Everything about RSI - page 147

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ropishah #:

here who have this indicator? I've forgotten the name of this indicator.

Has anyone been able to identify these indicators below? I think they are trend scalps and trend triggers, but I don't have the same results

 

Creating a Dynamic Multi-Symbol, Multi-Period Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) Indicator Dashboard in MQL5 

Creating a Dynamic Multi-Symbol, Multi-Period Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) Indicator Dashboard in MQL5

In this article, we will guide you through the process of creating a dynamic multi-symbol, multi-period RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator dashboard in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). This comprehensive guide will explore the definition, functionality, and practical applications of a custom RSI dashboard, as well as the steps required to develop it using MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5).

Relative Strength Index - Oscillators - Technical Indicators - Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
The Relative Strength Index Technical Indicator (RSI) is a price-following oscillator that ranges between 0 and 100. When Wilder introduced the...
 

Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 3): The Zone Recovery RSI System for Dynamic Trade Management

Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 3): The Zone Recovery RSI System for Dynamic Trade Management

In the previous article (Part 2 of the series), we demonstrated how to transform the Kumo Breakout Strategy into a fully functional Expert Advisor (EA) using MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5). In this article (Part 3), we focus on the Zone Recovery RSI System, an advanced strategy designed to manage trades and recover from losses dynamically. This system combines the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to trigger entry signals with a Zone Recovery mechanism that places counter-trades when the market moves against the initial position. The goal is to mitigate drawdowns and improve overall profitability by adapting to market conditions.
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 3): The Zone Recovery RSI System for Dynamic Trade Management
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 3): The Zone Recovery RSI System for Dynamic Trade Management
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we create a Zone Recovery RSI EA System in MQL5, using RSI signals to trigger trades and a recovery strategy to manage losses. We implement a "ZoneRecovery" class to automate trade entries, recovery logic, and position management. The article concludes with backtesting insights to optimize performance and enhance the EA’s effectiveness.
 

Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 5): Developing the Adaptive Crossover RSI Trading Suite Strategy

Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 5): Developing the Adaptive Crossover RSI Trading Suite Strategy

In the previous article (Part 4 of the series), we introduced the Multi-Level Zone Recovery System, showcasing how to extend Zone Recovery principles to manage multiple independent trade setups simultaneously in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5). In this article (Part 5), we take a new direction with the Adaptive Crossover RSI Trading Suite Strategy, a comprehensive system designed to identify and act on high-probability trading opportunities. This strategy combines two critical technical analysis tools—Adaptive Moving Average crossovers (14-period and 50-period) as the core signal generator and a 14-period Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) as a filter for confirmation.
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 5): Developing the Adaptive Crossover RSI Trading Suite Strategy
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 5): Developing the Adaptive Crossover RSI Trading Suite Strategy
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we develop the Adaptive Crossover RSI Trading Suite System, which uses 14- and 50-period moving average crossovers for signals, confirmed by a 14-period RSI filter. The system includes a trading day filter, signal arrows with annotations, and a real-time dashboard for monitoring. This approach ensures precision and adaptability in automated trading.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All About Price Action

Sergey Golubev, 2025.02.18 11:42

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 13): RSI Sentinel Tool

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 13): RSI Sentinel Tool

In this article, we'll build an MQL5 Expert Advisor that automatically detects RSI divergence signals. The EA will mark these signals with clear arrows on your chart and provide a brief summary so you can quickly see what’s happening. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned trader, this tool helps you spot trading opportunities that you can validate before executing trades, all without spending hours on manual analysis. Let’s dive in and see how this RSI Divergence EA can simplify your trading process.

 

From Novice to Expert: Trading the RSI with Market Structure Awareness

From Novice to Expert: Trading the RSI with Market Structure Awareness

The journey toward consistent trading performance is often hindered by a reliance on fragmented, lagging signals. Conventional education emphasizes tools like channels for breakout trades or the RSI oscillator for overbought/oversold reversals. While foundational, these methods present well-documented pitfalls: breakouts often fail, retests may never occur, and the RSI can remain in extreme territories far longer than a trader’s capital can endure. This reactive approach leaves traders vulnerable to false signals and missed opportunities, perpetually entering after the optimal momentum has begun.
From Novice to Expert: Trading the RSI with Market Structure Awareness
From Novice to Expert: Trading the RSI with Market Structure Awareness
  • 2025.12.12
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we will explore practical techniques for trading the Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillator with market structure. Our focus will be on channel price action patterns, how they are typically traded, and how MQL5 can be leveraged to enhance this process. By the end, you will have a rule-based, automated channel-trading system designed to capture trend continuation opportunities with greater precision and consistency.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Bollinger Band: let's build a strategy together

Sergey Golubev, 2026.01.17 07:38

Reimagining Classic Strategies (Part 21): Bollinger Bands And RSI Ensemble Strategy Discovery

Reimagining Classic Strategies (Part 21): Bollinger Bands And RSI Ensemble Strategy Discovery

The Bollinger Bands are a hallmark technical indicator used by traders across all levels of experience. They are most commonly employed to either identify support and resistance levels or they can also be used to facilitate mean-reverting trading strategies. The dominant belief underlying their use is that price levels tend to revert toward an equilibrium price level. The indicator is defined by a moving average that is enveloped by an upper and lower band, each set at a specified standard deviation above and below the moving average. The width of this standard deviation is an important tuning parameter of the indicator.

Under the classical setup, when price breaks above the upper Bollinger Band, it is anticipated that price will revert toward the central moving average. Conversely, when the price breaks below the lower band, a move up toward the equilibrium is expected. In practice, however, markets do not always behave within such well-defined boundaries. In some regimes, markets exhibit mean-reverting behavior, where the classical Bollinger Band setup can be profitable. During other regimes, markets follow strong trends, and traders relying on these classical rules may experience persistent losses. This raises the open-ended question of how Bollinger Bands can be used profitably despite constant shifts in market regime.

One possible solution is to pair Bollinger Bands with another technical indicator to help filter between mean-reverting moves and trending conditions. A strong candidate for this role is the Relative Strength Index (RSI). By coupling these two indicators, long trades are considered only when the price breaks below the lower extreme band and the RSI simultaneously enters oversold territory. This provides additional confirmation that price is likely to rally back toward equilibrium. Similarly, when the price breaks above the upper extreme band, short trades are considered only if the RSI also enters overbought regions, increasing the likelihood of a move back toward the mean.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All About Price Action

Sergey Golubev, 2026.05.07 04:04

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 68): Price-Attached RSI Panel in MQL5

Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 68): Price-Attached RSI Panel in MQL5

Traders and MQL5 developers frequently use RSI to confirm price action, yet its standard placement in a separate subwindow disrupts the critical point of decision. The need to shift focus away from the price chart introduces a delay in interpretation, which becomes costly in fast-paced environments such as scalping, manual trade management, or high-frequency setups. This article addresses a clear objective: to design an RSI representation that remains aligned with the current price level, updates in real time, and adapts automatically to chart interactions such as scrolling, zooming, and timeframe changes.

To achieve this, the article introduces a compact RSI panel embedded directly on the chart. Positioned at the active price level, the panel displays three key elements at the moment of decision: the current RSI value, its categorical state (OVERBOUGHT, OVERSOLD, or NEUTRAL), and signal strength (WEAK, STRONG, or EXTREME), with optional anchoring to either Bid or Ask. The implementation is built around practical constraints, including continuous tick-based updates, accurate coordinate transformation using ChartTimePriceToXY, boundary control to prevent off-screen rendering, and slope-based classification for momentum evaluation. The result is a responsive, chart-integrated RSI component that keeps confirmation within immediate view while offering a structured foundation for further development.


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