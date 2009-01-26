Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Risk/Reward Ratio - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 74404
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This code help to decide fast what trades respects your ratio requirements.
First Version: Red Line = StopLoss and green = TakeProfit. The calculations are made based in the bid value.
Version 0.1 = we can decide if the open position is the bid value or specify the open level. Legend added.
This indicator is another implementation of daily pivot points that allows the time for pivot point calculation to be advanced or delayed from the server time. It considers any Saturday trading to be Friday and any Sunday trading to be Monday.Parabolic_Standart2
This code of Parabolic SAR doesn't make the errors when working together with the same second indicator located on the same chart.
This indicator shows some Support/Resistance lines. The number of lines is variable (max 6). The more support lines are, the stronger "bull" will be expected. It also displays entry signals.These signals may be often disappointing, but sometimes good.Mabel_Timeframes
This indicator uses five different indicators from 6 different timeframes to give a signal.