can create a data storage and place/extract information from it. In this manner, we can relieve the MT 4 Client Terminal from the necessity to store quotes history. Now the quotes history is stored on MS SQL Server and we can operate with this information, extract it sooner and export it to other applications. We can use the data to be analyzed in NEURAL packages, most of which can work with SQL storages.

In the real time, the terminal may continue forming signals from indicators passing them to the storage and fixing them in this manner. An external application can extract the signal and the history in the real time, analyze them and form signals fixing the execution and the storage of the log on MS SQL Server, and send them to the terminal to execute.



Thus, we obtain integration and functional distribution among applications involved in an automated trading complex.

Well, if there is no need anymore to store historical quotes, we can set it up in the following way. Set the minimum bars in Tools>Options>Charts, for example, for 5000. The terminal starts working faster since it doesn't need to allocate memory for large history.





Source Texts



DLL Code:



#define WIN32_LEAN_AND_MEAN #include <windows.h> #include <stdlib.h> #include <stdio.h> #define MT4_EXPFUNC __declspec(dllexport) #pragma pack(push, 1 ) struct RateInfo { unsigned int ctm; double open; double low; double high; double close; double vol; double vol1; double vol2; double vol3; double vol4; double vol5; }; #pragma pack(pop) struct MqlStr { int len; char * string ; }; static int CompareMqlStr( const void *left, const void *right); static int SQLexecProcedure( char *nprc ); static int SQLexecProcedureSignal( char *sSymbol, char * sProcedure ); static int _YZSQLprocedure ( char *sSymbol, unsigned int pDateTime, double Ask , double Bid , char *NamePrc ); static int _YZSQLprocedureHISTORYPut( char * Symbol , unsigned int Period , unsigned int DateTime, double Open , double High , double Low , double Close , double Volume , unsigned int Bar , char *Procedure); BOOL APIENTRY DllMain(HANDLE hModule,DWORD ul_reason_for_call,LPVOID lpReserved) { switch (ul_reason_for_call) { case DLL_PROCESS_ATTACH: case DLL_THREAD_ATTACH: case DLL_THREAD_DETACH: case DLL_PROCESS_DETACH: break ; } return ( TRUE ); } MT4_EXPFUNC int __stdcall SQLProcedureTickPut( char * Symbol , unsigned int DateTime, double Ask , double Bid , char *Procedure) { int ccc = _YZSQLprocedure( Symbol , DateTime , Ask , Bid ,Procedure ); return (ccc); } MT4_EXPFUNC int __stdcall SQLProcedureHistoryPut( char * Symbol , unsigned int Period , unsigned int DateTime, double Open , double High , double Low , double Close , double Volume , unsigned int Bar , char *Procedure) { int ccc = _YZSQLprocedureHISTORYPut( Symbol , Period ,DateTime, Open , High , Low , Close , Volume ,Bar,Procedure); return (ccc); } MT4_EXPFUNC int __stdcall SQLProcedureGetInt( char *sProcedure) { int Ret = SQLexecProcedure( sProcedure ); return (( int )Ret); } MT4_EXPFUNC int __stdcall SQLProcedureGetSignal ( char *sSymbol, char *sProcedure) { int Ret = SQLexecProcedureSignal( sSymbol, sProcedure ); return (( int )Ret); } #include "stdafx.h" #include <stdio.h> #import "C:\Program Files\Common Files\System\ado\msado20.tlb" \ rename( "EOF" , "ADOEOF" ) rename( "BOF" , "ADOBOF" ) using namespace ADODB; inline void TESTHR(HRESULT x) { if FAILED(x) _com_issue_error(x); }; int _YZSQLprocedure( char *sSymbol, unsigned int pDateTime, double Ask , double Bid , char *NamePrc ) { HRESULT hr = S_OK; _CommandPtr pCmd = NULL ; _ConnectionPtr pConnection = NULL ; _bstr_t strMessage, strAuthorID; ::CoInitialize( NULL ); long codRet = - 1 ; try { _ParameterPtr Par1; _ParameterPtr Par2; _ParameterPtr Par3; _ParameterPtr Par4; _ParameterPtr Par5; TESTHR(pConnection.CreateInstance(__uuidof(Connection))); hr = pConnection-> Open ( "dsn=MT4_SQL_BASE;" , "yuraz" , "qwerty" , adConnectUnspecified); pConnection->CursorLocation = adUseClient; TESTHR(pCmd.CreateInstance(__uuidof(Command))); pCmd->CommandText = NamePrc; pCmd->CommandType = adCmdStoredProc; Par1 = pCmd->CreateParameter( _bstr_t( "@P1" ), adInteger, adParamOutput, 0 , codRet ); pCmd->Parameters->Append( Par1 ); Par1 = pCmd->CreateParameter( "@psSymbol" ,adChar, adParamInput, strlen(sSymbol) ,sSymbol ); pCmd->Parameters->Append(Par1); Par2 = pCmd->CreateParameter( "@piDateTime" , adDouble , adParamInput, sizeof ( double ) , ( double )pDateTime ); pCmd->Parameters->Append(Par2); Par3 = pCmd->CreateParameter( "@pdAsk" , adDouble, adParamInput, 4 , Ask ); pCmd->Parameters->Append(Par3); Par4 = pCmd->CreateParameter( "@pdBid" , adDouble, adParamInput, 4 , Bid ); pCmd->Parameters->Append(Par4); pCmd->ActiveConnection = pConnection; int hr = pCmd->Execute( 0 , 0 , adCmdStoredProc ); if ( FAILED(hr) ) { codRet = - 1 ; } else { Par1 = pCmd->Parameters->GetItem(_bstr_t( "@P1" )); codRet = Par1->GetValue(); } } catch(_com_error ) { codRet = - 1 ; } if (pConnection) if (pConnection->State == adStateOpen) pConnection-> Close (); ::CoUninitialize(); return (( int )codRet); } int _YZSQLprocedureHISTORYPut( char *pSymbol, unsigned int pPeriod, unsigned int pDateTime, double pOpen, double pHigh, double pLow, double pClose , double pVolume, unsigned int pBar , char *pProcedure ) { HRESULT hr = S_OK; _CommandPtr pCmd = NULL ; _ConnectionPtr pConnection = NULL ; _bstr_t strMessage, strAuthorID; ::CoInitialize( NULL ); long codRet = - 1 ; try { _ParameterPtr ParReturn; _ParameterPtr Par1; _ParameterPtr Par2; _ParameterPtr Par3; _ParameterPtr Par4; _ParameterPtr Par5; _ParameterPtr Par6; _ParameterPtr Par7; _ParameterPtr Par8; _ParameterPtr Par9; TESTHR(pConnection.CreateInstance(__uuidof(Connection))); hr = pConnection-> Open ( "dsn=MT4_SQL_BASE;" , "yuraz" , "qwerty" , adConnectUnspecified); pConnection->CursorLocation = adUseClient; TESTHR(pCmd.CreateInstance(__uuidof(Command))); pCmd->CommandText = pProcedure; pCmd->CommandType = adCmdStoredProc; ParReturn = pCmd->CreateParameter( _bstr_t( "@P1" ), adInteger, adParamOutput, 0 , codRet ); pCmd->Parameters->Append( ParReturn ); Par1 = pCmd->CreateParameter( "@psSymbol" ,adChar, adParamInput, strlen(pSymbol) ,pSymbol ); pCmd->Parameters->Append(Par1); Par2 = pCmd->CreateParameter( "@piDateTime" , adDouble , adParamInput, sizeof ( double ) , ( double )pPeriod ); pCmd->Parameters->Append(Par2); Par3 = pCmd->CreateParameter( "@piDateTime" , adDouble , adParamInput, sizeof ( double ) , ( double )pDateTime ); pCmd->Parameters->Append(Par3); Par4 = pCmd->CreateParameter( "@pdOpen" , adDouble, adParamInput, 4 , pOpen ); pCmd->Parameters->Append(Par4); Par5 = pCmd->CreateParameter( "@pdHigh" , adDouble, adParamInput, 4 , pHigh ); pCmd->Parameters->Append(Par5); Par6 = pCmd->CreateParameter( "@pdLow" , adDouble, adParamInput, 4 , pLow ); pCmd->Parameters->Append(Par6); Par7 = pCmd->CreateParameter( "@pdClose" , adDouble, adParamInput, 4 , pClose ); pCmd->Parameters->Append(Par7); Par8 = pCmd->CreateParameter( "@pdVolume" , adDouble, adParamInput, 4 , pVolume ); pCmd->Parameters->Append(Par8); Par9 = pCmd->CreateParameter( "@piBar" , adDouble , adParamInput, sizeof ( double ) , ( double )pBar ); pCmd->Parameters->Append(Par9); pCmd->ActiveConnection = pConnection; int hr = pCmd->Execute( 0 , 0 , adCmdStoredProc ); if ( FAILED(hr) ) { codRet = - 1 ; } else { ParReturn = pCmd->Parameters->GetItem(_bstr_t( "@P1" )); codRet = ParReturn->GetValue(); } } catch(_com_error ) { codRet = - 1 ; } if (pConnection) if (pConnection->State == adStateOpen) pConnection-> Close (); ::CoUninitialize(); return (( int )codRet); } int SQLexecProcedure( char *nprc ) { HRESULT hr = S_OK; _CommandPtr pcmd = NULL ; _ConnectionPtr pConnection = NULL ; _bstr_t strMessage, strAuthorID; ::CoInitialize( NULL ); long codRet = - 1 ; try { TESTHR(pConnection.CreateInstance(__uuidof(Connection))); hr = pConnection-> Open ( "dsn=MT4_SQL_BASE;" , "yuraz" , "qwerty" , adConnectUnspecified); pConnection->CursorLocation = adUseClient; TESTHR(pcmd.CreateInstance(__uuidof(Command))); pcmd->CommandText = nprc; pcmd->CommandType = adCmdStoredProc; _ParameterPtr pParm1 = pcmd->CreateParameter( _bstr_t( "@P1" ), adInteger, adParamOutput, 0 , codRet ); pcmd->Parameters->Append( pParm1 ); pcmd->ActiveConnection = pConnection; int hr = pcmd->Execute( 0 , 0 , adCmdStoredProc ); if ( FAILED(hr) ) { codRet = - 1 ; } else { pParm1 = pcmd->Parameters->GetItem(_bstr_t( "@P1" )); codRet = pParm1->GetValue(); } } catch(_com_error ) { codRet = - 1 ; } if (pConnection) if (pConnection->State == adStateOpen) pConnection-> Close (); ::CoUninitialize(); return (( int )codRet); } int SQLexecProcedureSignal( char *sSymbol, char * sProcedure ) { HRESULT hr = S_OK; _CommandPtr pcmd = NULL ; _ConnectionPtr pConnection = NULL ; _bstr_t strMessage; _bstr_t strAuthorID; ::CoInitialize( NULL ); long codRet = 0 ; try { TESTHR(pConnection.CreateInstance(__uuidof(Connection))); hr = pConnection-> Open ( "dsn=MT4_SQL_BASE;" , "yuraz" , "qwerty" , adConnectUnspecified); pConnection->CursorLocation = adUseClient; TESTHR(pcmd.CreateInstance(__uuidof(Command))); pcmd->CommandText = sProcedure; pcmd->CommandType = adCmdStoredProc; _ParameterPtr pParm1 = pcmd->CreateParameter( "@psSymbol" ,adChar, adParamInput, strlen(sSymbol) ,sSymbol ); pcmd->Parameters->Append(pParm1); _ParameterPtr pParm2 = pcmd->CreateParameter( _bstr_t( "@P1" ), adInteger, adParamOutput, 0 , codRet ); pcmd->Parameters->Append( pParm2 ); pcmd->ActiveConnection = pConnection; int hr = pcmd->Execute( 0 , 0 , adCmdStoredProc ); if ( FAILED(hr) ) { bool bSuccess = false ; } pParm2 = pcmd->Parameters->GetItem(_bstr_t( "@P1" )); codRet = pParm2->GetValue(); } catch(_com_error ) { } if (pConnection) if (pConnection->State == adStateOpen) pConnection-> Close (); ::CoUninitialize(); return (( int )codRet); }

Example of calling from MQL4 -



#property copyright "YURAZ Copyright(C) 2008" #property link "yzy @ mail.ru" #import "YZMSSQLExpertSample.dll" SQLProcedureGetInt int SQLProcedureTickPut( string , int , double , double , string ); int Prc = 0 ; int init() { Prc = SQLProcedureGetInt ( "YZ_MT4_T1" ); return ( 0 ); } int start() { int a; int RetCode = SQLProcedureTickPut( Symbol (), TimeCurrent () , Ask , Bid , "YZ_MT4_TICK" ); Print ( " SQLProcedureTickPut (YZ_MT4_NEWDAY)" + RetCode ); return ( 0 ); }

Script loading history onto MS SQL Server:

#import "YZMSSQLExpertSample.dll" int SQLProcedureHistoryPut( string , int , int , double , double , double , double , double , int , string ); static int mPeriod[ 8 ]={ PERIOD_M1 , PERIOD_M5 , PERIOD_M15 , PERIOD_M30 , PERIOD_H1 , PERIOD_H4 , PERIOD_D1 , PERIOD_W1 , PERIOD_MN1 }; void start() { PutHistor( "EURUSD" ); PutHistor( "USDCHF" ); Comment ( " LOADING COMPLETE " ); } void PutHistor( string sSymbol) { for ( int iPeriod = 0 ; iPeriod <= 8 ; iPeriod++ ) { int pPERIOD_XX = mPeriod[iPeriod]; int Bar = iBars (sSymbol,pPERIOD_XX ); for ( int iBar = Bar; iBar >= 0 ; iBar--) { Comment ( "WAIT TIMEFRAME " +pPERIOD_XX+ " SYMBOL " +sSymbol+ " BARS " +iBar ); double o = iOpen (sSymbol,pPERIOD_XX,iBar); double h = iHigh (sSymbol,pPERIOD_XX,iBar); double l = iLow (sSymbol,pPERIOD_XX,iBar); double c = iClose (sSymbol,pPERIOD_XX,iBar); double v = iVolume (sSymbol,pPERIOD_XX,iBar); datetime d = iTime (sSymbol,pPERIOD_XX,iBar); int RetCode = SQLProcedureHistoryPut( sSymbol,pPERIOD_XX,d,o,h,l,c,v,iBar, "YZ_MT4_HISTORY" ); } } }

Attention: Unfortunately, all history is loaded rather slowly using the script, but it fixes bar number clearly and with high quality.

The best solution would be unloading quotes into a text file and loading them into MS SQL through IMPRT EXPORT DTS. Loading M1 history of 1999-2008 for each symbol will take a few minutes.

The bar index is not unloaded when unloading into a text file. If you decide that the bar index will be just the line number, you will have the problem of missed bars and, if modifying or reloading, the numbers of unloaded bars may be different in MS SQL and in MT 4. I haven't solved this problem yet, but I suppose it can be solved through reloading of history after a high-quality history updating in MT 4 itself.

Description of Files Attached



CreateSQLallDate.txt (9.0 Kb)

- Script in SQL format as an example of how to create bases, tables, procedures on MS SQL Server.

SQLGETHISTORY.mq4 (1.4 Kb)

- Script to load history in MS SQL

YZMSSQLExpertSample.rar (89.9 Kb)

- DLL project



YZMSSQLSample.mq4 (13.1 Kb) -

To be attached as an EA to the symbol chart, the ticks of which should be collected; you can attach it to any timeframe.





Conclusion

Integrating with other software products will expand the functionality of MetaTrader 4 and allow to distribute tasks and functions of an automated trading system more efficiently.