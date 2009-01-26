CodeBaseSections
Risk/Reward Ratio - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Joaquim Amaral
This code help to decide fast what trades respects your ratio requirements.


First Version: Red Line = StopLoss and green = TakeProfit. The calculations are made based in the bid value.

Version 0.1 = we can decide if the open position is the bid value or specify the open level. Legend added.


