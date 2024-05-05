Forecast and levels for S&P 500 - page 47
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.08.31 19:07
S&P 500 - ranging to breakout; 3,027 is the key (based on the article)
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The charts were made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Sergey Golubev, 2019.09.07 11:10
S&P 500 - daily bullish breakout; 2,985 and 3,026 are the keys for the bullish trend to be continuing (based on the article)
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The charts were made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.03.16 09:02
S&P 500 - bearish breakdown; 2,395 is support level for the bearish trend to be continuing (based on the article)
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.04.13 16:54
S&P 500 - possible breakout; 2,886 is the key for the bullish reversal to be started(based on the article)
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The charts were made with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
Today will be the key to verify the validity of SP500's technical indicators. The market is full of short US Stock judgments.
今天将是验证标普SP500的技术指标有效性的关键。市场充满了做空 美股 的判断。
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S&P 500 and DJIA - the third consecutive session of losses
Sergey Golubev, 2020.06.11 17:11
S&P 500 and DJIA - the third consecutive session of losses
Stocks slid, with the S&P 500 and Dow pointing to the third straight session of losses, following the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision, in which policymakers highlighted the ongoing economic concerns spurred by the coronavirus pandemic and measures taken to contain it.
Meanwhile, the Labor Department’s weekly report showed another 1.542 million individuals filed new unemployment insurance claims for the week ended June 6, coming down slightly from the prior week’s 1.897 million.
The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) Summary of Economic Projections indicated the Fed expects a steep 6.5% contraction in real GDP in 2020, with an unemployment rate at 9.3%. However, policymakers expect real GDP to rebound by 5.0% in 2021, with the unemployment rate dropping to 6.5%.
more..
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2020.10.07 20:23
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CNH, GOLD (XAU/USD) and S&P 500: Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes
2020-10-07 19:00 GMT | [USD - FOMC Meeting Minutes]
[USD - FOMC Meeting Minutes] = It's a detailed record of the FOMC's most recent meeting, providing in-depth insights into the economic and financial conditions that influenced their vote on where to set interest rates.
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From official report :
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USD/CNH: range price movement by FOMC Meeting Minutes news events
==========GOLD (XAU/USD): range price movement by FOMC Meeting Minutes news events
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S&P 500: range price movement by FOMC Meeting Minutes news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
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Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2021.08.27 19:22
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, EUR/USD and S&P 500 : Fed Chair Powell Speaks
2021-08-27 14:00 GMT | [USD - Fed Chair Powell Speaks]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)[USD - Fed Chair Powell Speaks] = The speech about the economic outlook at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium.
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From theguardian article :
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Dollar Index: range price movement by Fed Chair Powell Speaks news events
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EUR/USD: range price movement by Fed Chair Powell Speaks news events
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S&P 500: range price movement by Fed Chair Powell Speaks news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
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Sergey Golubev, 2022.03.04 17:37
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/CAD and S&P 500 : United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2022-03-04 13:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 678,000 in February, and the unemployment rate edged down to 3.8 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Job growth was widespread, led by gains in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, health care, and construction".
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EUR/USD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========USD/CAD : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
==========S&P 500 : range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2022.07.13 16:23
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD, Dollar Index (DXY) and S&P 500 : United States Consumer Price Index (CPI)
2022-07-13 12:30 GMT | [USD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
"The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 1.3 percent in June on a seasonally adjusted basis after rising 1.0 percent in May, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 9.1 percent before seasonal adjustment".
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GBP/USD : range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
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S&P 500 : range price movement by United States Consumer Price Index news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (Brainwashing original system; free to download) together with following indicator:
Same system for MT4: