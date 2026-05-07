Everything about RSI - page 147
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here who have this indicator? I've forgotten the name of this indicator.
Has anyone been able to identify these indicators below? I think they are trend scalps and trend triggers, but I don't have the same results
Creating a Dynamic Multi-Symbol, Multi-Period Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) Indicator Dashboard in MQL5
In this article, we will guide you through the process of creating a dynamic multi-symbol, multi-period RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator dashboard in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). This comprehensive guide will explore the definition, functionality, and practical applications of a custom RSI dashboard, as well as the steps required to develop it using MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5).
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 3): The Zone Recovery RSI System for Dynamic Trade Management
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 5): Developing the Adaptive Crossover RSI Trading Suite Strategy
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All About Price Action
Sergey Golubev, 2025.02.18 11:42
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 13): RSI Sentinel Tool
From Novice to Expert: Trading the RSI with Market Structure Awareness
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Bollinger Band: let's build a strategy together
Sergey Golubev, 2026.01.17 07:38
Reimagining Classic Strategies (Part 21): Bollinger Bands And RSI Ensemble Strategy Discovery
The Bollinger Bands are a hallmark technical indicator used by traders across all levels of experience. They are most commonly employed to either identify support and resistance levels or they can also be used to facilitate mean-reverting trading strategies. The dominant belief underlying their use is that price levels tend to revert toward an equilibrium price level. The indicator is defined by a moving average that is enveloped by an upper and lower band, each set at a specified standard deviation above and below the moving average. The width of this standard deviation is an important tuning parameter of the indicator.
Under the classical setup, when price breaks above the upper Bollinger Band, it is anticipated that price will revert toward the central moving average. Conversely, when the price breaks below the lower band, a move up toward the equilibrium is expected. In practice, however, markets do not always behave within such well-defined boundaries. In some regimes, markets exhibit mean-reverting behavior, where the classical Bollinger Band setup can be profitable. During other regimes, markets follow strong trends, and traders relying on these classical rules may experience persistent losses. This raises the open-ended question of how Bollinger Bands can be used profitably despite constant shifts in market regime.
One possible solution is to pair Bollinger Bands with another technical indicator to help filter between mean-reverting moves and trending conditions. A strong candidate for this role is the Relative Strength Index (RSI). By coupling these two indicators, long trades are considered only when the price breaks below the lower extreme band and the RSI simultaneously enters oversold territory. This provides additional confirmation that price is likely to rally back toward equilibrium. Similarly, when the price breaks above the upper extreme band, short trades are considered only if the RSI also enters overbought regions, increasing the likelihood of a move back toward the mean.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All About Price Action
Sergey Golubev, 2026.05.07 04:04
Price Action Analysis Toolkit Development (Part 68): Price-Attached RSI Panel in MQL5
Traders and MQL5 developers frequently use RSI to confirm price action, yet its standard placement in a separate subwindow disrupts the critical point of decision. The need to shift focus away from the price chart introduces a delay in interpretation, which becomes costly in fast-paced environments such as scalping, manual trade management, or high-frequency setups. This article addresses a clear objective: to design an RSI representation that remains aligned with the current price level, updates in real time, and adapts automatically to chart interactions such as scrolling, zooming, and timeframe changes.
To achieve this, the article introduces a compact RSI panel embedded directly on the chart. Positioned at the active price level, the panel displays three key elements at the moment of decision: the current RSI value, its categorical state (OVERBOUGHT, OVERSOLD, or NEUTRAL), and signal strength (WEAK, STRONG, or EXTREME), with optional anchoring to either Bid or Ask. The implementation is built around practical constraints, including continuous tick-based updates, accurate coordinate transformation using ChartTimePriceToXY, boundary control to prevent off-screen rendering, and slope-based classification for momentum evaluation. The result is a responsive, chart-integrated RSI component that keeps confirmation within immediate view while offering a structured foundation for further development.