New MetaTrader 5 platform build 4230: More built-in applications and expanded ONNX support
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Beta version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 4210: more built-in applications and expanded support for ONNX
MetaQuotes , 2024.02.28 16:21
Beta 4205 available:
- Terminal start has been accelerated
- Removed brakes in ioport on a small number of cores
- Fixed crash under Mac in previous betas
this update 4230 was pushed onto me today, and now my community login is not working. 0 errors and 0 messages in journal.
And when I put in community login in the little man, the circle just keeps going around and around. does not seem to be timing out -- even.
That circle has been doing this for 10 minutes now.
EDIT: it is working now, albeit it shows it had a delay of 4 minutes when in fact it the circle was still happening at 10 minutes, not 4, as it shows in the journal time. I will leave this post here to show others that it might just take awhile.
BUG? Build 4230
Fib tool not updating correctly -
Is anyone having this problem with the latest builds of MT5 Terminal ?
Adjustments to the Fibonacci tool, levels , colour etc, are not being updated as the new default to the main configuration, especially from un-docked chart windows. This was also the case for me with the last build and now also with build 4230
For example - Previously you could go to any historic customized Fib on a chart change a value and it would register as the default Fib to be used the next time the tool was deployed, Now you have to remember which fib on which chart is the only one updating itself.
Also additional problem on 4230 now. Right clicking on the toolbar to customize and add a tool causes the whole Terminal to lock up and freeze for 1 to 2 minutes.
BUG? Build 4230
Fib tool not updating correctly -
Is anyone having this problem with the latest builds of MT5 Terminal ?
Adjustments to the Fibonacci tool, levels , colour etc, are not being updated as the new default to the main configuration, especially from un-docked chart windows. This was also the case for me with the last build and now also with build 4230
For example - Previously you could go to any historic customized Fib on a chart change a value and it would register as the default Fib to be used the next time the tool was deployed, Now you have to remember which fib on which chart is the only one updating itself.
Also additional problem on 4230 now. Right clicking on the toolbar to customize and add a tool causes the whole Terminal to lock up and freeze for 1 to 2 minutes.
Do you have any other objects on your chart besides fibo and what type?
I encountered a problem that when there are several objects on the chart, I cannot set the parameters of the new object. For example, I create an additional object of the OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL type:
ObjectCreate(ChartID(), objName, OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, 5); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, 20); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_XSIZE, 150); ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(), objName, OBJPROP_YSIZE, 50);
and this object is created (visible in the list of chart objects) but is not visible in the chart. When I read the position and size of this rectangle with the ObjectGetInteger function, these values are always set to zero.
This problem occurs in version 4230 but unfortunately on specific computers (usually VPS). When I run this code on version 4150 it works fine.
With the new update (build 4231) the creation of a panel fails.
Error message:
CAppDialog: expert dialog create error
Code:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| LearnCAppDialog.mq5 | //| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <Controls\Dialog.mqh> CAppDialog AppWindow; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create application dialog if(!AppWindow.Create(0,"AppWindow",0,20,20,360,324)) return(INIT_FAILED); //--- run application AppWindow.Run(); //--- succeed return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- destroy dialog AppWindow.Destroy(reason); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert chart event function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, // event ID const long& lparam, // event parameter of the long type const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type { AppWindow.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Do you have any other objects on your chart besides fibo and what type?
I encountered a problem that when there are several objects on the chart, I cannot set the parameters of the new object. For example, I create an additional object of the OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL type:
and this object is created (visible in the list of chart objects) but is not visible in the chart. When I read the position and size of this rectangle with the ObjectGetInteger function, these values are always set to zero.
This problem occurs in version 4230 but unfortunately on specific computers (usually VPS). When I run this code on version 4150 it works fine.
Just Fibs on the chart, but multiples instances across time as is normal. There's only one fib that updates and I keep having to search for it, you end up updating all the fibs individually, I checked the 'terminial.ini' file, wasn't updating, deleted it, and then you get the yellow basic fib which then becomes the only one that updates, reinstalled a fresh terminal and same issue, definitely a MT5 new build generation bug, MT4 on my other local system works fine, you can update a value any old fib and it becomes the default, and trying to contact service desk is a complete nightmare, they only deal with financial issues and redirect you back to anyone of 10,000 fragmented user bug forums so who on earth is gate keeping the problems with the terminal at MQL5 now?
I't almost as if with this new generation MT5 build they managed to track down all the Microsoft programmers of Windows Millennium, put a team together to code MT5 then placed a support desk team in another dimension humans can't access.
I'm also having this hanging problem, scrolling charts with the mouse is like it's controlled by an old step motor. On the last build I managed to get hold of service desk and asked if they have issues with the terminal compiler efficiency and they replied they didn't but clearly some part of it wasn't working properly and still isn't. Even bringing max bars to 1000 makes no difference.
I think they need to roll back both the last two builds to a stable version and beta test potential new builds properly "In-house" especially because this software is the main component of a live financial trading and management tool, who in their right mind is going to install a beta test version to trade, then add the fact there is no direct bug report access to the developers ? How they are doing this now is clearly flawed through some casual relationship with reality and culpability.
With the new update (build 4231) the creation of a panel fails.
Error message:
CAppDialog: expert dialog create error
Code:
A Windows update has fixed the problem.
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The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Thursday, March 7, 2024.
In the new version, the standard terminal includes 28 new trading robots and 12 technical indicators. They will assist in learning the MQL5 language and developing your own trading strategies. Also, this build provides improvements to the display of margin requirements in symbol specifications. Another innovation is the ability to automatically shut down the platform upon completion of script operations using configuration files. This allows the execution of various one-time tasks without using extra computer resources.
New functions for working with ONNX machine learning models have been added to MQL5. With these functions, you can input Float16 and Float8 parameters to models.
MetaEditor features improved built-in search. Online and local search results are now displayed in different tabs for convenience. We have also added a search option for the recently released book "MQL5 Programming for Traders".
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal
The robots implement trading strategies based on technical indicators and candlestick patterns, such as 3 Black Crows – 3 White Soldiers, Bullish Engulfing – Bearish Engulfing, Bullish Harami – Bearish Harami and others. New indicators are implementations of popular channels: Camarilla, DeMark, Donchian, Fibonacci and Keltner, among others.
To get started, you only need to purchase a subscription and add the relevant symbols to your Market Watch. You can use these symbols as regular instruments: open charts, analyze them using objects and indicators, and run Expert Advisors in the strategy tester. Access to all information is implemented as for ordinary financial instruments with which you work with a broker.
Fixed errors in margin display for certain types of symbols.
Machine learning tasks do not always require greater computational accuracy. To speed up calculations, some models use lower-precision data types such as Float16 and even Float8. To allow users to input the relevant data into models, the following functions have been added to MQL5:
Since real number formats for 16 and 8 bits may differ, the "fmt" parameter in the conversion functions must indicate which number format needs to be processed. For 16-bit versions, the new enumeration NUM_FLOAT16_FORMAT is used, which currently has the following values:
For 8-bit versions, the new ENUM_FLOAT8_FORMAT enumeration is used, which currently has the following values:
MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal
The margin is calculated based on the instrument price at the time the specification window opens and is not updated in real time. Therefore, the values should be considered indicative. To recalculate values based on current prices, reopen the instrument specification.
The update will be available through the Live Update system.