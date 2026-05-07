Everything about RSI - page 145
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RSI Arrow Out of Zone iMA Trend Visualization - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Modification of the RSI Arrow Out of Zone iMA Trend indicator - added the 'Use indicators visualization' parameter: when set to 'true' (if the indicator is running in visual debugging mode or online), iMA and iRSI indicators will be displayed on the chart.
Zilliq
RSX is not a smoothed RSX. RSX is a special way to calculate what as a result has vallues that look like a smoother RSI. So they are not a same indicator at any step expect for the fact that the values of the two are very similar (except for the smoother result of the RSX). Hence the difference in name
Smoothed RSI is a completely different indicator
Dear Mladen
i found this indicator name
corridor_t3_smoothed_rsi
could you add arrows up dn
and to help me to Icustom is to ea , just i need the buy condition and sell
thank you for everything
RSI Histogram 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Indicator idea
Display the iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicator as a colored histogram, and apply the colors as iAO (Awesome Oscillator, AO). The histogram is plotted around the '50' level
A simple strategy based on the iRSI indicator (Relative Strength Index, RSI:
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iRSI Open Close - expert for MetaTrader 5
Trading strategy
The iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicator is used on the specified ' Working timeframe' timeframe - the same timeframe is used to determine the moment when a new bar is born (if it is needed for the ' Search signals on ... ' parameter). There is no Stop Loss, Take Profit, or Trailing in the EA.
Trading signals
As soon as the RSI crossed the 'RSI Level DOWN (30)' level from top to bottom, it is a signal to open a BUY position (before that, SELL positions will be closed first). As soon as the RSI crossed the 'RSI Level UP (70)' level from bottom to top, it is a signal to open a SELL position (before that, BUY positions will be closed first).
It is backtesting with visual mode (and with 100% history/modelling quality) - just for idea about how this EA works (by 0.01 lot size):
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MyRsi by John Ehlers -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All John Ehlers Indicators...
Sergey Golubev, 2021.11.02 17:58
MyRsi - indicator for MetaTrader 5
John Ehlers introduced a variation of rsi calculation (as a part of another indicator) that he decided to call MyRSi. Since it produces results different then the built in rsi, it seemed as logical step that we should have that indicator too. Kept the name, but again : that name is used by John Ehlers (not me)
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MyRsi with NET - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Good article was published -
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Fix PriceAction Stoploss or Fixed RSI (Smart StopLoss)
It is about RSI Stop-loss and Classical Stop-Loss on price action chart, with the examples of the strategies, coding, testing and EAs' examples.
RSI inside the zone Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
XL7R7s New - expert for MetaTrader 5
Good article was published -
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Learn how to design a trading system by RSI
RSI_MAonRSI_Filling - indicator for MetaTrader 5
In the subwindow, show the filling of the areas between the two lines: the 'RSI' line and the 'RSI' line smoothed with 'MA'