Everything about RSI - page 144

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2020.04.15 10:14

Dual Candle-stick Strategy

Dual Candle-stick Strategy thread
The strategy is related to Bollinger Bands Fills and RSI Fills indicators with template file.
It is going to be converted to the EA I hope.

for information.


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Dual Candle-stick Strategy

Vladimir Karputov, 2020.04.19 07:42

I published a Strategy Advisor: Dual Candlestick Strategy EA:

In the description, I marked some points with gray color - these are the nuances that I noticed during testing, but have not yet included in version 1. Before starting the adviser, I recommend that you FULLY read the entire description (use the built-in translator:  )


 
I am after composite RSI MT5 that is based on the formula like one below. I am not sure how i an search this 144 page of RSI topic. As this one include both MT4 and 5, difficult to scan all the code.
Composite RSI is:

RSI2 + RSI9 values for 4H, Daily, Weekly timeframes then divided by 6 to give the average.
It can be found on the top right corner over here (https://www.forexfactory.com/attachm...7&d=1587149526)
 

RSI Level Breakout - indicator for MetaTrader 5

RSI Level Breakout - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator is focused on trend continuation signals when levels are broken.

 

Hello Sirs, 

Is it possible to have this "RSI cyclic smoothed v2" to be coded in mq4 or ex4?

(ps. From "TradingView")

// Copyright (C) 2017 CC BY, whentotrade / Lars von Thienen
// Source:
// Book: Decoding The Hidden Market Rhythm - Part 1: Dynamic Cycles (2017)
// Chapter 4: "Fine-tuning technical indicators for more details on the cRSI Indicator
// 
// Usage: 
// You need to derive the dominant cycle as input parameter for the cycle length as described in chapter 4.
//
// License: 
// This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
// You are free to share the material in any medium or format and remix, transform, and build upon the material for any purpose, 
// even commercially. You must give appropriate credit to the authors book and website, provide a link to the license, and indicate 
// if changes were made. You may do so in any reasonable manner, but not in any way that suggests the licensor endorses you or your use. 
//
study(title="RSI cyclic smoothed", shorttitle="cRSI")
src = close
domcycle = input(20, minval=10, title="Dominant Cycle Length")
crsi = 0.0
cyclelen = domcycle / 2
vibration = 10
leveling = 10.0
cyclicmemory = domcycle * 2

//set min/max ranges?

h1 = hline(30, color=color.silver, linestyle=hline.style_dashed)
h2 = hline(70, color=color.silver, linestyle=hline.style_dashed)

torque = 2.0 / (vibration + 1)
phasingLag = (vibration - 1) / 2.0

up = rma(max(change(src), 0), cyclelen)
down = rma(-min(change(src), 0), cyclelen)
rsi = down == 0 ? 100 : up == 0 ? 0 : 100 - 100 / (1 + up / down)
crsi := torque * (2 * rsi - rsi[phasingLag]) + (1 - torque) * nz(crsi[1])

lmax = -999999.0
lmin = 999999.0

for i = 0 to cyclicmemory - 1 by 1
    if nz(crsi[i], -999999.0) > lmax
        lmax := nz(crsi[i])
        lmax
    else
        if nz(crsi[i], 999999.0) < lmin
            lmin := nz(crsi[i])
            lmin

mstep = (lmax - lmin) / 100
aperc = leveling / 100

db = 0.0
for steps = 0 to 100 by 1
    testvalue = lmin + mstep * steps
    above = 0
    below = 0
    for m = 0 to cyclicmemory - 1 by 1
        below := below + iff(crsi[m] < testvalue, 1, 0)
        below

    ratio = below / cyclicmemory
    if ratio >= aperc
        db := testvalue
        break
    else
        continue

ub = 0.0
for steps = 0 to 100 by 1
    testvalue = lmax - mstep * steps
    above = 0
    for m = 0 to cyclicmemory - 1 by 1
        above := above + iff(crsi[m] >= testvalue, 1, 0)
        above

    ratio = above / cyclicmemory
    if ratio >= aperc
        ub := testvalue
        break
    else
        continue

lowband = plot(db, "LowBand", color.aqua)
highband = plot(ub, "HighBand", color.aqua)
fill(h1, h2, color=color.silver, transp=90)
fill(lowband, highband, color=color.gray, transp=90)
plot(crsi, "CRSI", color.fuchsia)


Thanks a lot

Kevin

 

Two iRSI in one subwindow - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Two iRSI in one subwindow - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Place two iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicators - ' Fast ' and ' Slow ' in one subwindow. Moreover, each indicator has independent parameters:

  • XXXX averaging period - averaging period
  • XXXX type of price - price type


Two iRSI in one subwindow
Two iRSI in one subwindow
  • www.mql5.com
Два индикатора iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) в одном подокне
 

RSI LiDo Color - indicator for MetaTrader 5

RSI LiDo Color - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The initial idea to display the iRS (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicator as dots was in RSI LiDo .

Now the indicator has two adjustable, through input parameters, levels (' RSI: Level UP ' and ' RSI: Level DOWN ') and three colors for points

 

RSI Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

RSI Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

As you know, oscillators have overbought and oversold zones. When moving sideways, the indicator lines do not stay in these zones for a long time. However, when the price is trending, the indicator lines are drawn in these zones for quite a long time. The peculiarity of the RSI indicator is that it reaches overbought and oversold zones much less frequently than the same Stochastic or CCI indicator, which gives fewer signals about a possible change in the direction of movement (often false).

----------------

Same indicator for MT4 is on this CodeBase page.

 

Hi Mladen,

First let me express what a big fan I am of your work. I have tested your indicators before and for the most part they are rock solid. I'm writing today in regards to a Connors RSI indicator that you wrote a few years ago. Unfortunately it does not work properly in tick back tests and gives error Array out of Range (92, 32). I believe it is related to bar count but the error points to ROC calc. Its very confusing and I was wondering if you could take a look. Maybe converting the loops to i++ instead of i-- or using the new OnCalc instead of the old way would work? I have tried but it's slow going. Anything you can do would be greatly appreciated.

MQL5 forum: General
  • www.mql5.com
Release notes, news, and general questions not discussed in other forum sections
Files:
Connors_RSI.mq4  3 kb
 

RSI Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

RSI Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

RSI Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicator drawn as a colored histogram
 

RSI Four Colors - indicator for MetaTrader 5

RSI Four Colors - indicator for MetaTrader 5

IRSI (Relative Strength Index, RS) indicator in the form of a colored histogram (using the drawing style DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM2 - histogram on two buffers). The histogram can be colored in four colors depending on whether it is below the ' RSI: Level DOWN ' level or above the ' RSI: Level UP ' level and the result of comparing the indicator values on the current and previous bars.
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