Everything about RSI - page 145

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RSI Arrow Out of Zone iMA Trend Visualization - indicator for MetaTrader 5

RSI Arrow Out of Zone iMA Trend Visualization - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Modification of the RSI Arrow Out of Zone iMA Trend indicator - added the 'Use indicators visualization' parameter: when set to 'true' (if the indicator is running in visual debugging mode or online), iMA and iRSI indicators will be displayed on the chart.

 
Mladen Rakic #:

Zilliq

RSX is not a smoothed RSX. RSX is a special way to calculate what as a result has vallues that look like a smoother RSI. So they are not a same indicator at any step expect for the fact that the values of the two are very similar (except for the smoother result of the RSX). Hence the difference in name

Smoothed RSI is a completely different indicator

Dear Mladen


i found this indicator name


corridor_t3_smoothed_rsi


could you add arrows up dn
and to help me to Icustom is to ea , just i need the buy condition and sell
thank you for everything

 

RSI Histogram 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

RSI Histogram 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Indicator idea

Display the iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicator as a colored histogram, and apply the colors as iAO (Awesome Oscillator, AO). The histogram is plotted around the '50' level

RSI Histogram 2
RSI Histogram 2
  • www.mql5.com
Индикатор iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) в подокне в виде гистограммы iAO (Awesome Oscillator, AO). Расцветка гистограммы как у индикатора
 

A simple strategy based on the iRSI indicator (Relative Strength Index, RSI:

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iRSI Open Close - expert for MetaTrader 5 

Trading strategy

The iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicator is used on the specified ' Working timeframe' timeframe - the same timeframe is used to determine the moment when a new bar is born (if it is needed for the ' Search signals on ... ' parameter). There is no Stop Loss, Take Profit, or Trailing in the EA.

Trading signals

As soon as the RSI crossed the 'RSI Level DOWN (30)' level from top to bottom, it is a signal to open a BUY position (before that, SELL positions will be closed first). As soon as the RSI crossed the 'RSI Level UP (70)' level from bottom to top, it is a signal to open a SELL position (before that, BUY positions will be closed first).

It is backtesting with visual mode (and with 100% history/modelling quality) - just for idea about how this EA works (by 0.01 lot size):

iRSI Open Close - expert for MetaTrader 5

iRSI Open Close - expert for MetaTrader 5

iRSI Open Close - expert for MetaTrader 5


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iRSI Open Close
iRSI Open Close
  • www.mql5.com
Простая стратегия на индикаторе iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) - сигналы при входе в зону перекупленности (или перепроданности). Автоматическое закрытие противоположных позиций.
 

MyRsi by John Ehlers - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All John Ehlers Indicators...

Sergey Golubev, 2021.11.02 17:58

MyRsi - indicator for MetaTrader 5

John Ehlers introduced a variation of rsi calculation (as a part of another indicator) that he decided to call MyRSi. Since it produces results different then the built in rsi, it seemed as logical step that we should have that indicator too. Kept the name, but again : that name is used by John Ehlers (not me)

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MyRsi with NET - indicator for MetaTrader 5

In December 2020 issue of TASC, John Ehlers published an indicator called MyRsi with NET (MyRsi with Noise Elimination Technology) in which he uses a sort of Kendall (auto)correlation to filter out signals

 

Good article was published -

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Fix PriceAction Stoploss or Fixed RSI (Smart StopLoss)

It is about RSI Stop-loss and Classical Stop-Loss on price action chart, with the examples of the strategies, coding, testing and EAs' examples.

Fix PriceAction Stoploss or Fixed RSI (Smart StopLoss)
Fix PriceAction Stoploss or Fixed RSI (Smart StopLoss)
  • www.mql5.com
Stop-loss are a major tool when it comes to money management in trading. Effective use of stop-loss, take profit and lot size can make a trader more consistent in trading and over all more profitable. Although stop-loss is a great tool, there are challenges that are encountered when being used. The major being stop-loss hunt. This Article look on how to reduce stop-loss hunt in trade and compare with the classical stop-loss usage to determine its profitability
 

RSI inside the zone Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Counting the number of bars during which the iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicator is inside the oversold or overbought zone. The levels are set in ' RSI: Value Level Down (35.0) ' and ' RSI: Value Level Up (65.0) ', and the minimum number of bars for an alert to trigger is in ' RSI N Bars inside the zone '.
 

XL7R7s New - expert for MetaTrader 5

The EA trades using two iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) indicators. 'RSI 1' is created on the current symbol and the current timeframe, and the 'RSI 2' indicator is generated on the given symbol and the given timeframe. But all trading is carried out only on the current symbol.
 

Good article was published -

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Learn how to design a trading system by RSI

Learn how to design a trading system by RSI
Learn how to design a trading system by RSI
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, I will share with you one of the most popular and commonly used indicators in the world of trading which is RSI. You will learn how to design a trading system using this indicator.
 

RSI_MAonRSI_Filling - indicator for MetaTrader 5

RSI_MAonRSI_Filling - indicator for MetaTrader 5

In the subwindow, show the filling of the areas between the two lines: the 'RSI' line and the 'RSI' line smoothed with 'MA'

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