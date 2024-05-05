Forecast and levels for S&P 500 - page 47

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Sergey Golubev, 2019.08.31 19:07

S&P 500 - ranging to breakout; 3,027 is the key (based on  the article)

S&P 500 Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "The Doji Star and Shooting Star Japanese Candlestick patterns are part of a unique group that identifies potential price reversals, support/resistance and can often build into other types of patterns.  Our belief is these setups in the current chart will eventually create an Evening Star formation with a downside price move early next week.  This type of pattern would confirm resistance near the body of the current Doji or Shooting Star candlestick and also confirm our analysis that a price breakdown should continue."

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The charts were made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2019.09.07 11:10

S&P 500 - daily bullish breakout; 2,985 and 3,026 are the keys for the bullish trend to be continuing (based on the article)

S&P 500 daily Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Bulls appear to be taking control with the index making a topside breach of the 2940-60 resistance zone. The S&P 500 looks to be making a move to test the 3000 level with the RSI providing confirmation of an upside bias having hit a 5-week peak. For now, the focus will be on how the market responds to any modest pullbacks. Initial support is situated at 2968 (76.4% Fibonacci retracement), while the 50DMA resides at 2937. If indeed the index posts a closing break above 3000, this implies a potential move back towards record highs again."

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The charts were made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2020.03.16 09:02

S&P 500 - bearish breakdown; 2,395 is support level for the bearish trend to be continuing (based on the article)

S&P 500 weekly Breanwashing Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "On January 9th, I pointed to cresting weekly and monthly cycles as reasons for a lower S&P 500. The actual high was on February 19th, and the index has dropped more than 20%. I once asked the late Art Merrill which factor was more important in determining the end of a market move…time or price. He responded by stating that price would be the primary factor. In that case, the 1987 crash could have been considered a mini bear market. Because the Fed can simply inject funds into the system without limit, corrective periods can be shorter and bear episodes can end more quickly. Sentiment has reversed from overly optimistic to very bearish in a short period of time. It appears that Thursday’s drop has put in a tradable low."

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: 

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2020.04.13 16:54

S&P 500 - possible breakout; 2,886 is the key for the bullish reversal to be started(based on the article)

S&P 500 Ichimoku chart by Metatrader 5

  • "On Wall Street, the S&P 500 wrapped up its best week since 1974 as it climbed 12.10%. Granted, the Good Friday holiday shortened the time period. Optimism in financial markets meant the haven-linked US Dollar and similarly-behaving Japanese Yen were under pressure. This is as the growth-oriented Australian Dollar outperformed. Crude oil prices struggled to follow sentiment."

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The charts were made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:


 

SP500

Today will be the key to verify the validity of SP500's technical indicators. The market is full of short US Stock judgments. 

今天将是验证标普SP500的技术指标有效性的关键。市场充满了做空 美股 的判断。

 

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S&P 500 and DJIA - the third consecutive session of losses

Sergey Golubev, 2020.06.11 17:11

S&P 500 and DJIA - the third consecutive session of losses

Stocks slid, with the S&P 500 and Dow pointing to the third straight session of losses, following the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision, in which policymakers highlighted the ongoing economic concerns spurred by the coronavirus pandemic and measures taken to contain it.



Meanwhile, the Labor Department’s weekly report showed another 1.542 million individuals filed new unemployment insurance claims for the week ended June 6, coming down slightly from the prior week’s 1.897 million.


The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) Summary of Economic Projections indicated the Fed expects a steep 6.5% contraction in real GDP in 2020, with an unemployment rate at 9.3%. However, policymakers expect real GDP to rebound by 5.0% in 2021, with the unemployment rate dropping to 6.5%.

more..


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2020.10.07 20:23

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CNH, GOLD (XAU/USD) and S&P 500: Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes

2020-10-07 19:00 GMT | [USD - FOMC Meeting Minutes]

  • past data is n/a
  • forecast data is n/a
  • actual data is n/a according to the latest press release

[USD - FOMC Meeting Minutes] = It's a detailed record of the FOMC's most recent meeting, providing in-depth insights into the economic and financial conditions that influenced their vote on where to set interest rates.

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From official report :

  • "Participants noted that business investment, which had plummeted in the second quarter, appeared to have begun to turn around. Al­though business contacts indicated that overall business activity had been stronger than they expected, it remained well below pre-pandemic levels. Several participants agreed it was appropriate to incorporate key elements of the consensus statement into the post-meeting statement, they preferred to retain forward guidance similar to that provided in recent FOMC statements."
  • "Many participants said that if future fiscal support was significantly smaller or came significantly later than they expected, the pace of recovery could be slower than anticipated. These participants judged that given very low long-term rates, there did not appear to be a need for enhanced forward guidance at this juncture or much scope for forward guidance to put additional downward pressure on yields."

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USD/CNH: range price movement by FOMC Meeting Minutes news events

USD/CNH: range price movement by FOMC Meeting Minutes news events

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GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by FOMC Meeting Minutes news events


GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by FOMC Meeting Minutes news events

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S&P 500: range price movement by FOMC Meeting Minutes news events

S&P 500: range price movement by FOMC Meeting Minutes news events

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2021.08.27 19:22

Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, EUR/USD and S&P 500Fed Chair Powell Speaks

2021-08-27 14:00 GMT | [USD - Fed Chair Powell Speaks]

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Fed Chair Powell Speaks] = The speech about the economic outlook at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium.

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From theguardian article :

  • "Powell’s remarks were far less hawkish than some Wall Street analysts had expected and had an instant impact on the financial markets. The S&P 500 and the technology-dominated Nasdaq share price indices both reached new peaks in the immediate aftermath of the Fed’s chairman’s speech, while there were falls in both the dollar and yields on US Treasury bills.
  • Wall Street had been braced for Powell to flesh out plans to start tapering away the support the Fed has been providing to the US economy through its asset-buying programme. Instead, he warned that an over-hasty tightening of policy could be "particularly harmful" to jobs."

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Dollar Index: range price movement by Fed Chair Powell Speaks news events

Dollar Index: range price movement by Fed Chair Powell Speaks news events

Dollar Index: range price movement by Fed Chair Powell Speaks news events

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EUR/USD: range price movement by Fed Chair Powell Speaks news events

EUR/USD: range price movement by Fed Chair Powell Speaks news events


EUR/USD: range price movement by Fed Chair Powell Speaks news events

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S&P 500: range price movement by Fed Chair Powell Speaks news events

S&P 500: range price movement by Fed Chair Powell Speaks news events

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:


 

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Sergey Golubev, 2022.03.04 17:37

Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CAD and S&P 500 : United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2022-03-04 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

  • past data is 481K
  • forecast data is 407K
  • actual data is 678K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

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From official report :

"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 678,000 in February, and the unemployment rate edged down to 3.8 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Job growth was widespread, led by gains in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, health care, and construction".

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EUR/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

EUR/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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USD/CAD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events


USD/CAD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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S&P 500 : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

S&P 500 : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

 

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Press review

Sergey Golubev, 2022.07.13 16:23

Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, Dollar Index (DXY) and S&P 500 : United States  Consumer Price Index (CPI)

2022-07-13 12:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]

  • past data is 1.0%
  • forecast data is 1.1%
  • actual data is 1.3% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

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From official report :

"The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 1.3 percent in June on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 1.0 percent in May, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 9.1 percent before seasonal adjustment".

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GBP/USD : range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event 

GBP/USD : range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event


Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

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S&P 500 : range price movement by United States  Consumer Price Index news event 

S&P 500 : range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (Brainwashing original system; free to download) together with following indicator:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread

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