Everything about RSI - page 140

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fxcommentary:

Hello, anybody tried to replace RSI with RSX in ConnorsRSI formula ?

Not too much purpose of doing that. See the comparison


Some other changes produce much better results (not just changing the rsi type used)


 
Mladen Rakic:

Not too much purpose of doing that. See the comparison


Some other changes produce much better results (not just changing the rsi type used)



Mladen - thank you for response, i hoped you will answer. Once you said that RSX is "beautifull" mathematically.

 

The second picture indeed looks a little bit not real - too good. Is it published here I did not see it here or is it only elite section stuff ?

Looks like " inverse fisher " applied :)

By the way since i have a rare chance - thank you for helping us with your time.
 
fxcommentary:

The second picture indeed looks a little bit not real - too good. Is it published here I did not see it here or is it only elite section stuff ?

Looks like " inverse fisher " applied :)

By the way since i have a rare chance - thank you for helping us with your time.

fxcommentary

Nagh. Not inverse fisher. It is Connors RSI but pre-filtering applied to it. Since the ROC is one of the parts of the Connors RSI, seems that pre-filtering makes it less erratic (mostly the ROC part) and a bit more usable.

 
Mladen Rakic:

fxcommentary

Nagh. Not inverse fisher. It is Connors RSI but pre-filtering applied to it. Since the ROC is one of the parts of the Connors RSI, seems that pre-filtering makes it less erratic (mostly the ROC part) and a bit more usable.


Mladen - this version also looks like a better kind of oscilator because 50% is respected by the price the same way OB and OS levels (eg 10%, 90%). Notice how penetration of 50% level (spikes) cover the exact places when there is a pullback from impulse move (1 leg). 

Files:
example_12.png  83 kb
 
fxcommentary:

Mladen - this version also looks like a better kind of oscilator because 50% is respected by the price the same way OB and OS levels (eg 10%, 90%). Notice how penetration of 50% level (spikes) cover the exact places when there is a pullback from impulse move (1 leg). 

Yes it does that :)
 
Mladen Rakic:
Yes it does that :)



Mladen - :)) just look at that.

I will get back in the evening to see if sb comments.


BTW the nature of RSI is that in up-trend it tends to be "lifted" (and viceversa), like in the band of 40%-90% instead of 30%-70%. This fact may be responsible for this "pullback" behaviour in your configuration. I look at it as if 10% and 90% bands where A MAGNETS here. 

 

Mladen is this available for sale ?


 

Hi Anyone that has a RSI indicator alert with Over sold level and Over Bought level that gives alerts when it touches level not on close multi alerts doesn't matter

 
tshikhudoc: Anyone that has a RSI indicator alert with Over sold level and Over Bought level that gives alerts when it touches level not on close multi alerts doesn't matter
You have only four choices: We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using SRC) and the nature of your problem.
          No free help
          urgent help.
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