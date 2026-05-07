Everything about RSI - page 146

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RSI Dual Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5

RSI Dual Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The subwindow displays two RSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) lines - 'Fast' and 'Slow'.

RSI Dual Cloud
RSI Dual Cloud
  • www.mql5.com
Two RSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) lines - 'Fast' and 'Slow'. Filling areas from the window borders to these lines
 
Sergey Golubev #:

RSI Dual Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The subwindow displays two RSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) lines - 'Fast' and 'Slow'.

RSI Dual Cloud EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

RSI Dual Cloud EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

The EA uses a custom indicator 'RSI Dual Cloud'.

RSI Dual Cloud EA
RSI Dual Cloud EA
  • www.mql5.com
Strategy based on custom indicator 'RSI Dual Cloud'. Four types of signals
 

RSI adaptive EMA Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

RSI adaptive EMA Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

RSI adaptive EMA Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Several types of signals have been added to the RSI adaptive EMA custom indicator when the line color changes.
RSI adaptive EMA Alert
RSI adaptive EMA Alert
  • www.mql5.com
Added alerts to custom indicator
 
fxbs #:

RSI_Strike(AM)_SW[1].mq4: macd +rsi (codebase)

I have used this indicator but the issue is its buffers doesn't appear in auto connector and whats wrong with that can someone explain please i will be very thankful. 

 
In an uptrend or bull market, the RSI tends to remain in the 40 to 90 range with the 40-50 zone acting as support. During a downtrend or bear market the RSI tends to stay between the 10 to 60 range with the 50-60 zone acting as resistance.

 

The RSI Deep Three Move Trading Technique

The RSI Deep Three Move Trading Technique

This article is based on a new series of studies that showcase a few trading techniques based on the RSI. A trading technique is a way to use an indicator. The study is based on mql5 coding language.

The RSI Deep Three Move Trading Technique
The RSI Deep Three Move Trading Technique
  • www.mql5.com
Presenting the RSI Deep Three Move Trading Technique in MetaTrader 5. This article is based on a new series of studies that showcase a few trading techniques based on the RSI, a technical analysis indicator used to measure the strength and momentum of a security, such as a stock, currency, or commodity.
 
Is there any way to execute an order when the price touches level 10? but in 15 bars
 
fxbs #:

OnChart_RSI_.mq4

thank you so much, I have been looking for an indicator exactly like this for a long time. :) many thanks
 

hi, newbie here. is there someone already converted this indicator from trading view?

Rainbow Adaptive RSI [LuxAlgo] 

Settings
  • Length : period of the oscillator
  • Power : controls the sensitivity of the oscillator to retracements, with higher values minimizing the sensitivity to retracements.
  • Src : source input of the indicator

Usage

The indicator can be used like any normalized oscillator, but unlike a classical RSI, it does not converge toward 50 with higher length values. This is caused by the RSI using a smooth input.

The power setting will minimize the impact of certain variations on the oscillator

Details

The trigger line is a smoothed RSI using an EMA as input, and it won't remain as near to 100 and 0 as the main oscillator. Using a moving average of the main oscillator as a trigger line would create faster crosses, but this approach allows us to have no crosses when a retracement is present.


the main oscillator uses an adaptive moving average as input; this adaptive moving average is computed using a smoothing factor derived from an RSI oscillator, a similar adaptive moving average known as ARSI, but unlike ARSI which uses a classical RSI of the closing price for the calculation of the smoothing factor, our smoothing factor makes use of RSI on the adaptive moving average error, which provides a higher level of adaptiveness.


been trying to convert it to mql5 indicator but always a failure.

 
ropishah #:

here who have this indicator? I've forgotten the name of this indicator.

Do you find sub window indicators ?

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