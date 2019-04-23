Experts: LotScalp - page 3
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TP = 5
SL = 5
lot = 0.01
orders = 1
max OpenTime = 504
my Broker is:
Digits = 5
spread = 1.6-2.2 pips
Which settings one must take?
Just started this on a live cent account, will report back on how it performs each week. I'll try to get it up on as well.
Does this mean that the leverage in this code is 1:40? thx!
Hi,
I attached this EA with 4XP 8 digits demo account but no trade is opening while I have not change any inputs. However, back test is ok. means it opens trades.
Kindly help me,
Regards,
Ramsharan
ramsharan_kmr@yahoo.com
It's based on the Minimum TP and SL of the server, @ClickPaypal, for the Takeprofit and stop loss better use,
double TP = MarketInfo("USDJPY",MODE_STOPLEVEL)*Point;
double SL = (TP*STOPLOSS)*Point;
extern int STOPLOSS = 10;
in this case when the minimum TP is 4 pips, the SL is 40 pips.
Greetz Wtrader1
This kills accounts very quickly in multiple 99% backtests I tried on multiple pairs.
-Joe
ForexFBI Forex Robot Testing
i can't understand how can it make buy or sell order ?
what's the algorithm ?
I made some changes to the programs.
Thanks to those who will improve it again.
Historical http://urlz.fr/7q36