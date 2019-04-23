Experts: LotScalp - page 3

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[Deleted]  
I test the EA now for 4 weeks on a demo EUR/USD of H1 to M1. But he tradet not

TP = 5
SL = 5
lot = 0.01
orders = 1
max OpenTime = 504


my Broker is:
Digits = 5
spread = 1.6-2.2 pips

Which settings one must take?

[Deleted]  

Just started this on a live cent account, will report back on how it performs each week. I'll try to get it up on as well.

[Deleted]  

Does this mean that the leverage in this code is 1:40? thx!

 

Hi,

I attached this EA with 4XP 8 digits demo account but no trade is opening while I have not change any inputs. However, back test is ok. means it opens trades.

Kindly help me,

Regards,

Ramsharan

ramsharan_kmr@yahoo.com

 

It's based on the Minimum TP and SL of the server, @ClickPaypal, for the Takeprofit and stop loss better use,

double TP = MarketInfo("USDJPY",MODE_STOPLEVEL)*Point;

double SL = (TP*STOPLOSS)*Point;

extern int STOPLOSS = 10;

in this case when the minimum TP is 4 pips, the SL is 40 pips.

Greetz Wtrader1

[Deleted]  

This kills accounts very quickly in multiple 99% backtests I tried on multiple pairs.

-Joe

ForexFBI Forex Robot Testing

 
Does anyone need an EA to earn 5 pips with a 6000 pips stoploss?
 
A very dangerous Forex robot which is based on not putting an SL point until the open position reaches the desired TP point!
 

i can't understand how can it make buy or sell order ?

what's the algorithm ? 

 

I made some changes to the programs.
Thanks to those who will improve it again.


Historical http://urlz.fr/7q36



Last backtest


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                 LotScalp.mq4 v2 EurUsd 1H        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

 extern int TakeProfit_L = 92;   // Take Profit in points

 extern int StopLoss_L = 1500;    // Stop Loss in points

 extern int TakeProfit_S = 218;   // Take Profit in points

 extern int StopLoss_S = 1500;    // Stop Loss in points
 
 //-------------------------------------------------+essai
 extern int volume1=1;
 extern int volume0=0;
//--------------------------------------------------+essai
double TP = MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_STOPLEVEL)*Point;
//"EURUSD" or other currency pairs on chart = Symbol()
double SL_L = (TP*StopLoss_L)*Point;
double SL_S = (TP*StopLoss_S)*Point;
//---------------------------------------------------+essai
 extern bool trail = True;
 extern double TrailingStop = 110;
 extern int TradeTime =7;        // Time to enter the market
 extern int t1=12;              
 extern int t2=14;                
 extern int delta_L=21;         
 extern int delta_S=1;         
 extern double lot = 1.594;      // Lot size
 extern int Orders=1;          // maximal number of positions opened at a time }
 extern int MaxOpenTime=101;
 extern double BigLotSize = 15;    // By how much lot size is multiplicated in Big lot... No more 3
 extern bool AutoLot=false;
 extern bool cantrade = true;
 int ticket,total,cnt;


 double closeprice;
 double tmp;

