Forecast and levels for S&P 500 - page 45
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Ger30, UK100 and SP500 are CFD’s, written over the Dax30, Footsie100 and S&P500 Index futures:
In the begining of the week, uncertainty surrounding Brexit was once again influencing European markets. In addition, the news about Renault more specifically conditioned their stocks and the sector as a whole. President of Renault, CEO Carlos Ghosn, was arrested on suspicion of having reported a lower salary than he actually received in Japan for his duties at Nissan. Carlos Ghosn will be fired from the Japanese manufacturer. Renault shares fell 8.43%. Once again, the producers of raw materials presented a relative overperformance, thus helping the performance of the British market, where some mining companies negotiate.
Wall Street traded lower, under pressure from Apple and semiconductor companies. Apple's shares were down 3.40 percent after the Wall Street Journal reported that the company cut production of its latest iPhones earlier this year. The technology sector was also penalized by the news that Chinese authorities have alleged "significant evidence" of Samsung's antitrust, SK Hynix and Micron Technology's violation of antitrust rules. Shares of Micron and Advanced Micro Devices were down more than 3 percent. In terms of indicators, the sentiment index of builders stood at 60 in November, compared to 67 expected by economists.