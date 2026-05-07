Everything about RSI - page 140
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Hello, anybody tried to replace RSI with RSX in ConnorsRSI formula ?
Not too much purpose of doing that. See the comparison
Some other changes produce much better results (not just changing the rsi type used)
Not too much purpose of doing that. See the comparison
Some other changes produce much better results (not just changing the rsi type used)
Mladen - thank you for response, i hoped you will answer. Once you said that RSX is "beautifull" mathematically.
The second picture indeed looks a little bit not real - too good. Is it published here I did not see it here or is it only elite section stuff ?
Looks like " inverse fisher " applied :)By the way since i have a rare chance - thank you for helping us with your time.
The second picture indeed looks a little bit not real - too good. Is it published here I did not see it here or is it only elite section stuff ?
Looks like " inverse fisher " applied :)By the way since i have a rare chance - thank you for helping us with your time.
fxcommentary
Nagh. Not inverse fisher. It is Connors RSI but pre-filtering applied to it. Since the ROC is one of the parts of the Connors RSI, seems that pre-filtering makes it less erratic (mostly the ROC part) and a bit more usable.
fxcommentary
Nagh. Not inverse fisher. It is Connors RSI but pre-filtering applied to it. Since the ROC is one of the parts of the Connors RSI, seems that pre-filtering makes it less erratic (mostly the ROC part) and a bit more usable.
Mladen - this version also looks like a better kind of oscilator because 50% is respected by the price the same way OB and OS levels (eg 10%, 90%). Notice how penetration of 50% level (spikes) cover the exact places when there is a pullback from impulse move (1 leg).
Mladen - this version also looks like a better kind of oscilator because 50% is respected by the price the same way OB and OS levels (eg 10%, 90%). Notice how penetration of 50% level (spikes) cover the exact places when there is a pullback from impulse move (1 leg).
Yes it does that :)
Mladen - :)) just look at that.
I will get back in the evening to see if sb comments.
BTW the nature of RSI is that in up-trend it tends to be "lifted" (and viceversa), like in the band of 40%-90% instead of 30%-70%. This fact may be responsible for this "pullback" behaviour in your configuration. I look at it as if 10% and 90% bands where A MAGNETS here.
Mladen is this available for sale ?
Hi Anyone that has a RSI indicator alert with Over sold level and Over Bought level that gives alerts when it touches level not on close multi alerts doesn't matter
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using SRC) and the nature of your problem.
-
Search for it,
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learn to code it. If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language
for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we
give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
-
Beg at Coding help -
MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum or Need help with coding -
General - MQL5 programming forum or Free MQL4 To MQL5
Converter - General - MQL5 programming forum or Requests & Ideas (MQL5
only!),
-
or pay (Freelance) someone
to code it.
No free help
urgent help.