 int LotSize()
// The function opens a short position with lot size=volume
{
if (AccountBalance()>=50) lot=0.02;
if (AccountBalance()>=75) lot=0.03;
if (AccountBalance()>=100) lot=0.04;
if (AccountBalance()>=125) lot=0.05;
if (AccountBalance()>=150) lot=0.06;
if (AccountBalance()>=175) lot=0.07;
if (AccountBalance()>=200) lot=0.08;
if (AccountBalance()>=225) lot=0.09;
if (AccountBalance()>=250) lot=0.1;
if (AccountBalance()>=275) lot=0.11;
if (AccountBalance()>=300) lot=0.12;
if (AccountBalance()>=325) lot=0.13;
if (AccountBalance()>=350) lot=0.14;
if (AccountBalance()>=375) lot=0.15;
if (AccountBalance()>=400) lot=0.16;
if (AccountBalance()>=425) lot=0.17;
if (AccountBalance()>=450) lot=0.18;
if (AccountBalance()>=475) lot=0.19;
if (AccountBalance()>=500) lot=0.2;
if (AccountBalance()>=550) lot=0.24;
if (AccountBalance()>=600) lot=0.26;
if (AccountBalance()>=650) lot=0.28;
if (AccountBalance()>=700) lot=0.3;
if (AccountBalance()>=750) lot=0.32;
if (AccountBalance()>=800) lot=0.34;
if (AccountBalance()>=850) lot=0.36;
if (AccountBalance()>=900) lot=0.38;
if (AccountBalance()>=1000) lot=0.4;
if (AccountBalance()>=1500) lot=0.6;
if (AccountBalance()>=2000) lot=0.8;
if (AccountBalance()>=2500) lot=1.0;
if (AccountBalance()>=3000) lot=1.2;
if (AccountBalance()>=3500) lot=1.4;
if (AccountBalance()>=4000) lot=1.6;
if (AccountBalance()>=4500) lot=1.8;
if (AccountBalance()>=5000) lot=2.0;
if (AccountBalance()>=5500) lot=2.2;
if (AccountBalance()>=6000) lot=2.4;
if (AccountBalance()>=7000) lot=2.8;
if (AccountBalance()>=8000) lot=3.2;
if (AccountBalance()>=9000) lot=3.6;
if (AccountBalance()>=10000) lot=4.0;
if (AccountBalance()>=15000) lot=6.0;
if (AccountBalance()>=20000) lot=8.0;
if (AccountBalance()>=30000) lot=12;
if (AccountBalance()>=40000) lot=16;
if (AccountBalance()>=50000) lot=20;
if (AccountBalance()>=60000) lot=24;
if (AccountBalance()>=70000) lot=28;
if (AccountBalance()>=80000) lot=32;
if (AccountBalance()>=90000) lot=36;
if (AccountBalance()>=100000) lot=40;
if (AccountBalance()>=200000) lot=80;

    return(0);
   }


int globPos()
// the function calculates big lot size

{
int v1=GlobalVariableGet("globalPosic");
GlobalVariableSet("globalPosic",v1+1);
  return(0);
}

int OpenLong(double volume=0.1)
// the function opens a long position with lot size=volume 
{
  int slippage=10;
  string comment="20/200 expert v2 (Long)";
  color arrow_color=Red;
  int magic=0;

    if (GlobalVariableGet("globalBalans")>AccountBalance()) volume=lot*BigLotSize;
  //  if (GlobalVariableGet("globalBalans")>AccountBalance()) if (AutoLot) LotSize();
   
  ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,volume,Ask,slippage,Ask-StopLoss_L*Point,
                      Ask+TakeProfit_L*Point,comment,magic,0,arrow_color);
 
  GlobalVariableSet("globalBalans",AccountBalance());                    
  globPos();
//  if (GlobalVariableGet("globalPosic")>25)
//  {
  GlobalVariableSet("globalPosic",0);
  if (AutoLot) LotSize();
//  }
 
  if(ticket>0)
  {
    if(OrderSelect(ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET,MODE_TRADES))
    {
      return(0);
    }
    else
      {
        Print("OpenLong(),OrderSelect() - returned an error : ",GetLastError()); 
        return(-1);
      }   
  }
  else 
  {
    Print("Error opening Buy order : ",GetLastError()); 
    return(-1);
  }
}
  
int OpenShort(double volume=0.1)
// The function opens a short position with lot size=volume
{
  int slippage=10;
  string comment="Gabriel Eze Junior >>>SHORT";
  color arrow_color=Red;
  int magic=0;  

  if (GlobalVariableGet("globalBalans")>AccountBalance()) volume=lot*BigLotSize;
   
  ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,volume,Bid,slippage,Bid+StopLoss_S*Point,
                      Bid-TakeProfit_S*Point,comment,magic,0,arrow_color);
  GlobalVariableSet("globalBalans",AccountBalance());
  globPos();
//  if (GlobalVariableGet("globalPosic")>25)
//  {
  GlobalVariableSet("globalPosic",0);
  if (AutoLot) LotSize();
//  }

  if(ticket>0)
  {
    if(OrderSelect(ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET,MODE_TRADES))
      {
        return(0);
      }
    else
      {
        Print("OpenShort(),OrderSelect() - returned an error : ",GetLastError()); 
        return(-1);
      }    
  }
  else 
  {
    Print("Error opening Sell order : ",GetLastError()); 
    return(-1);
  }
}
void trail() 
 {
 for (int i = 0; i < OrdersTotal(); i++) {
 if(OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES)==true)

 if ( OrderSymbol()==Symbol() ) 
 {
 if (OrderType() == OP_BUY) {
 if (Bid - OrderOpenPrice() > TrailingStop * MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_POINT)) {
 if (OrderStopLoss() < Bid - TrailingStop * MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_POINT)) {
 bool modify1=OrderModify(OrderTicket(), OrderOpenPrice(), Bid - TrailingStop * MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_POINT), OrderTakeProfit(), Red);
 }
 }
 } else if (OrderType() == OP_SELL) {
 if (OrderOpenPrice() - Ask > TrailingStop * MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_POINT)) {
 if ((OrderStopLoss() > Ask + TrailingStop * MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_POINT)) || 
 (OrderStopLoss() == 0)) {
  bool modify2=OrderModify(OrderTicket(), OrderOpenPrice(),
 Ask + TrailingStop * MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_POINT), OrderTakeProfit(), Red); 
 }
 }
 }
 }
 }
 }
int init()
{
  // control of a variable before using
  if (AutoLot) LotSize();
  if(!GlobalVariableCheck("globalBalans"))
    GlobalVariableSet("globalBalans",AccountBalance());
  if(!GlobalVariableCheck("globalPosic"))
    GlobalVariableSet("globalPosic",0);
  return(0);
}


int deinit()
{   
  return(0);
}

int start()

{
     double booster = Volume[volume1]> Volume[volume0];
     
  if (trail) trail(); 
  if((TimeHour(TimeCurrent())>TradeTime)) cantrade=true;  
  // check if there are open orders ...
  total=OrdersTotal();
  if(total<Orders)
  {
    // ... if no open orders, go further
    // check if it's time for trade
    if((TimeHour(TimeCurrent())==TradeTime)&&(cantrade))
    {
      // ... if it is
      if (((Open[t1]-Open[t2])>delta_S*Point) &&(booster)) //if it is
      {
        //condition is fulfilled, enter a short position:
        // check if there is free money for opening a short position
        if(AccountFreeMarginCheck(Symbol(),OP_SELL,lot)<=0 || GetLastError()==134)
        {
          Print("Not enough money");
          return(0);
        }
        OpenShort(lot);
        
        cantrade=false; //prohibit repeated trade until the next bar
        return(0);
      }
      if (((Open[t2]-Open[t1])>delta_L*Point) &&(booster)) //if the price increased by delta
      {
        // condition is fulfilled, enter a long position
        // check if there is free money
        if(AccountFreeMarginCheck(Symbol(),OP_BUY,lot)<=0 || GetLastError()==134)
        {
          Print("Not enough money");
          return(0);
        }
        OpenLong(lot);
        
        cantrade=false;
        return(0);
      }
    }
  }



// block of a trade validity time checking, if MaxOpenTime=0, do not check.
   if(MaxOpenTime>0)
   {
      for(cnt=0;cnt<total;cnt++)
      {
         if (OrderSelect(cnt, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES))
         {
            tmp = (TimeCurrent()-OrderOpenTime())/3600.0;
               if (((NormalizeDouble(tmp,8)-MaxOpenTime)>=0))
               {     
                  RefreshRates();
                  if (OrderType()==OP_BUY)
                     closeprice=Bid;
                  else  
                     closeprice=Ask;          
                  if (OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),closeprice,10,Green))
                  {
                  Print("Forced closing of the trade - ¹",OrderTicket());
                     OrderPrint();
                  }
                  else 
                     Print("OrderClose() in block of a trade validity time checking returned an error - ",GetLastError());        
                  } 
               }
               else 
                  Print("OrderSelect() in block of a trade validity time checking returned an error - ",GetLastError());
         } 
      }     
      return(0);
   }
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