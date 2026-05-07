Everything about RSI - page 144
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2020.04.15 10:14
Dual Candle-stick Strategy thread
The strategy is related to Bollinger Bands Fills and RSI Fills indicators with template file.
It is going to be converted to the EA I hope.
for information.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Dual Candle-stick Strategy
Vladimir Karputov, 2020.04.19 07:42
I published a Strategy Advisor: Dual Candlestick Strategy EA:
In the description, I marked some points with gray color - these are the nuances that I noticed during testing, but have not yet included in version 1. Before starting the adviser, I recommend that you FULLY read the entire description (use the built-in translator: )
Composite RSI is:
RSI2 + RSI9 values for 4H, Daily, Weekly timeframes then divided by 6 to give the average.
It can be found on the top right corner over here (https://www.forexfactory.com/attachm...7&d=1587149526)
RSI Level Breakout - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator is focused on trend continuation signals when levels are broken.
Hello Sirs,
Is it possible to have this "RSI cyclic smoothed v2" to be coded in mq4 or ex4?
(ps. From "TradingView")
Thanks a lot
Kevin
Two iRSI in one subwindow - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Place two iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicators - ' Fast ' and ' Slow ' in one subwindow. Moreover, each indicator has independent parameters:
RSI LiDo Color - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The initial idea to display the iRS (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicator as dots was in RSI LiDo .
Now the indicator has two adjustable, through input parameters, levels (' RSI: Level UP ' and ' RSI: Level DOWN ') and three colors for points
RSI Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Same indicator for MT4 is on this CodeBase page.
Hi Mladen,
First let me express what a big fan I am of your work. I have tested your indicators before and for the most part they are rock solid. I'm writing today in regards to a Connors RSI indicator that you wrote a few years ago. Unfortunately it does not work properly in tick back tests and gives error Array out of Range (92, 32). I believe it is related to bar count but the error points to ROC calc. Its very confusing and I was wondering if you could take a look. Maybe converting the loops to i++ instead of i-- or using the new OnCalc instead of the old way would work? I have tried but it's slow going. Anything you can do would be greatly appreciated.
RSI Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
RSI Four Colors - indicator for MetaTrader 5